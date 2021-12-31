Crosslink Capital Inc Buys Weave Communications Inc, KnowBe4 Inc, Jamf Holding Corp, Sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

New Purchases: WEAV, KNBE, JAMF, JAMF,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Weave Communications Inc, KnowBe4 Inc, Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, Zendesk Inc, sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Mandiant Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crosslink Capital Inc. As of 2021Q4, Crosslink Capital Inc owns 19 stocks with a total value of $632 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Weave Communications Inc (WEAV) - 9,614,506 shares, 21.21% of the total portfolio. New Position Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 114,595 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.29% Nutanix Inc (NTNX) - 1,801,392 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.49% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 36,677 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.21% SMART Global Holdings Inc (SGH) - 1,364,198 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.88%

Crosslink Capital Inc initiated holding in Weave Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 21.21%. The holding were 9,614,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crosslink Capital Inc initiated holding in KnowBe4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 1,299,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crosslink Capital Inc initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 501,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crosslink Capital Inc added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 52.76%. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $118.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 294,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crosslink Capital Inc added to a holding in i3 Verticals Inc by 59.11%. The purchase prices were between $17.91 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $22.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 559,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crosslink Capital Inc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Crosslink Capital Inc sold out a holding in Neuberger Berman Intermediate Muni Fund. The sale prices were between $15.13 and $16.49, with an estimated average price of $15.67.

Crosslink Capital Inc sold out a holding in Casper Sleep Inc. The sale prices were between $3.19 and $6.7, with an estimated average price of $5.41.