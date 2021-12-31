Hilton Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, McDonald's Corp, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Comcast Corp, Visa Inc

New Purchases: MCD, UNH, RBLX, INDT, U, CWEN, ASH, CBU, IDA, LYV, QCOM, SNX, WM, IIPR, TENB, VPER,

Garden City, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, McDonald's Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF, sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Comcast Corp, Visa Inc, Houlihan Lokey Inc, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hilton Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hilton Capital Management, LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 979,184 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.98% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,117,729 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,985,212 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90% Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 3,000,874 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 145,623 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.65%

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $253.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 45,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $478.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 13,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $73.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in INDUS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.75 and $81.06, with an estimated average price of $72.79. The stock is now traded at around $77.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $32.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.98%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.1%. The holding were 979,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 220.63%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 412,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 61.17%. The purchase prices were between $41.56 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $42.27. The stock is now traded at around $38.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 94,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 221.14%. The purchase prices were between $411.52 and $452.34, with an estimated average price of $434.88. The stock is now traded at around $425.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 212.48%. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $99.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.53%. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $51.14, with an estimated average price of $50.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The sale prices were between $94.87 and $118.96, with an estimated average price of $107.07.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.