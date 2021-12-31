Soviero Asset Management, LP Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Fluence Energy Inc, Corning Inc, Sells WestRock Co, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Root Inc

New Purchases: WBA, FLNC, GLW, ROKU, CBRL, LAD, MCRB, BLMN, WW, DAR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Fluence Energy Inc, Corning Inc, B. Riley Financial Inc, Cabot Corp, sells WestRock Co, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Root Inc, Tupperware Brands Corp, Maxar Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soviero Asset Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Soviero Asset Management, LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $433 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 1,440,000 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.73% United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) - 775,000 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.89% B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 420,000 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.54% Community Health Systems Inc (CYH) - 2,150,000 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.3% Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) - 940,000 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.33%

Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 360,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 410,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $168.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.4 and $148.62, with an estimated average price of $133.16. The stock is now traded at around $131.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14. The stock is now traded at around $320.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in B. Riley Financial Inc by 61.54%. The purchase prices were between $58.94 and $89.05, with an estimated average price of $73.61. The stock is now traded at around $65.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Cabot Corp by 130.77%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $59.68, with an estimated average price of $55.07. The stock is now traded at around $72.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 940,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Zuora Inc by 45.24%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $23.08, with an estimated average price of $20.12. The stock is now traded at around $16.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 610,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.

Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57.

Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58.

Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36.

Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $13.66 and $17.45, with an estimated average price of $15.58.

Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The sale prices were between $6.28 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.08.