Alerus Financial Na Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Alerus Financial Corp, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Texas Instruments Inc

XLY, SOXX, XLI, AMD, TPL, CP, PSA, SCHW, IYR, AIG, ABBV, HIG, SPGI, LNG, JWN, C, XHB, ALE, BWEN, Added Positions: XLK, ALRS, DFAX, ATVI, EA, ALGN, VCLT, SPY, PM, XLV, SO, IBM, KO, MRK, AMZN, MMC, BAC, VMC, WFC, FTV, NWL, NFLX, WYNN, IWM, IDXX, XLF, UNH, V, DHR, RIO, ACN, BG, STZ, DE, QSR, ETN, MA, AAP, MS, OMC, DUK, MOH, MLM, LMT, BX, IWR, ISRG, LRCX, IQV, STX, TTWO, WMT, CB, PRU, ADBE, AMT, CVX, DG, HAS, ICE, EFA, CRM, LYV, TMO, WDC, EW, ZTS, ODFL, SHW, CHTR, EEM, HSY, NUE, XEL, PG,

Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, TXN, FB, TSLA, NVDA, XBI, DIS, JPM, VNQ, VOO, XLE, NSC, SYY, MET, EL, BLK, EQIX, SYK, NEE, EXPE, HON, BSX, NKE, PFE, LLY, XLP, EMR, TGT, CVS, AVGO, VZ, LIN, ABT, XOM, DOW, JNJ, IBB, ROST, HD, T, AXP, TTE, CAT, SPG, XLB, INTC, GWW, IVV, PYPL, ECL, IVW, CPRT, IJJ, MDLZ, BRK.B, MAA, VB, LOW, MCD, Sold Out: ADI, MCHP, LNC, FCX, ALLY, GS, LUV, LYFT, ZBH, RTX, BKNG, HST, EAT, MNST, CMCSA, IEF, INO, KD,

Grand Forks, ND, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Alerus Financial Corp, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alerus Financial Na. As of 2021Q4, Alerus Financial Na owns 183 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 3,585,575 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.35% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 179,548 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 664,396 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84% Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS) - 2,383,791 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.63% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 314,406 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 493.10%

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $490.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 16,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $185.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 44,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $100.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 57,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $121.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 26,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1151.79 and $1421.57, with an estimated average price of $1257. The stock is now traded at around $1034.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 493.10%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 314,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Alerus Financial Corp by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $27.81 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $31.41. The stock is now traded at around $29.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,383,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 166.60%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 83,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 181.69%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $134.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 41,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 115.14%. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $528.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 120.86%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $62.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $70.52.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02.