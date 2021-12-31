Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Fundsmith Investment Services Ltd. Buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc

Investment company Fundsmith Investment Services Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fundsmith Investment Services Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Fundsmith Investment Services Ltd. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
  • Added Positions: MA, V,

These are the top 5 holdings of FUNDSMITH INVESTMENT SERVICES LTD.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,028 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  2. Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 35,131 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  3. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 13,121 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
  4. Nike Inc (NKE) - 49,392 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,415 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio.
Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Fundsmith Investment Services Ltd. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $381.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Fundsmith Investment Services Ltd. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 36.73%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 17,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of FUNDSMITH INVESTMENT SERVICES LTD.. Also check out:

1. FUNDSMITH INVESTMENT SERVICES LTD.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. FUNDSMITH INVESTMENT SERVICES LTD.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. FUNDSMITH INVESTMENT SERVICES LTD.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FUNDSMITH INVESTMENT SERVICES LTD. keeps buying
