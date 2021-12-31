One Fin Capital Management LP Buys ST Energy Transition I, CNH Industrial NV, Exelon Corp, Sells Welbilt Inc, Amyris Inc, Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: STET.U, CNHI, EXC, FCNCA, BBL, RBAC, MGP, CS, ATRA, MIR,
- Added Positions: ENVX, ASH, AIZ, WFC, AOUT, HCI, TGI,
- Sold Out: WBT, AMRS, IVAN, GGPI, ZI, COTY, ACT, ACT, DOMA, LEGO,
These are the top 5 holdings of One Fin Capital Management LP
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 310,003 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio.
- Assurant Inc (AIZ) - 136,800 shares, 9.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.21%
- ST Energy Transition I Ltd (STET.U) - 2,000,000 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 905,000 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Enovix Corp (ENVX) - 591,729 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.77%
One Fin Capital Management LP initiated holding in ST Energy Transition I Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.47%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)
One Fin Capital Management LP initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $16.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.44%. The holding were 905,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)
One Fin Capital Management LP initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $37.74. The stock is now traded at around $41.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 357,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA)
One Fin Capital Management LP initiated holding in First Citizens BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $766.02 and $885.55, with an estimated average price of $834.53. The stock is now traded at around $792.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 14,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BHP Group PLC (BBL)
One Fin Capital Management LP initiated holding in BHP Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.48 and $59.77, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)
One Fin Capital Management LP initiated holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 1,070,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
One Fin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $23.81, with an estimated average price of $23.68.Sold Out: Amyris Inc (AMRS)
One Fin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Amyris Inc. The sale prices were between $5 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $9.17.Sold Out: Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp (IVAN)
One Fin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.19.Sold Out: Gores Guggenheim Inc (GGPI)
One Fin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $11.56.Sold Out: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
One Fin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07.Sold Out: Coty Inc (COTY)
One Fin Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Coty Inc. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $9.44.
