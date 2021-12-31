Hbk Investments L P Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Discovery Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Athena Technology Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: SPY, LYV, DISCK, RIVN, ZEN, QQQ, DCGO, ZINGU, PACI.U, SBEA, NPABU, TPBA, MITT, GFGDU, DMYS, DXCM, EVE.U, EMLDU, FIAC, SUAC.U, RBLX, STET.U, BLEUU, MNTN.U, AMD, ACDI.U, CMCAU, APXIU, SCUA.U, XPDBU, ICNC, BFAC.U, WEAV, ACN, MCAAU, SVNAU, RRAC.U, SHCAU, TRAQ.U, META, USER, RCFA.U, ARGU, VCSA, LCW, GEEXU, MTVC.U, SVNA, TRAQ, RRAC, MCAA, SHCA, ABT, NEM, PEP, PFE, EXFY, TGNA, DE, COST, BYND, UDMY, GXO, ADSK, FBRT, FBRT, CFFSU, PG, COF, HRL, AXP, F, XOM, CL, KO, C, CSCO, BRK.B, SCHW, PNC, CMG, PERI, MELI, GM, TRIP, SPLK, TWTR, SNAP, FOCS, HSAQ, BCSAU, ARRY, HTZ, VCXA, DTC,
- Added Positions: ON, MKSI, PRSR, CRU, XPOA, PSTH, UBER, DOCU, PLMI, HIII, ANAC, SLAC, HHLA, FVIV, ZWRK, CSTA, CVX, FSSI, PV, BSKY, EPHY, AKIC, NOAC, HAAC, HZON, OACB, ENPC, RBAC, SQ, ABBV, WFC,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, ARKF, GGPI, SEAH, SE, PYPL, BKNG, DOCN, WMT, MS, AMC, JD, TDOC, EVCM, FA, GOOGL, FPAC, FPAC, IVAN, DV, GS, EXPE, GDRX, DBX, MO,
- Sold Out: IWM, ATHN, APP, LIII, GLBE, HZAC, TPBAU, YAC, NRDY, MIR, MOTN, REXR, CBAH, DIS, CLVT, XPDI, XM, JNJ, NGCA, NFLX, EA, STWO, ATVI, OLPX, DFPH, CWAN, FOUR, RELY, SRAD, MCFE, MP, WOOF, SKIN, BMBL, SWBK, SWIM, INVH, INTC, EARN, RXRX, NGAB, OUST, STER, THMA, ATMR, KURI, OLN, HUT, AKA, TPGS, QCOM, MU, ONON, RTPY, BROS, EQT, CXM, TREE, T, VICI, ARGUU, COTY, JAMF, JAMF, DG, MRAC, BOWX, V, DGNS, THRN, CMO, WYNN, TGT, CTRA, BBBY, TWKS, ELY, FXI, CAT, XOS, OXY, DVN, FIGS, BLDE, FCX, LMT, MRK, AGL, MCAD, TIXT, MA, ATEC, LULU, PRLB, Z, AVTR, PDD,
These are the top 5 holdings of HBK INVESTMENTS L P
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 32,947,800 shares, 65.35% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 7,505,200 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 441,000 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio.
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 1,637,900 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 974,300 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio.
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 350,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $119.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 785,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $30.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $118.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $356.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 54,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 294.16%. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $62.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 227,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in MKS Instruments Inc by 41.95%. The purchase prices were between $141.92 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $156.73. The stock is now traded at around $152.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 285.71%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $125.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 43,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Block Inc by 341.39%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $115.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 132.55%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.Sold Out: Athena Technology Acquisition Corp (ATHN)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.93 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.92.Sold Out: Yucaipa Acquisition Corp (YAC)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Yucaipa Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.93.Sold Out: Horizon Acquisition Corp (HZAC)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $12.29, with an estimated average price of $10.52.Sold Out: Leo Holdings III Corp (LIII)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Leo Holdings III Corp. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.93.Sold Out: Nerdy Inc (NRDY)
Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Nerdy Inc. The sale prices were between $4.49 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $7.05.
