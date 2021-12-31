Tikvah Management LLC Buys AvidXchange Holdings Inc, Wejo Group, aTyr Pharma Inc, Sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, ,

New Purchases: AVDX, WEJO, LIFE,

AVDX, WEJO, LIFE, Added Positions: SLGC, NAUT,

SLGC, NAUT, Reduced Positions: BIO.B,

BIO.B, Sold Out: INOV, QADA, QADB,

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AvidXchange Holdings Inc, Wejo Group, aTyr Pharma Inc, SomaLogic Inc, Nautilus Biotechnology Inc, sells Inovalon Holdings Inc, , during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tikvah Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Tikvah Management LLC owns 21 stocks with a total value of $359 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO.B) - 97,027 shares, 20.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,774 shares, 17.46% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,585 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) - 2,256,518 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 38,994 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio.

Tikvah Management LLC initiated holding in AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $20.81. The stock is now traded at around $12.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.48%. The holding were 2,256,518 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tikvah Management LLC initiated holding in Wejo Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4.76 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $6.6. The stock is now traded at around $4.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tikvah Management LLC initiated holding in aTyr Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.29 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $8.33. The stock is now traded at around $5.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 1,225,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tikvah Management LLC added to a holding in SomaLogic Inc by 34.98%. The purchase prices were between $10.49 and $14.28, with an estimated average price of $11.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 1,570,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tikvah Management LLC added to a holding in Nautilus Biotechnology Inc by 73.86%. The purchase prices were between $4.45 and $6.04, with an estimated average price of $5.34. The stock is now traded at around $4.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,231,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tikvah Management LLC sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.

Tikvah Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $87.35 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $87.56.

Tikvah Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $28.07 and $87.57, with an estimated average price of $83.05.