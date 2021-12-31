Thames Capital Management Llc Buys Ford Motor Co, KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, Shift4 Payments Inc, Ross Stores Inc

- New Purchases: F, KRBN, Z, PWR, NDSN, UNH, COUP, CHGG, AI, BARK, QS,
- Added Positions: HLT, NDAQ, H, CMG, NXPI, WH, IQV, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: NRGU, CZR,
- Sold Out: FAS, FOUR, ROST, TRU, GNRC, PYPL, UPLD, PEGA, SNAP,
These are the top 5 holdings of THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,820 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 92,570 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- BANK OF MONTREAL (NRGU) - 184,977 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.87%
- Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) - 95,205 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.04%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 28,850 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 899,971 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (KRBN)
Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.46 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $45.01. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 300,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $65.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 166,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 61,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nordson Corp (NDSN)
Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Nordson Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.96 and $270.67, with an estimated average price of $256.23. The stock is now traded at around $229.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 23,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Thames Capital Management Llc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $478.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 12,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 185.73%. The purchase prices were between $129.96 and $155.99, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $158.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 93,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Nasdaq Inc by 33.04%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $204.59. The stock is now traded at around $175.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 95,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)
Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp by 149.55%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $95.93, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $106.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 84,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 50.33%. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1566.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 5,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $196.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 71,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)
Thames Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 36.92%. The purchase prices were between $76.42 and $90.18, with an estimated average price of $83.72. The stock is now traded at around $90.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 107,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares (FAS)
Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The sale prices were between $116.65 and $148.55, with an estimated average price of $133.88.Sold Out: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1.Sold Out: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)
Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ross Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $104.87 and $119.65, with an estimated average price of $111.87.Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)
Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $109.41 and $119.35, with an estimated average price of $114.66.Sold Out: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Thames Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.
