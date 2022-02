Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. Buys Cigna Corp, Block Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Nike Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cigna Corp, Block Inc, The Walt Disney Co, DocuSign Inc, Apple Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Nike Inc, Netflix Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. owns 954 stocks with a total value of $25 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parallax+volatility+advisers%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 485,300 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,979,600 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 6,541,300 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,984,900 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 206,400 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $101.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 146,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $199.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 89,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $233.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 60,036 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 92,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $82.97 and $95.88, with an estimated average price of $90.12. The stock is now traded at around $66.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.91 and $564.33, with an estimated average price of $509.88. The stock is now traded at around $432.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 272.54%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $228.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 771,533 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. added to a holding in Block Inc by 390.70%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $115.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 473,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 125.08%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $154.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 656,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 828.03%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $125.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 357,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 60.68%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 686,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 136.06%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $316.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 210,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Parallax Volatility Advisers, L.P. sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.