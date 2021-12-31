Clough Capital Partners L P Buys Micron Technology Inc, Lam Research Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Exxon Mobil Corp

New Purchases: MU, LRCX, TSM, STWD, DOCS, GDDY, KBH, THC, HCA, LEGN, TDOC, HTZ, BXSL, GOF, BIGZ, USA, SRV, BIF, DSL, WIW, ECAT, PGP, OXLC, NIE, JD, NTG, IVH, RNP, RFMZ, NTES, PDD, BWG, PCF,

MU, LRCX, TSM, STWD, DOCS, GDDY, KBH, THC, HCA, LEGN, TDOC, HTZ, BXSL, GOF, BIGZ, USA, SRV, BIF, DSL, WIW, ECAT, PGP, OXLC, NIE, JD, NTG, IVH, RNP, RFMZ, NTES, PDD, BWG, PCF, Added Positions: MRK, AMZN, PFSI, MRTX, ARVN, FIVN, BBDC, JAZZ, VRTX, FNF, DHI, HOLX, CYH, HIE, CEN, IRTC, RWT, SMM, HGLB,

MRK, AMZN, PFSI, MRTX, ARVN, FIVN, BBDC, JAZZ, VRTX, FNF, DHI, HOLX, CYH, HIE, CEN, IRTC, RWT, SMM, HGLB, Reduced Positions: CSCO, RCL, CCL, NOW, MSFT, MCK, BA, TMUS, PFE, GOOG, TSLA, TDG, FAF, TMO, VIAC, ACHC, BKD, LEN, CVNA, REGN, CCCC, CRSP, WD, VCYT, JNJ, PPH, BRW, BABA, CMPI, SHOP, ZTS, CUBA, APLS, FT,

CSCO, RCL, CCL, NOW, MSFT, MCK, BA, TMUS, PFE, GOOG, TSLA, TDG, FAF, TMO, VIAC, ACHC, BKD, LEN, CVNA, REGN, CCCC, CRSP, WD, VCYT, JNJ, PPH, BRW, BABA, CMPI, SHOP, ZTS, CUBA, APLS, FT, Sold Out: XOM, TWLO, SE, PAYC, CRWD, UHS, ABCL, DT, ZI, EEFT, ZBH, ONEM, MA, RPTX, XOP, GPM, BST, GIM, W, GAB, PCI, CLM, TEI, CRF, AFT, KMF, AIF, GGM, BIDU, GAM, AEF, ETY, GGT, JSD, MGU, ZLAB, IRL,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Micron Technology Inc, Lam Research Corp, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Starwood Property Trust Inc, Merck Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Exxon Mobil Corp, Carnival Corp, Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clough Capital Partners L P. As of 2021Q4, Clough Capital Partners L P owns 104 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clough Capital Partners L P's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clough+capital+partners+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,869 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.72% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 891,300 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. New Position PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) - 1,143,540 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 231,470 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.93% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 68,919 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.1%

Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $96.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 891,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $593.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 63,310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $124.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 318,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $26.26, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 848,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in Doximity Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 325,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clough Capital Partners L P initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 462.77%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 264,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc by 103.54%. The purchase prices were between $132.01 and $190.29, with an estimated average price of $154.69. The stock is now traded at around $107.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 100,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Arvinas Inc by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $65.85 and $96.21, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $72.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 229,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Five9 Inc by 29.36%. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $136.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 156,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Barings BDC Inc by 106.20%. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $11.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 799,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clough Capital Partners L P added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 29.38%. The purchase prices were between $119.87 and $145.67, with an estimated average price of $131.36. The stock is now traded at around $144.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 152,690 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52.

Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $399.37 and $553.23, with an estimated average price of $471.9.

Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83.

Clough Capital Partners L P sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38.