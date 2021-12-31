Crosslink Capital Inc Buys Weave Communications Inc, KnowBe4 Inc, Jamf Holding Corp, Sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

- New Purchases: WEAV, KNBE, JAMF, JAMF,
- Added Positions: ZEN, IIIV, CRWD,
- Reduced Positions: PANW, CRM, MU, NTNX, MELI, SGH, LRCX, MNDT, EEFT, COUP, CLBT, CVNA,
- Sold Out: PTON, NBH, CSPR,
For the details of CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crosslink+capital+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC
- Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) - 9,614,506 shares, 21.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 114,595 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.29%
- Nutanix Inc (NTNX) - 1,801,392 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.49%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 36,677 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.21%
- SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) - 1,364,198 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.88%
Crosslink Capital Inc initiated holding in Weave Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.21%. The holding were 9,614,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KnowBe4 Inc (KNBE)
Crosslink Capital Inc initiated holding in KnowBe4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 1,299,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
Crosslink Capital Inc initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 501,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
Crosslink Capital Inc initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 501,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Crosslink Capital Inc added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 52.76%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $118.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 294,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV)
Crosslink Capital Inc added to a holding in i3 Verticals Inc by 59.11%. The purchase prices were between $17.91 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $22.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 559,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Crosslink Capital Inc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: Neuberger Berman Intermediate Muni Fund (NBH)
Crosslink Capital Inc sold out a holding in Neuberger Berman Intermediate Muni Fund. The sale prices were between $15.13 and $16.49, with an estimated average price of $15.67.Sold Out: Casper Sleep Inc (CSPR)
Crosslink Capital Inc sold out a holding in Casper Sleep Inc. The sale prices were between $3.19 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC. Also check out:
1. CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CROSSLINK CAPITAL INC keeps buying