Rowland & Co Investment Counsel Buys Apple Inc, AbbVie Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Aflac Inc

Investment company Rowland & Co Investment Counsel Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, AbbVie Inc, Alphabet Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Aflac Inc, Vulcan Materials Co, Compass Minerals International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rowland & Co Investment Counsel. As of 2021Q4, Rowland & Co Investment Counsel owns 177 stocks with a total value of $444 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,171 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 257.25% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 71,799 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,402 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.68% Intel Corp (INTC) - 289,020 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 39,792 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.20%

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46. The stock is now traded at around $107.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel initiated holding in Medifast Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $230.36, with an estimated average price of $207.07. The stock is now traded at around $190.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel initiated holding in Discover Financial Services. The purchase prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13. The stock is now traded at around $127.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel initiated holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.24 and $53.69, with an estimated average price of $48.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $221.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel added to a holding in Apple Inc by 257.25%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 168,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 3779.14%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $144.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 55,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 87.45%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2728.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 3,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 1948.77%. The purchase prices were between $188.5 and $221.29, with an estimated average price of $203.15. The stock is now traded at around $146.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 33,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 1191.51%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 102,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel added to a holding in CSX Corp by 193.10%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 115,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33.

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.17 and $26.69, with an estimated average price of $26.41.

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel sold out a holding in Lancaster Colony Corp. The sale prices were between $146.2 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $163.68.

Rowland & Co Investment Counsel sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76.