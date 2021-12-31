Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Alerus Financial Na Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Alerus Financial Corp, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Texas Instruments Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Grand Forks, ND, based Investment company Alerus Financial Na (Current Portfolio) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Alerus Financial Corp, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alerus Financial Na. As of 2021Q4, Alerus Financial Na owns 183 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALERUS FINANCIAL NA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alerus+financial++na/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALERUS FINANCIAL NA
  1. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 3,585,575 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.35%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 179,548 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 664,396 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
  4. Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS) - 2,383,791 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.63%
  5. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 314,406 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 493.10%
New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $490.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 16,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $185.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 44,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $100.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 57,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $121.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 26,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1151.79 and $1421.57, with an estimated average price of $1257. The stock is now traded at around $1034.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 493.10%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 314,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS)

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Alerus Financial Corp by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $27.81 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $31.41. The stock is now traded at around $29.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,383,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 166.60%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 83,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 181.69%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $134.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 41,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 115.14%. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $528.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 120.86%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.

Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11.

Sold Out: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $62.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $70.52.

Sold Out: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of ALERUS FINANCIAL NA. Also check out:

1. ALERUS FINANCIAL NA's Undervalued Stocks
2. ALERUS FINANCIAL NA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ALERUS FINANCIAL NA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ALERUS FINANCIAL NA keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus