Sonic Fund II, L.P. Buys Algoma Steel Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, Brighthouse Financial Inc, Sells Legato Merger Corp, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, Wells Fargo

- New Purchases: ASTL, QURE,
- Added Positions: C, BHF, GNW, RGNX,
- Reduced Positions: AGO,
- Sold Out: LEGO, AMC, WFC, RHP, WTRH,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sonic Fund II, L.P.
- Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL) - 1,300,000 shares, 9.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 200,740 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.77%
- Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM) - 6,552,068 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) - 2,407,357 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio.
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) - 150,000 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio.
Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.1%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: uniQure NV (QURE)
Sonic Fund II, L.P. initiated holding in uniQure NV. The purchase prices were between $20.24 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $28.54. The stock is now traded at around $17.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Sonic Fund II, L.P. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 183.77%. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 200,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)
Sonic Fund II, L.P. added to a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.17 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $57.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Legato Merger Corp (LEGO)
Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $11.05.Sold Out: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $35.13.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.Sold Out: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)
Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $74.38 and $95.22, with an estimated average price of $85.9.Sold Out: Waitr Holdings Inc (WTRH)
Sonic Fund II, L.P. sold out a holding in Waitr Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $0.74 and $2.05, with an estimated average price of $1.16.
