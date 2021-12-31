Sonic Fund II, L.P. Buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, Brighthouse Financial Inc, Sells Legato Merger Corp, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Wells Fargo

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Investment company Sonic Fund II, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, Brighthouse Financial Inc, uniQure NV, sells Legato Merger Corp, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Wells Fargo, Assured Guaranty, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sonic Fund II, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Sonic Fund II, L.P. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Sonic Fund II, L.P.
  1. Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) - 1,300,000 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Citigroup Inc (C) - 200,740 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.77%
  3. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) - 6,552,068 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio.
  4. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) - 2,407,357 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio.
  5. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) - 150,000 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL)

Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.1%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: uniQure NV (QURE)

Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in uniQure NV. The purchase prices were between $20.24 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $28.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Sonic Fund II, L.P. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 183.77%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 200,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)

Sonic Fund II, L.P. added to a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.17 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $57.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Legato Merger Corp (LEGO)

Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

Sold Out: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.

Sold Out: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $74.38 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $85.9.

Sold Out: Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH)

Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in Waitr Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.74 and $2.05, with an estimated average price of $1.16.



