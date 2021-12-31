Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. Buys International Game Technology PLC, Duke Energy Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, Sells Whirlpool Corp, Consolidated Edison Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: IGT, FE, DMYS, OACB, AAWW, MTVC.U, GEEXU, SCUA.U,
- Added Positions: DUK, ATI, WMT, MGM, ATSG, LVS, CPUH,
- Sold Out: WHR, ED, BKNG, SO, ETR, SRE, DMYQ,
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 450,000 shares, 14.98% of the total portfolio.
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 100,000 shares, 7.74% of the total portfolio.
- Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 400,000 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio.
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 125,000 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio.
- FirstEnergy Corp (FE) - 416,900 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio.
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in International Game Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $32.26, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 267,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $40.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc VI (DMYS)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc VI. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.748400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Oaktree Acquisition Corp II (OACB)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Oaktree Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.54 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $78.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC.U)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. initiated holding in Motive Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 126.09%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $99.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 116,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc by 51.39%. The purchase prices were between $14.06 and $17.74, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 456,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc by 92.49%. The purchase prices were between $23.84 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $27.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 83,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Compute Health Acquisition Corp (CPUH)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. added to a holding in Compute Health Acquisition Corp by 32.53%. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 216,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14.Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82.Sold Out: Entergy Corp (ETR)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Entergy Corp. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $112.65, with an estimated average price of $105.22.Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Jones Road Capital Management, L.p. sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77.
