Hilton Capital Management, LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, McDonald's Corp, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Comcast Corp, Visa Inc

- New Purchases: MCD, UNH, RBLX, INDT, U, CWEN, ASH, CBU, IDA, LYV, QCOM, SNX, WM, IIPR, TENB, VPER,
- Added Positions: IEF, SRLN, PFF, PEP, VCSH, WMT, AAPL, PSK, AAP, CSCO, ACN, BKLN, NEE, BAH, PSA, ARCC, ARES, ROK, CTLT, AVB, TDY, FSK, STWD, TXN, DG, ARE, IGSB, ADI, LQD, FCPT, TRI, CVS, DBRG, AMZN, SCHO, HD, SMPL, VIG, DOX, ATR, BMY, PRMW, CFR, DY, CNXC, VVV, BR, EME, CFG, J, LSTR, MC, BURL, MTSI, LMT, TFX, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: XLC, BX, MSFT, TJX, RSG, HCI, ISD, JNJ, NKE, ABBV, JPM, FB, MMP, IWF, IWM, PGX, EPD, BRK.B, MDLZ, HEXO, MCB, COLD, RADI,
- Sold Out: CMCSA, V, HLI, CVX, TSM, SPY, FTSL, BA, POAHY, VIAC, TWTR, SSNC, XLI, DKNG, NEXCF, NEXCF, PENN, MNDT, FGF, ICFI, XOM, XOS, CRL, RWBYF, SAENF, CME,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hilton Capital Management, LLC
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 979,184 shares, 10.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.98%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,117,729 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,985,212 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90%
- Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 3,000,874 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 145,623 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.65%
Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $253.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 45,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $478.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 13,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $73.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: INDUS Realty Trust Inc (INDT)
Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in INDUS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.75 and $81.06, with an estimated average price of $72.79. The stock is now traded at around $77.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)
Hilton Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $32.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.98%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.1%. The holding were 979,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 220.63%. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 412,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (PSK)
Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 61.17%. The purchase prices were between $41.56 and $42.97, with an estimated average price of $42.27. The stock is now traded at around $38.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 94,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)
Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc by 221.14%. The purchase prices were between $411.52 and $452.34, with an estimated average price of $434.88. The stock is now traded at around $425.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 212.48%. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $99.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Hilton Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.53%. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $51.14, with an estimated average price of $50.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.Sold Out: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)
Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The sale prices were between $94.87 and $118.96, with an estimated average price of $107.07.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Hilton Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.
