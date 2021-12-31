Quantitative Investment Management, LLC Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Netflix Inc, Pfizer Inc

New Purchases: XLI, XLB, GLD, XLP, BRK.B, KO, EWT, ABBV, AMAT, XHB, HCA, MU, CSCO, GOOGL, EWU, EWW, JNJ, MDLZ, PGR, LRCX, CAR, VRTX, VEA, VGK, HD, HUM, SBUX, DHI, LEN, ENPH, WFC, CI, NOK, XME, GD, AA, ITB, XLU, BAX, EL, NEM, STZ, JCI, MIDD, SO, ADM, BBBY, IDXX, SCHF, KDP, FTNT, ECL, EW, TT, BLK, FANG, PPL, NLOK, WOLF, EXC, FITB, HSY, CDW, DD, NTES, O, SRPT, ISRG, MRO, PHM, COF, D, AFL, CNP, IRM, MAS, WM, WHR, ZBRA, IYT, DHR, KEY, POOL, AEP, CTAS, JBHT, VGT, VNQ, ANSS, DOV, FAST, ITW, KBH, WBA, AKAM, BMRN, ALLY, HES, CAT, EXPE, IIVI, RJF, THC, CROX, FBHS, FIVE, ASHR, BP, ESS, MVIS, NDAQ, PCAR, PH, WDC, FRC, EWC, EOG, EXPD, GFI, PEAK, LPX, MTB, BYD, CHRW, CSX, HIG, JLL, K, MAT, TECH, NXPI, SIRI,

Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Netflix Inc, Pfizer Inc, Walmart Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantitative Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Quantitative Investment Management, LLC owns 232 stocks with a total value of $712 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 386,068 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. New Position Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 250,888 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.82% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 28,369 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.46% Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 290,019 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. New Position Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 190,579 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.81%

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $100.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 386,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $84.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 290,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 104,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 193,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $316.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 46,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 205,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 65.81%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $126.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 190,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 48.14%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 118,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 2848.99%. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 438,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 112.81%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $185.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 41,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 213.60%. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $78.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 63,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.68%. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 275,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.