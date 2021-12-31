Polar Capital Holdings Plc Buys Arista Networks Inc, Netflix Inc, ON Semiconductor Corp, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: ANET, ESTC, MDB, PSTG, KRNT, XENE, SCI, ABT, ACET, LPLA, PAYC, SUPN, PINS, ZBH, EBAY, APD, ENS, JCI, LI, LCID, LITE, MP, PLUG, QS, RRX, SWKS, SQM, SEDG, TXN, VRT, XLNX, AYI, AEIS, AEVA, LIDR, ALRM, ALGM, ALTR, AMRC, ACHR, ARRY, ARVL, ADSK, BLNK, BE, BWA, AVGO, GOEV, CARR, CHPT, CHPT, GTLS, CTXS, CSTM, CMI, DAN, DIDI, DIOD, ETN, SOLO, ELMS, ENVX, ENPH, EVGO, FFIE, FSLR, FSR, FREY, FCEL, GRMN, GNRC, GNTX, HUBB, HYLN, HYZN, IDEX, IIVI, INDI, INVZ, IPGP, ITRI, JOBY, BEKE, LEA, LICY, LILM, LAC, LTHM, RIDE, LAZR, LYFT, MGA, MTZ, MCHP, MVST, NATI, NKLA, NIU, OTMO, OUST, PTRA, PTC, PWR, REE, REZI, RMO, SMTC, SHLS, SLAB, SUNS, AOS, STEM, NOVA, SPWR, RUN, LEV, TT, TRMB, TSP, VLN, VLDR, VNE, VICR, VSH, VC, VMW, VLTA, WKHS, XL, XOS,
- Added Positions: NFLX, ON, AMZN, OKTA, KLAC, STX, UTHR, CVS, ZM, FIVN, MSFT, MU, QCOM, TRIP, CYBR, RBLX, SNAP, CYTK, SGRY, GOOG, MELI, ABNB, AMBA, COO, BPMC, HZNP, MA, VRTX, ZEN, DOCU, FIS, NOW, ADUS, GOOGL, CLDX, JAZZ, SGEN, SHOP, TXG, ALGN, AXON, AXNX, BSX, IAC, MODV, NSTG, RVNC, TENB, TMO, AKYA, AME, ADI, ANGO, ARQT, AVTR, BIIB, EPAM, EXEL, INFI, ISEE, LIN, PNC, SPGI, TD, UBER, UPST, XPEV, ALB, ALNY, ANSS, ARCE, BIO, BHVN, BAC, CFG, CRTO, LAW, EWBC, GMED, GBDC, JPM, MS, MORF, NIO, NXPI, POWI, PTGX, RYAN, SPOT, SSNC, SYK, SIVB, UBS, WAL, YNDX, YMAB, ZLAB, JOBS, BABA, AMGN, ARNA, ARWR, ATRC, BLDP, BRK.B, BILI, CSTL, CTLT, CHE, CGNX, EW, EVH, HDB, IGMS, ISRG, LNTH, LIVN, VIVO, NTRA, NBIX, NVRO, PEN, FENG, RCM, REPH, ROK, STXS,
- Reduced Positions: FERG, FB, NVDA, MTCH, TWTR, ADBE, SE, HUBS, CRM, JNJ, SQ, GH, TFX, MRVL, CNC, BMY, LOGI, QRVO, CHNGU, EVBG, SMAR, AMED, MMC, AMD, COUP, CRIS, TSLA, AAPL, AMAT, CRWD, TEL, TWLO, WFC, CB, DCPH, NVST, RNR, AON, ACGL, TEAM, LSCC, MKL, SNOW, Y, DLB, MDT, MPWR, U, WDC, ZNTL, ALC, ANTM, CRNC, EHC, FULC, LFUS, STE, TRV, ACHC, ATR, APTV, BLU, WRB, CNQ, DXCM, ESNT, GBT, MMSI, MRTX, SFT, STLA, SYNH, TTWO, WBS, ZUO, TWOU, ABC, BAX, BL, FAF, FRC, HOLX, PI, MOH, OSH, RGA, ST, SMMT, TSM, UNH, XMTR, ARCC, NTB, BX, CNMD, DG, DNB, EMR, EFSC, GD, ILMN, INSP, JD, LH, NTES, OPCH, ORCL, ORLY, OMI, PPBI, SBNY, QURE,
- Sold Out: PYPL, ETSY, LPSN, PDD, CHGG, XLRN, Z, PAGS, DRNA, CFX, STNE, ACN, NCNO, SONO, AFRM, COGT, USB, ATVI, KURA, PTON, EFX, ITUB, AXP, NET, OPRX, TRVN, IQ, SPNE, QDEL, CBAY, XP, AMRS,
For the details of Polar Capital Holdings Plc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/polar+capital+holdings+plc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Polar Capital Holdings Plc
- Ferguson PLC (FERG) - 262,157 shares, 21.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,784,778 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,036,885 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 227,791 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $129.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 1,798,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in Elastic NV. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73. The stock is now traded at around $92.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,077,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $445.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 240,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in Pure Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $29.17. The stock is now traded at around $27.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,714,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $129.77 and $176.4, with an estimated average price of $153.98. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 446,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (XENE)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc initiated holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $30.08. The stock is now traded at around $32.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,688,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 2432.44%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $407.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 315,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 35534.18%. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $62.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,387,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in Okta Inc by 539.93%. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $195.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 798,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 57.57%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 122,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 193.46%. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $387.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 423,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc added to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 76.43%. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $109.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,353,246 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12.Sold Out: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $45.77.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.Sold Out: (XLRN)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Polar Capital Holdings Plc sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.
