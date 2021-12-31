Soviero Asset Management, LP Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Fluence Energy Inc, Corning Inc, Sells WestRock Co, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Root Inc

- New Purchases: WBA, FLNC, GLW, ROKU, CBRL, LAD, MCRB, BLMN, WW, DAR,
- Added Positions: RILY, CBT, TROX, ZUO, FYBR, COTY, RRGB, HMHC, PBPB, EAF,
- Reduced Positions: ROOT, TUP, MAXR, CLR, OGN, UNFI, CYH, HT, WISH, SD,
- Sold Out: WRK, CLF, NWL, NCR, CNR, PBI, WTI, ARRY, SIRI, OSTK, PATK, MGI, ADNT,
For the details of Soviero Asset Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/soviero+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Soviero Asset Management, LP
- Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR) - 1,440,000 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.73%
- United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) - 775,000 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.89%
- B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) - 420,000 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.54%
- Community Health Systems Inc (CYH) - 2,150,000 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.3%
- Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) - 940,000 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.33%
Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 360,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC)
Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)
Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 410,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $168.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)
Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.4 and $148.62, with an estimated average price of $133.16. The stock is now traded at around $131.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
Soviero Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14. The stock is now traded at around $320.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY)
Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in B. Riley Financial Inc by 61.54%. The purchase prices were between $58.94 and $89.05, with an estimated average price of $73.61. The stock is now traded at around $65.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cabot Corp (CBT)
Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Cabot Corp by 130.77%. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $59.68, with an estimated average price of $55.07. The stock is now traded at around $72.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX)
Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Tronox Holdings PLC by 25.33%. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 940,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zuora Inc (ZUO)
Soviero Asset Management, LP added to a holding in Zuora Inc by 45.24%. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $23.08, with an estimated average price of $20.12. The stock is now traded at around $16.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 610,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57.Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.58.Sold Out: NCR Corp (NCR)
Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in NCR Corp. The sale prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36.Sold Out: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)
Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $13.66 and $17.45, with an estimated average price of $15.58.Sold Out: Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)
Soviero Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The sale prices were between $6.28 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.08.
