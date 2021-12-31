Smead Capital Management, Inc. Buys Occidental Petroleum Corp, Amgen Inc, NVR Inc

- New Purchases: SPY,
- Added Positions: OXY, AMGN, CLR, NVR, AXP, LEN, SPG, TGT, DHI, MRK, BAC, COP, JPM, MAC, EBAY, CVX, HD, DISCK, UHAL, PFE, CACC, QCOM, CMCSA, OGN, WFG, LBTYK, CVE,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B,
For the details of Smead Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smead+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Smead Capital Management, Inc.
- Continental Resources Inc (CLR) - 6,578,234 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.52%
- Lennar Corp (LEN) - 1,978,201 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.52%
- NVR Inc (NVR) - 37,122 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.51%
- American Express Co (AXP) - 1,292,143 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.35%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 905,514 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.35%
Smead Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 63.63%. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 4,845,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 34.85%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $223.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 815,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVR Inc (NVR)
Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in NVR Inc by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $4781.82 and $5959.33, with an estimated average price of $5294.63. The stock is now traded at around $5062.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 37,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in American Express Co by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $197.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,292,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $141.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,309,702 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Smead Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $82.96 and $109.65, with an estimated average price of $96.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,701,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.
