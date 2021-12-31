Infusive Asset Management Inc. Buys General Motors Co, Etsy Inc, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: GM, ETSY,
- Added Positions: SBUX, NFLX, MELI, PM, CHWY,
- Reduced Positions: FB, AMZN, MA, V, NKE, MCD, MTN, EL, TJX, RACE, BF.B, LULU, STZ, AAPL, GOOGL, PDD, TWTR, DASH, KDP, KHC, PINS, MO, CMG, YUM, SNA, ROST, PEP, MDLZ, KMB, MTCH, HSY, MNST, GIS, CL,
- Sold Out: PYPL, QSR, JD, NTES,
For the details of Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/infusive+asset+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Infusive Asset Management Inc.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 71,118 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.93%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 162,034 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- General Motors Co (GM) - 376,000 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 173,900 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio.
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 174,322 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.18%
Infusive Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.61%. The holding were 376,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Infusive Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $148.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 399 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Infusive Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)
Infusive Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $54.35 and $62.23, with an estimated average price of $58.89.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Infusive Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)
Infusive Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $82.14 and $115.55, with an estimated average price of $101.98.
