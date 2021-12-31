Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. Buys International Game Technology PLC, Duke Energy Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, Sells Whirlpool Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

Investment company Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. (Current Portfolio) buys International Game Technology PLC, Duke Energy Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc VI, Allegheny Technologies Inc, sells Whirlpool Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Southern Co, Entergy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jones Road Capital Management, L.p.. As of 2021Q4, Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $435 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of JONES ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
  1. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 450,000 shares, 14.98% of the total portfolio.
  2. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 100,000 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio.
  3. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 400,000 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio.
  4. Sea Ltd (SE) - 125,000 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio.
  5. FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 416,900 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in International Game Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $32.26, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 267,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $40.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc VI (DMYS)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc VI. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.748400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Oaktree Acquisition Corp II (OACB)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Oaktree Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.54 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $78.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC.U)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Motive Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 126.09%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $99.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 116,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc by 51.39%. The purchase prices were between $14.06 and $17.74, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 456,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc by 92.49%. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $27.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 83,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 216,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14.

Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82.

Sold Out: Entergy Corp (ETR)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $112.65, with an estimated average price of $105.22.

Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77.



