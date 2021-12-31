Summit Global Investments Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Intuit Inc, Incyte Corp

- New Purchases: VRTX, SPG, ACGL, CAN, FDS, F, GS, PDBC, BRO, NEE, VOD, ADSK, EHC, EVH, AES, YUMC, THO, APR, TRV, STC, NTST, ALGN, CRVL, MPC, SYF, BNL, AMN, CORT, MCY, VRNT, GBTC, EQT, TR, WGO, ABG, AN, HZO, VRNS, SWAV, BRBR, MDRX, CTRA, CCOI, HIBB, SMP, YORW, INFN, XPEL, INTA, CRUS, CCRD, LANC, MYE, VSAT, CIO, OOMA, FTDR, PSN, EVCM, BNDX, ATSG, THRM, CCF, FMNB, FCNCA, GT, HDB, MED, O, SHYF, TDC, MYRG, MTDR, LZ, PLAY, LILAK, SNDR, SONO, AMTB, UTZ, AGTI, WOOF, DWAC, HEFA, ATI, CRK, HIFS, PEG, RRC, SMBC, TWI, IESC, HCCI, APPS, RLGT, HTBI, JYNT, UNIT, CTOS, TALO, SLV, AMT, ARTNA, CL, ATLC, MMC, ULH, TSLA, EXPI, FRGI, EAF, DOMO, UPWK,
- Added Positions: BMY, MTUM, HSY, QQQ, GOOGL, IJR, IEFA, MNST, MRK, DUK, JPM, QUAL, SO, PGR, KR, DOW, ADBE, IDXX, WMT, DCT, VOO, CVX, CLX, INVA, XLE, TGT, FDX, TTMI, ZTS, PFE, TSM, WTW, ABBV, ORGO, CAJ, COKE, COST, LSI, LULU, PCRX, CNHI, VRRM, LESL, AGL, FC, JCI, PG, RY, WERN, GOOG, DSKE, VTIP, ANF, AAPL, DORM, SLGN, TD, BPMC, PJT, VCEL, APD, AXL, CSGS, CWT, CHT, DLB, HELE, HMC, JBSS, NICE, NVO, OSIS, SBUX, WMK, YNDX, SFM, MUSA, ENVA, DEA, IMXI, HCAT, CFB, JAMF, JAMF, HYFM, AWR, BAC, BMO, ESTE, CVS, PRDO, CHKP, XOM, GSK, THG, HTLD, HSII, JOUT, LSTR, SPGI, MDT, NVDA, OMCL, IX, PRAA, LIN, PBH, SLM, SNY, SNPS, TROW, TRI, DIS, WSBF, FTS, MA, AWK, NOW, AMH, NMIH, COLL, RPD, MCB, CLBK, TIP, USHY, T, AXP, AMAT, CM, FIS, SNP, CVGI, CNX, CVLG, DHR, EXPD, GIS, GSBC, HNGR, HWKN, HSTM, IMMR, JNJ, KMB, PTR, CRM, TMO, TTE, UFPT, UNH, USNA, WFC, WST, WABC, EVRG, DGICA, PRG, SHG, ICFI, OESX, AQN, LOCO, AGR, OBNK, ONEW, AVAH, GLD, TLT, VGIT, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: INTU, INCY, AGG, BBY, ISTB, PAYC, ETSY, INTC, LHX, TTWO, CBOE, CERN, PTC, FTNT, REXR, WM, RSG, FNF, USMV, ALL, DTE, NVR, D, LNT, MASI, SMMV, CTAS, LKQ, CBRE, AVGO, AMZN, NKE, UNF, EMKR, LMT, MSFT, HLI, NARI, AVB, CDNS, MLAB, ZEUS, SNBR, STE, THS, IRWD, AAON, ATRO, BJRI, EQIX, FAST, THFF, HVT, HLF, HUM, KFRC, MMS, MLI, SMG, TRNS, FOR, AMPH, QNST, PINC, DLTH, PAYA, BODY, IAU, SSP, FCN, FLO, IMKTA, VIAV, MRTN, NFLX, QMCO, RES, WDFC, LL, TITN, CHTR, NCBS, EGRX, CSLT, SSTI, LOVE, AVD, BCPC, DXPE, HD, FIZZ, PEP, SRDX, TJX, ZBRA, CEF, BCC, PYPL, EFAV, ITOT, VIG,
- Sold Out: REGN, CABO, ACN, RE, QGEN, IGIB, TAK, DEI, DGRO, BOOM, WWE, HEAR, AMED, VIRT, ACWI, SONY, CSII, NESR, VT, QDEL, MIME, MSEX, COWN, SB, RDUS, CHUY, TNDM, FRPT, REYN, OAS, PLTK, ERIE, RGEN, RIGL, VSTM, BXC, CTRN, EQC, LKFN, NTUS, NLS, PRGS, RUSHA, CPRX, EIG, GMED, PETQ, AMSF, ATRS, BDSI, TNC, WTI, WRLD, DZSI, RILY, BNFT, TRHC, CSSE, EVER, TENB, AZEK, DNB, IWM, VTWO, CLAR, HLIT, LNN, RCKY, SYBT, SSD, USM, SPSC, VER, BCOV, IRMD, ALRM, APPF, EOLS, SURF, PAE, AOUT, CPSI, CYBE, EZPW, GABC, GHL, KBAL, MSM, MANT, NUS, QCRH, SIGA, UFI, UEIC, UFPI, APEI, PBYI, MODN, ATEN, GNK, MCFT, FLGT, BAND, LASR, SIBN, MEC, SHC, AAN, TMCI, LFC, EGAN, ALTO, RVP, PRTK, INFU, NETE, FBIO, AGRX, LTRPA, SYRS, PUMP, BWB, HARP, SLQT,
For the details of Summit Global Investments's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+global+investments/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Summit Global Investments
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 616,491 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.59%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 129,568 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 216,378 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,728 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 84,221 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.23%
Summit Global Investments initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $233.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 95,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Summit Global Investments initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $141.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 37,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)
Summit Global Investments initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 128,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canaan Inc (CAN)
Summit Global Investments initiated holding in Canaan Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $7.53. The stock is now traded at around $5.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
Summit Global Investments initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $408.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Summit Global Investments initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 192,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Summit Global Investments added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 906.52%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 338,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Summit Global Investments added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.91%. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $166.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 157,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Summit Global Investments added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 189.51%. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $202.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 69,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Summit Global Investments added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $356.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 84,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Summit Global Investments added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 257.42%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2732.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Summit Global Investments added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 60.64%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 172,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Summit Global Investments sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.Sold Out: Cable One Inc (CABO)
Summit Global Investments sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1626.93 and $1854.44, with an estimated average price of $1772.64.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Summit Global Investments sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63.Sold Out: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)
Summit Global Investments sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $250.41 and $286.62, with an estimated average price of $270.63.Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
Summit Global Investments sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $50.62 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.14.Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Summit Global Investments sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.44 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $59.11.
Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Global Investments. Also check out:
1. Summit Global Investments's Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit Global Investments's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit Global Investments's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit Global Investments keeps buying