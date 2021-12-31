Nishkama Capital, LLC Buys Flex, Shift4 Payments Inc, Semtech Corp, Sells Twitter Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Microsoft Corp

- New Purchases: SMAR, GNTX, PINS, GTLB, NVDA, GE, WWD, CLVT, KLIC, COUP, CSGP, VZIO, LLNW, AVDX, XPDI,
- Added Positions: FLEX, FOUR, SMTC, OUT, PAY, PAY, HMHC, APPS, DESP, ADI, CLS, BNED,
- Reduced Positions: CDAY, MSFT, NGMS, HWM, ATI,
- Sold Out: TWTR, PRTS, DISH, WDAY, ONTF, FSLR, GOOGL, GRUB, TEAM, ALKT, AVID, PLXS, UBER, GSM,
For the details of Nishkama Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nishkama+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Nishkama Capital, LLC
- Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 4,215,713 shares, 19.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.09%
- Outfront Media Inc (OUT) - 1,405,686 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.40%
- Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) - 572,672 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.00%
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 1,897,167 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.00%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 204,400 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio.
Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91. The stock is now traded at around $62.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 127,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.2 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 139,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 134,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GitLab Inc (GTLB)
Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.75 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 44,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $264.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $100.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 26,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Nishkama Capital, LLC added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 75.09%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.17%. The holding were 4,215,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Nishkama Capital, LLC added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 110.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1. The stock is now traded at around $57.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 572,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Semtech Corp (SMTC)
Nishkama Capital, LLC added to a holding in Semtech Corp by 139.15%. The purchase prices were between $74.76 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $85.33. The stock is now traded at around $71.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 265,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)
Nishkama Capital, LLC added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 43.40%. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 1,405,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY)
Nishkama Capital, LLC added to a holding in Paymentus Holdings Inc by 81.55%. The purchase prices were between $23.13 and $35, with an estimated average price of $27.68. The stock is now traded at around $29.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 344,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY)
Nishkama Capital, LLC added to a holding in Paymentus Holdings Inc by 81.55%. The purchase prices were between $23.13 and $35, with an estimated average price of $27.68. The stock is now traded at around $29.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 344,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.Sold Out: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)
Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CarParts.com Inc. The sale prices were between $11.13 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $13.7.Sold Out: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01.Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.Sold Out: ON24 Inc (ONTF)
Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ON24 Inc. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.78.Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $85.76 and $121.14, with an estimated average price of $102.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of Nishkama Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. Nishkama Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Nishkama Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nishkama Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nishkama Capital, LLC keeps buying