Summit Global Investments Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Intuit Inc, Incyte Corp

VRTX, SPG, ACGL, CAN, FDS, F, GS, PDBC, BRO, NEE, VOD, ADSK, EHC, EVH, AES, YUMC, THO, APR, TRV, STC, NTST, ALGN, CRVL, MPC, SYF, BNL, AMN, CORT, MCY, VRNT, GBTC, EQT, TR, WGO, ABG, AN, HZO, VRNS, SWAV, BRBR, MDRX, CTRA, CCOI, HIBB, SMP, YORW, INFN, XPEL, INTA, CRUS, CCRD, LANC, MYE, VSAT, CIO, OOMA, FTDR, PSN, EVCM, BNDX, ATSG, THRM, CCF, FMNB, FCNCA, GT, HDB, MED, O, SHYF, TDC, MYRG, MTDR, LZ, PLAY, LILAK, SNDR, SONO, AMTB, UTZ, AGTI, WOOF, DWAC, HEFA, ATI, CRK, HIFS, PEG, RRC, SMBC, TWI, IESC, HCCI, APPS, RLGT, HTBI, JYNT, UNIT, CTOS, TALO, SLV, AMT, ARTNA, CL, ATLC, MMC, ULH, TSLA, EXPI, FRGI, EAF, DOMO, UPWK, Added Positions: BMY, MTUM, HSY, QQQ, GOOGL, IJR, IEFA, MNST, MRK, DUK, JPM, QUAL, SO, PGR, KR, DOW, ADBE, IDXX, WMT, DCT, VOO, CVX, CLX, INVA, XLE, TGT, FDX, TTMI, ZTS, PFE, TSM, WTW, ABBV, ORGO, CAJ, COKE, COST, LSI, LULU, PCRX, CNHI, VRRM, LESL, AGL, FC, JCI, PG, RY, WERN, GOOG, DSKE, VTIP, ANF, AAPL, DORM, SLGN, TD, BPMC, PJT, VCEL, APD, AXL, CSGS, CWT, CHT, DLB, HELE, HMC, JBSS, NICE, NVO, OSIS, SBUX, WMK, YNDX, SFM, MUSA, ENVA, DEA, IMXI, HCAT, CFB, JAMF, JAMF, HYFM, AWR, BAC, BMO, ESTE, CVS, PRDO, CHKP, XOM, GSK, THG, HTLD, HSII, JOUT, LSTR, SPGI, MDT, NVDA, OMCL, IX, PRAA, LIN, PBH, SLM, SNY, SNPS, TROW, TRI, DIS, WSBF, FTS, MA, AWK, NOW, AMH, NMIH, COLL, RPD, MCB, CLBK, TIP, USHY, T, AXP, AMAT, CM, FIS, SNP, CVGI, CNX, CVLG, DHR, EXPD, GIS, GSBC, HNGR, HWKN, HSTM, IMMR, JNJ, KMB, PTR, CRM, TMO, TTE, UFPT, UNH, USNA, WFC, WST, WABC, EVRG, DGICA, PRG, SHG, ICFI, OESX, AQN, LOCO, AGR, OBNK, ONEW, AVAH, GLD, TLT, VGIT, VTI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, The Hershey Co, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Intuit Inc, Incyte Corp, Best Buy Co Inc, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Global Investments. As of 2021Q4, Summit Global Investments owns 451 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 616,491 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 129,568 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 216,378 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,728 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 84,221 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.23%

Summit Global Investments initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $233.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 95,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Global Investments initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $141.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 37,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Global Investments initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $42.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 128,583 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Global Investments initiated holding in Canaan Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $7.53. The stock is now traded at around $5.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 11,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Global Investments initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $408.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 9,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Global Investments initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 192,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Global Investments added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 906.52%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 338,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Global Investments added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 51.91%. The purchase prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $166.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 157,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Global Investments added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 189.51%. The purchase prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34. The stock is now traded at around $202.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 69,879 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Global Investments added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $356.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 84,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Global Investments added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 257.42%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2732.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Global Investments added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 60.64%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 172,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Global Investments sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.

Summit Global Investments sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1626.93 and $1854.44, with an estimated average price of $1772.64.

Summit Global Investments sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63.

Summit Global Investments sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $250.41 and $286.62, with an estimated average price of $270.63.

Summit Global Investments sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $50.62 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Summit Global Investments sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.44 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $59.11.