Aureus Asset Management, LLC Buys Autodesk Inc, HealthEquity Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Altria Group Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

New Purchases: ADSK, DVY, CCI, LII, NKE, PFE, IBKR, ADSE, IWB,

ADSK, DVY, CCI, LII, NKE, PFE, IBKR, ADSE, IWB, Added Positions: V, HQY, RMAX, TWLO, PYPL, SCHW, CHTR, AAPL, BAH, UNH, AMT, AVGO, STE, SLG, NFLX, CMCSA, WMG, OTIS, ABT, FTV, MS, BR, HON, VAC, GLPI, WMB, KO, BF.B, JPM, MDLZ, ZBRA, INFO, VZ, BSX, ADI, LMT, MRK,

V, HQY, RMAX, TWLO, PYPL, SCHW, CHTR, AAPL, BAH, UNH, AMT, AVGO, STE, SLG, NFLX, CMCSA, WMG, OTIS, ABT, FTV, MS, BR, HON, VAC, GLPI, WMB, KO, BF.B, JPM, MDLZ, ZBRA, INFO, VZ, BSX, ADI, LMT, MRK, Reduced Positions: MO, BMY, BRK.A, TRV, PG, BX, HSY, JNJ, CHD, HD, VEA, AWK, RTX, ORLY, SHW, ITGR, TMO, CVX, VWO, VIG, PNC, MDT, ADBE, DHR, UNP, AMP, AMGN, MUSA, ADP, CSCO, COST, DIS, NXST, ECL, SYK, SBUX, XOM, IDXX, LOW, PTC, MCD, CB,

MO, BMY, BRK.A, TRV, PG, BX, HSY, JNJ, CHD, HD, VEA, AWK, RTX, ORLY, SHW, ITGR, TMO, CVX, VWO, VIG, PNC, MDT, ADBE, DHR, UNP, AMP, AMGN, MUSA, ADP, CSCO, COST, DIS, NXST, ECL, SYK, SBUX, XOM, IDXX, LOW, PTC, MCD, CB, Sold Out: PTON, BC, FIS, FNF, LH, PENN, INTC, MELI, ITUB, CNTTQ, XP,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Autodesk Inc, HealthEquity Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Crown Castle International Corp, Lennox International Inc, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Altria Group Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, The Travelers Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aureus Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Aureus Asset Management, LLC owns 207 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aureus Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aureus+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 26,381 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 416,968 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,068 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 197,911 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 484,963 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $233.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 98,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $124.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $165.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.9 and $81.44, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $73.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $39.52 and $69.52, with an estimated average price of $57.98. The stock is now traded at around $57.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 388,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brunswick Corp. The sale prices were between $90.42 and $102.98, with an estimated average price of $97.93.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $52.62, with an estimated average price of $49.86.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 76.27%. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Aureus Asset Management, LLC still held 14,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 54.49%. The sale prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $171.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Aureus Asset Management, LLC still held 6,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 27.27%. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $473980.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Aureus Asset Management, LLC still held 8 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 60.1%. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Aureus Asset Management, LLC still held 14,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in The Hershey Co by 52.45%. The sale prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $202.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Aureus Asset Management, LLC still held 6,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aureus Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 21.11%. The sale prices were between $81.2 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $90.99. The stock is now traded at around $96.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Aureus Asset Management, LLC still held 38,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.