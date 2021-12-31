Snyder Capital Management L P Buys KBR Inc, Nelnet Inc, Catalent Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, Kaman Corp, CMC Materials Inc

- New Purchases: NNI,
- Added Positions: HALO, KBR, CTLT, INGR, FMC, AME, BWXT, ADI, APG, BRX, UGI, ROLL, MRCY, KAR, LGND, CLH, HSIC, WCN, MA, APH, V, SCHW, VVV, EOG, CPRT, Y,
- Reduced Positions: ENTG, WAL, KAMN, CCMP, EBS, BCO, CRL, WWD, NGVT, TECH, COHR, CDMO, HXL,
- Sold Out: MDT,
- Entegris Inc (ENTG) - 1,529,247 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79%
- UGI Corp (UGI) - 3,725,448 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
- Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) - 1,711,892 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
- Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) - 4,064,779 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.59%
- KBR Inc (KBR) - 2,395,173 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.24%
Snyder Capital Management L P initiated holding in Nelnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.88 and $98.6, with an estimated average price of $88.75. The stock is now traded at around $81.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 221,214 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KBR Inc (KBR)
Snyder Capital Management L P added to a holding in KBR Inc by 28.24%. The purchase prices were between $40.48 and $47.62, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,395,173 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Catalent Inc (CTLT)
Snyder Capital Management L P added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 48.41%. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $99.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 490,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Snyder Capital Management L P added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 25.92%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 164,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)
Snyder Capital Management L P added to a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $127.69 and $165.85, with an estimated average price of $148.7. The stock is now traded at around $123.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 154,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Snyder Capital Management L P sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.
