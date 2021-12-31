Nishkama Capital, LLC Buys Flex, Shift4 Payments Inc, Semtech Corp, Sells Twitter Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: SMAR, GNTX, PINS, GTLB, NVDA, GE, WWD, CLVT, KLIC, COUP, CSGP, VZIO, LLNW, AVDX, XPDI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Flex, Shift4 Payments Inc, Semtech Corp, Outfront Media Inc, Smartsheet Inc, sells Twitter Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Microsoft Corp, CarParts.com Inc, DISH Network Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nishkama Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Nishkama Capital, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $406 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 4,215,713 shares, 19.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.09% Outfront Media Inc (OUT) - 1,405,686 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.40% Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) - 572,672 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.00% Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 1,897,167 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.00% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 204,400 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio.

Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91. The stock is now traded at around $62.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 127,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.2 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 139,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 134,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.75 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 44,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $264.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $100.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 26,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nishkama Capital, LLC added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 75.09%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.17%. The holding were 4,215,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nishkama Capital, LLC added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 110.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1. The stock is now traded at around $57.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 572,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nishkama Capital, LLC added to a holding in Semtech Corp by 139.15%. The purchase prices were between $74.76 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $85.33. The stock is now traded at around $71.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 265,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nishkama Capital, LLC added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 43.40%. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 1,405,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nishkama Capital, LLC added to a holding in Paymentus Holdings Inc by 81.55%. The purchase prices were between $23.13 and $35, with an estimated average price of $27.68. The stock is now traded at around $29.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 344,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CarParts.com Inc. The sale prices were between $11.13 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $13.7.

Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01.

Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.

Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ON24 Inc. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.78.

Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $85.76 and $121.14, with an estimated average price of $102.77.