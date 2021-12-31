Clough Capital Partners L P Buys Micron Technology Inc, Lam Research Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Exxon Mobil Corp

- New Purchases: MU, LRCX, TSM, STWD, DOCS, GDDY, KBH, THC, HCA, LEGN, TDOC, HTZ, BXSL, GOF, BIGZ, USA, SRV, BIF, DSL, WIW, ECAT, PGP, OXLC, NIE, JD, NTG, IVH, RNP, RFMZ, NTES, PDD, BWG, PCF,
- Added Positions: MRK, AMZN, PFSI, MRTX, ARVN, FIVN, BBDC, JAZZ, VRTX, FNF, DHI, HOLX, CYH, HIE, CEN, IRTC, RWT, SMM, HGLB,
- Reduced Positions: CSCO, RCL, CCL, NOW, MSFT, MCK, BA, TMUS, PFE, GOOG, TSLA, TDG, FAF, TMO, VIAC, ACHC, BKD, LEN, CVNA, REGN, CCCC, CRSP, WD, VCYT, JNJ, PPH, BRW, BABA, CMPI, SHOP, ZTS, CUBA, APLS, FT,
- Sold Out: XOM, TWLO, SE, PAYC, CRWD, UHS, ABCL, DT, ZI, EEFT, ZBH, ONEM, MA, RPTX, XOP, GPM, BST, GIM, W, GAB, PCI, CLM, TEI, CRF, AFT, KMF, AIF, GGM, BIDU, GAM, AEF, ETY, GGT, JSD, MGU, ZLAB, IRL,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,869 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.72%
- Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 891,300 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
- PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 1,143,540 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.27%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 231,470 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.93%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 68,919 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.1%
Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 891,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $593.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 63,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $124.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 318,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)
Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 848,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Doximity Inc (DOCS)
Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 325,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 462.77%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 264,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 103.54%. The purchase prices were between $132.01 and $190.29, with an estimated average price of $154.69. The stock is now traded at around $107.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 100,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Arvinas Inc (ARVN)
Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Arvinas Inc by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $96.21, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $72.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 229,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Five9 Inc (FIVN)
Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 29.36%. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 156,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)
Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Barings BDC Inc by 106.20%. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $11.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 799,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $119.87 and $145.67, with an estimated average price of $131.36. The stock is now traded at around $144.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 152,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.Sold Out: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)
Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38.
