Fundsmith Investment Services Ltd. Buys Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc

These are the top 5 holdings of FUNDSMITH INVESTMENT SERVICES LTD.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,028 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 35,131 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 13,121 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 49,392 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,415 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio.
Fundsmith Investment Services Ltd. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $381.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,780 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Fundsmith Investment Services Ltd. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 36.73%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 17,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.
