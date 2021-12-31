Sonic Fund II, L.P. Buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, Brighthouse Financial Inc, Sells Legato Merger Corp, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Wells Fargo

New Purchases: ASTL, QURE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, Brighthouse Financial Inc, uniQure NV, sells Legato Merger Corp, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Wells Fargo, Assured Guaranty, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sonic Fund II, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Sonic Fund II, L.P. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $154 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) - 1,300,000 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Citigroup Inc (C) - 200,740 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.77% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) - 6,552,068 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) - 2,407,357 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) - 150,000 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.1%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in uniQure NV. The purchase prices were between $20.24 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $28.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 183.77%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 200,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. added to a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.17 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $57.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $74.38 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $85.9.

Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in Waitr Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.74 and $2.05, with an estimated average price of $1.16.