Armor Advisors, L.l.c. Buys Royal Gold Inc, Seabridge Gold Inc, Babylon Holdings, Sells Alphabet Inc, Yandex NV, Microsoft Corp

Just now
Investment company Armor Advisors, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys Royal Gold Inc, Seabridge Gold Inc, Babylon Holdings, sells Alphabet Inc, Yandex NV, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Armor Advisors, L.l.c.. As of 2021Q4, Armor Advisors, L.l.c. owns 19 stocks with a total value of $509 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ARMOR ADVISORS, L.L.C.
  1. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 829,300 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 300,000 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio.
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,503 shares, 11.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.03%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 153,822 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.81%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,000 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Babylon Holdings Ltd (BBLN)

Armor Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Babylon Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0 and $11.71, with an estimated average price of $7.86. The stock is now traded at around $5.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 843,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)

Armor Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Royal Gold Inc by 237.75%. The purchase prices were between $92.27 and $107.67, with an estimated average price of $100.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 230,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)

Armor Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Seabridge Gold Inc by 73.37%. The purchase prices were between $15.51 and $20.64, with an estimated average price of $17.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 262,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)

Armor Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $59.59 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $73.37.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Armor Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.



