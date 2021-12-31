Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Enbridge Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Enterprise Financial Services Corp

New Purchases: ENB, DFAT, RHHBY, ABC, TJX, ANTM, WEC, BX, IJS, IJT, VBK, GOLD, KL, DWAC, RIVN, DAPP,

Clayton, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Enbridge Inc, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Tencent Holdings, sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Enterprise Financial Services Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Enterprise Financial Services Corp. As of 2021Q4, Enterprise Financial Services Corp owns 308 stocks with a total value of $552 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/enterprise+financial+services+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 170,710 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 253,051 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 343,203 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 247,451 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 291,352 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.64. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $449.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $102.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $124.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $175.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 68.77%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $556.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 3357.81%. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $65.57, with an estimated average price of $60.57. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 1672.60%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $228.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 1009.59%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $230.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp added to a holding in Nestle SA by 3950.00%. The purchase prices were between $120.82 and $140.74, with an estimated average price of $131.32. The stock is now traded at around $127.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in Ecovyst Inc. The sale prices were between $9.55 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $10.9.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91.