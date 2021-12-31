Alerus Financial Na Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Alerus Financial Corp, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Texas Instruments Inc

- New Purchases: XLY, SOXX, XLI, AMD, TPL, CP, PSA, SCHW, IYR, AIG, ABBV, HIG, SPGI, LNG, JWN, C, XHB, ALE, BWEN,
- Added Positions: XLK, ALRS, DFAX, ATVI, EA, ALGN, VCLT, SPY, PM, XLV, SO, IBM, KO, MRK, AMZN, MMC, BAC, VMC, WFC, FTV, NWL, NFLX, WYNN, IWM, IDXX, XLF, UNH, V, DHR, RIO, ACN, BG, STZ, DE, QSR, ETN, MA, AAP, MS, OMC, DUK, MOH, MLM, LMT, BX, IWR, ISRG, LRCX, IQV, STX, TTWO, WMT, CB, PRU, ADBE, AMT, CVX, DG, HAS, ICE, EFA, CRM, LYV, TMO, WDC, EW, ZTS, ODFL, SHW, CHTR, EEM, HSY, NUE, XEL, PG,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, TXN, FB, TSLA, NVDA, XBI, DIS, JPM, VNQ, VOO, XLE, NSC, SYY, MET, EL, BLK, EQIX, SYK, NEE, EXPE, HON, BSX, NKE, PFE, LLY, XLP, EMR, TGT, CVS, AVGO, VZ, LIN, ABT, XOM, DOW, JNJ, IBB, ROST, HD, T, AXP, TTE, CAT, SPG, XLB, INTC, GWW, IVV, PYPL, ECL, IVW, CPRT, IJJ, MDLZ, BRK.B, MAA, VB, LOW, MCD,
- Sold Out: ADI, MCHP, LNC, FCX, ALLY, GS, LUV, LYFT, ZBH, RTX, BKNG, HST, EAT, MNST, CMCSA, IEF, INO, KD,
For the details of ALERUS FINANCIAL NA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alerus+financial++na/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ALERUS FINANCIAL NA
- Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 3,585,575 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.35%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 179,548 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 664,396 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
- Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS) - 2,383,791 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.63%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 314,406 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 493.10%
Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $490.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 16,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $185.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 44,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $100.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 57,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $121.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 26,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $1151.79 and $1421.57, with an estimated average price of $1257. The stock is now traded at around $1034.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 493.10%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 314,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS)
Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Alerus Financial Corp by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $27.81 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $31.41. The stock is now traded at around $29.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,383,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 166.60%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 83,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 181.69%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $134.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 41,377 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 115.14%. The purchase prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97. The stock is now traded at around $528.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 120.86%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 9,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37.Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11.Sold Out: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)
Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $62.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $70.52.Sold Out: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02.
Here is the complete portfolio of ALERUS FINANCIAL NA. Also check out:
1. ALERUS FINANCIAL NA's Undervalued Stocks
2. ALERUS FINANCIAL NA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ALERUS FINANCIAL NA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ALERUS FINANCIAL NA keeps buying