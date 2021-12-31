Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Nishkama Capital, LLC Buys Flex, Shift4 Payments Inc, Semtech Corp, Sells Twitter Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Microsoft Corp

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nishkama Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Flex, Shift4 Payments Inc, Semtech Corp, Outfront Media Inc, Smartsheet Inc, sells Twitter Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Microsoft Corp, CarParts.com Inc, DISH Network Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nishkama Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Nishkama Capital, LLC owns 34 stocks with a total value of $406 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nishkama Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nishkama+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nishkama Capital, LLC
  1. Flex Ltd (FLEX) - 4,215,713 shares, 19.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.09%
  2. Outfront Media Inc (OUT) - 1,405,686 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.40%
  3. Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) - 572,672 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.00%
  4. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 1,897,167 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.00%
  5. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 204,400 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)

Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $79.82, with an estimated average price of $69.91. The stock is now traded at around $62.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 127,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.2 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 139,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 134,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: GitLab Inc (GTLB)

Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in GitLab Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.75 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 44,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $264.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Nishkama Capital, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $100.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 26,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Nishkama Capital, LLC added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 75.09%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.17%. The holding were 4,215,713 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

Nishkama Capital, LLC added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 110.00%. The purchase prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1. The stock is now traded at around $57.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 572,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Semtech Corp (SMTC)

Nishkama Capital, LLC added to a holding in Semtech Corp by 139.15%. The purchase prices were between $74.76 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $85.33. The stock is now traded at around $71.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 265,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Nishkama Capital, LLC added to a holding in Outfront Media Inc by 43.40%. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $28.4, with an estimated average price of $26.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 1,405,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY)

Nishkama Capital, LLC added to a holding in Paymentus Holdings Inc by 81.55%. The purchase prices were between $23.13 and $35, with an estimated average price of $27.68. The stock is now traded at around $29.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 344,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY)

Nishkama Capital, LLC added to a holding in Paymentus Holdings Inc by 81.55%. The purchase prices were between $23.13 and $35, with an estimated average price of $27.68. The stock is now traded at around $29.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 344,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Sold Out: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)

Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in CarParts.com Inc. The sale prices were between $11.13 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $13.7.

Sold Out: DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01.

Sold Out: ON24 Inc (ONTF)

Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ON24 Inc. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.78.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Nishkama Capital, LLC sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $85.76 and $121.14, with an estimated average price of $102.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Nishkama Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Nishkama Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Nishkama Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nishkama Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nishkama Capital, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus