Estate Counselors, LLC Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: DLTR, GIS, LOW, DELL, KR, LRCX, RPM, BR, PH, SJM, CAH, WMT, KLAC, EAGG, ESGV, VBR, NTAP, ESGD, ESGE, OGI,

DLTR, GIS, LOW, DELL, KR, LRCX, RPM, BR, PH, SJM, CAH, WMT, KLAC, EAGG, ESGV, VBR, NTAP, ESGD, ESGE, OGI, Added Positions: VIG, BSV, VTEB, IGHG, IVOL, IJR, RSP, NOBL, IWM, DBC, VEA, XLI, XLRE, SHM, MUB, VEU, MINT, XLK, GEM, XLV, XLP, VUG, VCSH, VB, SPY, SHV, FHN, AMP, ABC, IVZ, AMAT, CE, CMI, DHI, DVA, EA, VZ, FCX, GE, MAS, MAT, MCK, MU, MOH, ON, UAA, URI, VSCO, IAC, ALLY, EBAY, WHR,

VIG, BSV, VTEB, IGHG, IVOL, IJR, RSP, NOBL, IWM, DBC, VEA, XLI, XLRE, SHM, MUB, VEU, MINT, XLK, GEM, XLV, XLP, VUG, VCSH, VB, SPY, SHV, FHN, AMP, ABC, IVZ, AMAT, CE, CMI, DHI, DVA, EA, VZ, FCX, GE, MAS, MAT, MCK, MU, MOH, ON, UAA, URI, VSCO, IAC, ALLY, EBAY, WHR, Reduced Positions: TLT, QQQ, STIP, MTUM, EFAV, MDY, GLD, SPLV, VWO, FLOT, TFLO, IWP, TOTL, FUTY, MBB, VO, XLU, XLE, PDP, BSCN, TIP, IBMM, IBMK, BND, BSCP, IYR, IBB, SWAN, IVE, IWD, XLB, XLF, IJH, IEMG, VGSH, VNQ, TRGP, IWN, AMRN,

TLT, QQQ, STIP, MTUM, EFAV, MDY, GLD, SPLV, VWO, FLOT, TFLO, IWP, TOTL, FUTY, MBB, VO, XLU, XLE, PDP, BSCN, TIP, IBMM, IBMK, BND, BSCP, IYR, IBB, SWAN, IVE, IWD, XLB, XLF, IJH, IEMG, VGSH, VNQ, TRGP, IWN, AMRN, Sold Out: VCLT, VOE, IBM, VMW, TWTR, LYFT, MO, KSS, LMT, Z, MHK, JWN, BIIB, VIACA, OMC, BSCL, SCHF, IBMJ, VSS, IBDQ, CMBS, USMV, BNDX, VGK, SCZ, VOX, VMEO, AVIR,

Thiensville, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Dollar Tree Inc, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Estate Counselors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Estate Counselors, LLC owns 167 stocks with a total value of $823 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Estate Counselors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/estate+counselors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 967,388 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.56% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 314,049 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 324,209 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 104,477 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.99% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 181,100 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.32%

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $137.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 11,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $67.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $228.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $593.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 33,504 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 1198.47%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $160.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 72,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.81%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 344,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged by 34.09%. The purchase prices were between $73.57 and $75.32, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $72.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 133,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H by 34.49%. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 360,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 22.07%. The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $45.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 88,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 340.00%. The purchase prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $102.87 and $108.17, with an estimated average price of $105.61.

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15.

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Estate Counselors, LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.