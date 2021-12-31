One Fin Capital Management LP Buys ST Energy Transition I, CNH Industrial NV, Exelon Corp, Sells Welbilt Inc, Amyris Inc, Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: STET.U, CNHI, EXC, FCNCA, BBL, RBAC, MGP, CS, ATRA, MIR,

STET.U, CNHI, EXC, FCNCA, BBL, RBAC, MGP, CS, ATRA, MIR, Added Positions: ENVX, ASH, AIZ, WFC, AOUT, HCI, TGI,

ENVX, ASH, AIZ, WFC, AOUT, HCI, TGI, Sold Out: WBT, AMRS, IVAN, GGPI, ZI, COTY, ACT, ACT, DOMA, LEGO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ST Energy Transition I, CNH Industrial NV, Exelon Corp, First Citizens BancShares Inc, BHP Group PLC, sells Welbilt Inc, Amyris Inc, Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp, Gores Guggenheim Inc, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, One Fin Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, One Fin Capital Management LP owns 20 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of One Fin Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/one+fin+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 310,003 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Assurant Inc (AIZ) - 136,800 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.21% ST Energy Transition I Ltd (STET.U) - 2,000,000 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. New Position CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 905,000 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. New Position Enovix Corp (ENVX) - 591,729 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.77%

One Fin Capital Management LP initiated holding in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.47%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Fin Capital Management LP initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $16.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.44%. The holding were 905,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Fin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 357,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Fin Capital Management LP initiated holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $766.02 and $885.55, with an estimated average price of $834.53. The stock is now traded at around $792.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 14,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Fin Capital Management LP initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Fin Capital Management LP initiated holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 1,070,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

One Fin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $23.68.

One Fin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Amyris Inc. The sale prices were between $5 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $9.17.

One Fin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.19.

One Fin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $11.56.

One Fin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07.

One Fin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Coty Inc. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $9.44.