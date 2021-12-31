Liberty Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: RTX, OTIS, CARR, BLK, VNT, TFC, CVS, AGG, DFAU, COP,

Birmingham, MI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp, BlackRock Inc, sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liberty Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Liberty Capital Management, Inc. owns 135 stocks with a total value of $371 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,994 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 24,608 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 64,771 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 37,369 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 18,260 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $94.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 27,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $78.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 23,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $45.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $781.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.97 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $32.52. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 86.11%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 157,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 20.77%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $363.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63.