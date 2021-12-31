Thames Capital Management Llc Buys Ford Motor Co, KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, Shift4 Payments Inc, Ross Stores Inc

New Purchases: F, KRBN, Z, PWR, NDSN, UNH, COUP, CHGG, AI, BARK, QS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ford Motor Co, KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF, Zillow Group Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Quanta Services Inc, sells Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, Shift4 Payments Inc, Ross Stores Inc, TransUnion, Generac Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thames Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Thames Capital Management Llc owns 51 stocks with a total value of $522 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,820 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,570 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% BANK OF MONTREAL (NRGU) - 184,977 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.87% Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) - 95,205 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.04% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 28,850 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 899,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.46 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 300,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $65.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 166,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 61,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Nordson Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.96 and $270.67, with an estimated average price of $256.23. The stock is now traded at around $229.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 23,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $478.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 12,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 185.73%. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $158.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 93,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Nasdaq Inc by 33.04%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $204.59. The stock is now traded at around $175.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 95,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp by 149.55%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $95.93, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $106.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 84,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 50.33%. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1566.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 5,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $196.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 71,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $76.42 and $90.18, with an estimated average price of $83.72. The stock is now traded at around $90.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 107,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $116.65 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $133.88.

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1.

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87.

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $109.41 and $119.35, with an estimated average price of $114.66.

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.

Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.