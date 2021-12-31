Armor Advisors, L.l.c. Buys Royal Gold Inc, Seabridge Gold Inc, Babylon Holdings, Sells Alphabet Inc, Yandex NV, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: BBLN,
- Added Positions: RGLD, FB, SA, FNV,
- Reduced Positions: GOOG,
- Sold Out: YNDX, MSFT,
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 829,300 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 300,000 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,503 shares, 11.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.03%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 153,822 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.81%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,000 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio.
Armor Advisors, L.l.c. initiated holding in Babylon Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0 and $11.71, with an estimated average price of $7.86. The stock is now traded at around $5.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 843,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)
Armor Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Royal Gold Inc by 237.75%. The purchase prices were between $92.27 and $107.67, with an estimated average price of $100.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 230,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)
Armor Advisors, L.l.c. added to a holding in Seabridge Gold Inc by 73.37%. The purchase prices were between $15.51 and $20.64, with an estimated average price of $17.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 262,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Yandex NV (YNDX)
Armor Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $59.59 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $73.37.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Armor Advisors, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.
