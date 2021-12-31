Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Buys Cadiz Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Boeing Co, Sells CTO Realty Growth Inc, CME Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: BHVN, KMI,
- Added Positions: CDZI, VIAC, BA, C, VXX, ACTG, DISCA, VTRS, NEPH, FPH, CRDF, CRSP, RDI, UAL, MAX,
- Reduced Positions: KW, CTO, GOOG, AMZN, GOOGL, ERII, DD, JBLU, JEF, BABA, MP,
- Sold Out: CME, RKT, NYCB, TBT,
These are the top 5 holdings of ELKHORN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 4,107,000 shares, 55.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.96%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 50 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio.
- White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) - 22,100 shares, 12.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 58,365 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 16,435 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.73 and $148.48, with an estimated average price of $126.83. The stock is now traded at around $140.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cadiz Inc (CDZI)
Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in Cadiz Inc by 26.32%. The purchase prices were between $3.55 and $7.46, with an estimated average price of $5.36. The stock is now traded at around $2.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 396,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 209.09%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in Boeing Co by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $217.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 61.98%. The purchase prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 40.30%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)
Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership added to a holding in Five Point Holdings LLC by 1016.67%. The purchase prices were between $5.39 and $7.95, with an estimated average price of $6.72. The stock is now traded at around $6.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)
Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67.Sold Out: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)
Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $14 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $15.91.Sold Out: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)
Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $11.55 and $14.11, with an estimated average price of $12.69.Sold Out: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)
Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold out a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The sale prices were between $15.7 and $19, with an estimated average price of $17.34.
