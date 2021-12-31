Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Infusive Asset Management Inc. Buys General Motors Co, Etsy Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

Investment company Infusive Asset Management Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys General Motors Co, Etsy Inc, sells Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Infusive Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Infusive Asset Management Inc. owns 47 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Infusive Asset Management Inc.
  1. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 71,118 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.93%
  2. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 162,034 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  3. General Motors Co (GM) - 376,000 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 173,900 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio.
  5. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 174,322 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.18%
New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.61%. The holding were 376,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $148.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)

Infusive Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.



