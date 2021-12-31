Liberty Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: RTX, OTIS, CARR, BLK, VNT, TFC, CVS, AGG, DFAU, COP,
- Added Positions: VTEB, PFF, GS, SCHB, SCHF, VGK, VPL, AEP, LLY, LOW, VSS,
- Reduced Positions: MUB, LQD, VCSH, VCIT, BAX, V, SCHZ, INTU, COST, HD, UNH, GOOGL, CTAS, ICE, ULTA, TMO, FISV, DHR, AMT, AMZN, ECL, AAPL, AFL, STZ, CTSH, USB, NVDA, NEOG, NEE, ADBE, ABBV, BND, PEP, MSFT, MMS, PG, SWKS, FTV, MCD, DG, ABT, VNQ, T, SYY, SYK, JPM, DIS, PKG, GOOG, BSV, MMM, PGR, WELL, SCHD, IWF, VBR, JNJ, LSTR, IJT, UPS,
- Sold Out: VT,
For the details of Liberty Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/liberty+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Liberty Capital Management, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 109,994 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 24,608 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.3%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 64,771 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 37,369 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 18,260 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $94.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 27,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $78.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 23,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $45.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 22,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $781.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.97 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $32.52. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)
Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 86.11%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 157,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 20.77%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $363.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Liberty Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63.
Here is the complete portfolio of Liberty Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Liberty Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Liberty Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Liberty Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Liberty Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying