Infusive Asset Management Inc. Buys General Motors Co, Etsy Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Motors Co, Etsy Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Infusive Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Infusive Asset Management Inc. owns 47 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 71,118 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.93% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 162,034 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% General Motors Co (GM) - 376,000 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. New Position Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 173,900 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 174,322 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.18%

Infusive Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.61%. The holding were 376,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $148.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.