Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC Buys Twitter Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells RingCentral Inc, Everbridge Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Twitter Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, sells RingCentral Inc, Everbridge Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc, Shift4 Payments Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $484 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC
  1. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,360,315 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.78%
  2. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 1,131,439 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.06%
  3. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 78,627 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.87%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,994 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.25%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,365 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64%
New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $146.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 49,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $125.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 57,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $217.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 43,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82. The stock is now traded at around $115.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 34,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $13.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 114,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coursera Inc (COUR)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Coursera Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 56,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 124.06%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 1,131,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 115.17%. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $312.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 74,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 69.27%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $115.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 165,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 1,360,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1.

Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56.

Sold Out: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19.

Sold Out: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07.

Sold Out: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $26.07 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06.

Sold Out: News Corp (NWSA)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81.

Reduced: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC reduced to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 94.73%. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $173.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.88%. Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC still held 11,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC reduced to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 91.39%. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.16%. Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC still held 23,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC reduced to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 98.35%. The sale prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $228.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.16%. Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC still held 2,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.



