Fundsmith LLP Buys Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: GOOGL,

GOOGL, Added Positions: MSFT, AMZN, PYPL, FB, EL, PM, SBUX, BF.B, CHD, SYK, PEP, V, MKC, SABR, ROL, CGNX, PG, IPGP, HD, ZTS, G, WNS, TSM, CL,

MSFT, AMZN, PYPL, FB, EL, PM, SBUX, BF.B, CHD, SYK, PEP, V, MKC, SABR, ROL, CGNX, PG, IPGP, HD, ZTS, G, WNS, TSM, CL, Reduced Positions: INTU,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fundsmith LLP. As of 2021Q4, Fundsmith LLP owns 44 stocks with a total value of $41 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fundsmith LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fundsmith+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,002,366 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 4,242,283 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 7,165,161 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 13,019,452 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.95% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 3,732,877 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.54%

Fundsmith LLP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2732.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 419,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.