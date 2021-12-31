Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC Buys Twitter Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells RingCentral Inc, Everbridge Inc, IQVIA Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: ZM, DOCU, BA, WIX, MGNI, COUR, PINS, MQ, FRSH, FRSH, DUOL,
- Added Positions: TWTR, CRL, PYPL, UBER,
- Reduced Positions: RNG, EVBG, IQV, BABA, ESTC, SNPS, CBRE, ADBE, CRM, IAC, KFY, GOOGL, SPGI, BLK, JD, MSFT, AAPL, PRQR, AMZN, FB,
- Sold Out: FOUR, GDDY, SSNC, WSC, MAXR, NWSA, PLAN, AFIB, CANO, ROKU, TIGR, TME, XME, FICO, BQ, UNH, U, IQ, ATVI, DIDI, LIZI, FUTU, ABUS, VMEO, XLK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 1,360,315 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.78%
- Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 1,131,439 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 124.06%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 78,627 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.87%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,994 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.25%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,365 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64%
Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $146.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 49,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $125.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 57,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)
Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $217.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 43,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82. The stock is now traded at around $115.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 34,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)
Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $30.58, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $13.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 114,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coursera Inc (COUR)
Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Coursera Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $37, with an estimated average price of $30.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 56,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 124.06%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 1,131,439 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 115.17%. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $312.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 74,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 69.27%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $115.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 165,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 1,360,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1.Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56.Sold Out: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $69.74 and $82.99, with an estimated average price of $77.19.Sold Out: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07.Sold Out: Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)
Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $26.07 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $29.06.Sold Out: News Corp (NWSA)
Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81.Reduced: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC reduced to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 94.73%. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $173.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.88%. Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC still held 11,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC reduced to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 91.39%. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52. The stock is now traded at around $52.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.16%. Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC still held 23,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)
Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC reduced to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 98.35%. The sale prices were between $238.37 and $282.61, with an estimated average price of $260.16. The stock is now traded at around $228.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.16%. Kerrisdale Advisers, LLC still held 2,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.
