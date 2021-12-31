Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Enbridge Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Enterprise Financial Services Corp

- New Purchases: ENB, DFAT, RHHBY, ABC, TJX, ANTM, WEC, BX, IJS, IJT, VBK, GOLD, KL, DWAC, RIVN, DAPP,
- Added Positions: VBR, TMO, VTV, EEM, TCEHY, SCHA, CI, IWF, FDX, NSRGY, SCHC, QQQ, FIDU, DWX, CPRT, FIS, TSM, LYG, ADBE, WMB, ETW, AVGO, IQV, QCOM, BKNG, PPG, IJH, PNC, LMT, LLY, D, ABEV,
- Reduced Positions: SPIB, VMBS, EFSC, USB, SCHP, PHB, IAGG, SRLN, TGT, JPM, MSFT, PCY, AAPL, GOOGL, TFC, JNJ, DHR, BNDX, VO, CMCSA, MA, PG, NOC, ABBV, DHI, AMZN, FB, BA, ETN, MS, SWKS, LPLA, POST, SBUX, URI, SCHF, PEP, RF, UPS, MRVL, EAGG, AMP, AMAT, EMR, DIS, ADP, BMY, TRMB, VZ, WMT, VB, AME, BRK.B, BLK, CVX, ORCL, CNC, MDT, SCHG, APD, GIS, GOOG, IEMG, MNST, PFE, VTI, AXP, ZNGA, VOO, BAC, CLX, IVV, IVW, VNQ, ACN, KO, LOW, ETSY, IJR, PGHY, SCHZ, SMH, AMD, CAT, CHD, COO, IBM, MCD, SQ, IVE, RGI, MMM, AEE, AMGN, CVS, COST, XOM, HD, MRK, NFLX, LIN, PM, TSLA, FTEC, IWM, IWO, QYLD, SCHE, VEA, VGT, VXUS, XBI, T, ABT, CSCO, DEO, NEE, FITB, F, HON, ITW, TT, INTC, KMB, LRCX, NVDA, NKE, CRM, TXN, UNP, RTX, WM, V, XYL, CARR, HDV, IEFA, ITOT, IWR, SCHM, SPY, TDIV, VWO, XLF, XLU, XLV, ASML, MO, COP, MDLZ, NVS, SO, WFC, ETV, FTNT, DOW, OTIS, OGN, DBEF, ESML, FLRN, HEDJ, HYS, ICF, IHI, IWD, KRE, MDY, SCHO, SPLV, SUSA, USFR, XAR, XLC,
- Sold Out: AGG, BOND, ECVT, MUB, CCI, CWB, ZBH, LSI, DFS, FNF, PFG, SUB, VFC, GILD, SYY, BND, EMN, IGSB, AMT, SF, GOVT, LQD, MAS, NSC, ZBRA, EMB, HYD, PFF, SCHH, PYPL, ICSH, IDV, IUSB, APH, CRL, ENTG, MKC, MPWR, SUI, WST, WSM, GNRC, FRC, HZNP, KEYS, FND, BKLN, GLD, IWN, VEU, VTEB, AFL, AKAM, AEP, ABG, CTAS, CL, DRI, DIOD, FISV, GS, IEX, MTD, PIPR, RJF, RMD, POOL, STE, TDY, WBA, SPSC, MPC, BURL, PAYC, FNDE, HYMB, VNQI, FLGE, MGEE, SJT, IBB, MBB, AZN, ACLS, BASFY, SAN, BAYRY, GSK, HSBC, IDA, LRLCY, VTRS, NVO, RDS.A, SAP, SLB, SIEGY, UBS, VTR, VOD, BNPQY, MIELY, SMFG, KYN, ISNPY, BUD, RBGLY, LVMUY, YASKY, BABA, ALC, FSLY, KD, MINT, XPH,
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 170,710 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 253,051 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 343,203 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 247,451 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 291,352 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99%
Enterprise Financial Services Corp initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Enterprise Financial Services Corp initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roche Holding AG (RHHBY)
Enterprise Financial Services Corp initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.64. The stock is now traded at around $46.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,912 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Enterprise Financial Services Corp initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $449.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 498 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Enterprise Financial Services Corp initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $102.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Enterprise Financial Services Corp initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $124.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Enterprise Financial Services Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $175.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Enterprise Financial Services Corp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 68.77%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $556.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)
Enterprise Financial Services Corp added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 3357.81%. The purchase prices were between $54.82 and $65.57, with an estimated average price of $60.57. The stock is now traded at around $61.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Enterprise Financial Services Corp added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 1672.60%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $228.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Enterprise Financial Services Corp added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 1009.59%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $230.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 810 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nestle SA (NSRGY)
Enterprise Financial Services Corp added to a holding in Nestle SA by 3950.00%. The purchase prices were between $120.82 and $140.74, with an estimated average price of $131.32. The stock is now traded at around $127.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12.Sold Out: Ecovyst Inc (ECVT)
Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in Ecovyst Inc. The sale prices were between $9.55 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $10.9.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66.Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91.
