Hbk Investments L P Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Discovery Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Athena Technology Acquisition Corp

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Discovery Inc, Rivian Automotive Inc, Zendesk Inc, sells Tesla Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Athena Technology Acquisition Corp, Gores Guggenheim Inc, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hbk Investments L P. As of 2021Q4, Hbk Investments L P owns 626 stocks with a total value of $23.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HBK INVESTMENTS L P's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hbk+investments+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 32,947,800 shares, 65.35% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 7,505,200 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 441,000 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 1,637,900 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 974,300 shares, 0.91% of the total portfolio.

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 350,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.97 and $123.8, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $119.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 785,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.08. The stock is now traded at around $30.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.74 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $106.79. The stock is now traded at around $118.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hbk Investments L P initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $356.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 54,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 294.16%. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $62.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 227,827 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in MKS Instruments Inc by 41.95%. The purchase prices were between $141.92 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $156.73. The stock is now traded at around $152.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 285.71%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 33.71%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $125.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 43,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Block Inc by 341.39%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $115.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hbk Investments L P added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 132.55%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.93 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Yucaipa Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.39 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Horizon Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $12.29, with an estimated average price of $10.52.

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Leo Holdings III Corp. The sale prices were between $9.27 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Hbk Investments L P sold out a holding in Nerdy Inc. The sale prices were between $4.49 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $7.05.