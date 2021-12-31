Quantitative Investment Management, LLC Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Netflix Inc, Pfizer Inc

- New Purchases: XLI, XLB, GLD, XLP, BRK.B, KO, EWT, ABBV, AMAT, XHB, HCA, MU, CSCO, GOOGL, EWU, EWW, JNJ, MDLZ, PGR, LRCX, CAR, VRTX, VEA, VGK, HD, HUM, SBUX, DHI, LEN, ENPH, WFC, CI, NOK, XME, GD, AA, ITB, XLU, BAX, EL, NEM, STZ, JCI, MIDD, SO, ADM, BBBY, IDXX, SCHF, KDP, FTNT, ECL, EW, TT, BLK, FANG, PPL, NLOK, WOLF, EXC, FITB, HSY, CDW, DD, NTES, O, SRPT, ISRG, MRO, PHM, COF, D, AFL, CNP, IRM, MAS, WM, WHR, ZBRA, IYT, DHR, KEY, POOL, AEP, CTAS, JBHT, VGT, VNQ, ANSS, DOV, FAST, ITW, KBH, WBA, AKAM, BMRN, ALLY, HES, CAT, EXPE, IIVI, RJF, THC, CROX, FBHS, FIVE, ASHR, BP, ESS, MVIS, NDAQ, PCAR, PH, WDC, FRC, EWC, EOG, EXPD, GFI, PEAK, LPX, MTB, BYD, CHRW, CSX, HIG, JLL, K, MAT, TECH, NXPI, SIRI,
- Added Positions: BABA, AAPL, PBR, XLY, CL, FXI, DUK, NVDA, ANTM, SCHW, MCHI, TSN, FCX, TSM, NVR, LLY, CBRE, ODFL, DG, MAR, TOL, KLAC, ETN, LKQ, IHI, CPRT, OXY, ABC, PRU,
- Reduced Positions: KRE, AMD, BDX, WDAY, NKE, XLF, CHTR, KBE, YUM, TSLA, CB, BLL, MDT, REGN, XLE, CLX, XLV, KMB, XOM, ROK, SIVB, TRV, MO, A, LNG, PAYX, NTAP, TECK, AAP, MOH, CCJ, KNX, TSCO, CTRA, EQIX, YY, STM, TFC, CNQ, PWR, TAL, INFY, CGC, TNDM, EDU, CTSH, RRC, TREX, STX, PEG, BIO, KR, TYL, VDE, LAC, ENTG, FFIV, AMP, VIPS, ULTA, TEL, LPLA, INDA, SAIA, TPR, STE, PLUG, PXD,
- Sold Out: EWJ, NFLX, PFE, WMT, AMZN, GDX, CRM, PANW, AVGO, GDXJ, TXN, YNDX, DISCA, BKNG, CVX, JPM, BIIB, GILD, T, PG, NEE, NOW, SAM, SYK, LULU, MELI, BIDU, COO, ALGN, LOW, BSX, ORLY, DGX, ADI, UPS, JD, CZR, CNI, COP, ICE, ABMD, DPZ, MCK, CDNS, KBWB, ALNY, LH, AMBA, AZO, CSGP, ROP, SHW, KMI, SPLV, SONY, IJS, XRT, SMG, SCI, AEE, VIAC, F, IBM, URI, RSX, NLSN, WIX, ENB, GOLD, BLDR, CRUS, SLB, ILMN, RDS.A, V, QLYS, KMX, TAP, RTX, BUD, PSX, IYF, EIX, FDS, GPC, PNW, MRTX, JKS, RNG, ATHM, ARE, ABEV, RE, HOLX, MCD, NBIX, PPG, SWBI, AMX, PEP, QDEL, WAB, EVRG, FSLR, VFH, USB, WW, WY, GTLS, BR, COOP, PNR, WB, ASH, HOG, LOGI, MBT, SWN, UL, MTN, VG, MOS, HZNP, IYE, APH, AN, DVA, HUN, NXST, RHI, SLG, AXON, WMB, VUZI, PRLB, RARE, AMRN, FIS, DXC, CCK, DECK, FCEL, FIZZ, NDSN, OKE, QGEN, TEVA, TRIP, PFSI, COMM, VRNS, ITA, CF, C, CRK, DAR, ETR, TGNA, IBN, MTG, NUE, RL, ROL, RYAAY, SPWR, UAA, PODD, FLT, MUSA, ITUB, OZK, BXP, CGNX, EQT, FLR, RHP, GPI, HSBC, LEG, LPSN, MGA, SNPS, TTM, TRP, WPC, NEO, LEA, MTSI, LNT, BBD, BCS, EAT, CFR, DRI, DIOD, FLEX, GPS, MTH, MEOH, NICE, ASGN, POWI, SMTC, TTEK, THO, WEN, TRMB, AMTX, GWRE, SSTK, NSP, APT, AMED, BRO, EWBC, FMX, GGB, HP, J, LNC, MMSI, NJR, PETS, RRX, SSB, TEN, VNO, VTNR, EVR, AVXL, FOLD, UUUU, IOVA, DQ, FN, COR, AMCX, ACHC, POST, GMED, GOGO, AMKR, CWST, CLB, HDB, HAS, OMCL, R, UNM, VSAT, SPR, FNV, BTG, JBT, NOVT, ZNGA, ESRT, HRI, CXW, GGAL, HL, IAG, OEG, PBI, GEO, FSM, AGNC, WPRT, XP, KD,
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 386,068 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 250,888 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.82%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 28,369 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.46%
- Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 290,019 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 190,579 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.81%
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $100.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 386,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $84.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 290,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 104,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 193,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $316.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 46,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 205,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 65.81%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $126.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 190,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 48.14%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 118,386 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 2848.99%. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 438,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 112.81%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $185.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 41,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 213.60%. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $78.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 63,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.68%. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 275,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.Sold Out: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Quantitative Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.
