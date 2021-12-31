Clearstead Advisors, LLC Buys Amcor PLC, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Zions Bancorp NA, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: DGS, CRBN, DEM, DFAC, DFAX, EMXC, VDC, CHE, CHD, EXPO, MPWR, ASGN, OTEX, ROL, MTN, WAT, TY, UTG, SSNC, IRT, PFTA, RIVN, BGRN, CGW, COPX, DSI, ESML, FBT, FDVV, FEP, FVD, FXI, GMF, JPST, KBWB, NACP, SIVR, SPYD, SUSL, VCEB, VCIT, VDE, VTIP, AMG, AIG, NLY, CF, DBD, ENS, FNF, PFC, FHN, HST, BCOR, IONS, NYCB, CDMO, PHG, PSEC, SPG, SVA, SWBI, SU, TTE, VOD, WPC, WDC, IRBT, ADX, DNP, BTO, VKQ, NZF, EIM, MHI, EVT, SCD, CSQ, MCN, FFA, BXMX, EOI, EOS, NFJ, DIAX, CGO, TECK, TNL, ETY, GLDD, NIE, JCE, BGY, CHW, NXTP, AGNC, RILY, IZEA, FBHS, AMC, ALLY, CARA, SABR, ZEN, BST, THW, MIME, WH, BITF, BILL, AIV, GOEV, DNMR, HIMS, ARVL, BRPM, HTZ, MTTR, SRAD, SLVM, AMPL, LILM, ACHR, CCSI, DWAC, SDIG, BIRD, ONL, CBL, HCP, ANGL, ARKX, BATT, BIL, BITO, BKCH, BNDX, DRIV, EASG, EMLP, ESHY, EWX, FPE, GBIL, HEDJ, HYLB, IYT, KARS, LDEM, LRGF, MBB, MGK, MGV, MUB, MUNI, NUEM, PCY, PGF, PREF, PXH, RING, RYF, SCHO, SPVM, TLT, URA, USIG, VNQI, VSGX, VWOB,

Added Positions: AMCR, QLD, VT, BRK.B, FTAI, IWD, VWO, EEM, VB, VBR, VOT, AMZN, GOOGL, SCZ, MSFT, SUSA, VEU, ACN, COST, VZ, IWN, IWO, VEA, VTI, NEM, PFE, TMO, USB, EFV, IWF, XLK, AFL, ARCC, ADSK, JNJ, ORCL, AGG, IVV, MMM, ABT, APH, BLK, DHR, FAST, FISV, ITW, MDLZ, PG, ROP, SYK, UNH, DIS, ZBRA, V, ABBV, GLD, IWM, SCHM, SCHX, VIG, ADBE, AMT, ANSS, AJG, BDX, BMY, CVS, FIS, CVX, CI, CSCO, KO, DOV, ETN, ECL, ESLT, EL, FMC, NEE, GNTX, GS, GGG, HSIC, TT, INTC, ICE, J, KEY, LH, MKTX, MCD, MRK, NEOG, NKE, ORLY, RPM, REGN, ROST, CRM, STX, SWKS, SBUX, TGT, THO, URI, RTX, VMW, AVGO, FB, PANW, PYPL, FTV, PATH, TOST, BSV, EFA, IJR, IWP, PFF, PGX, RYT, SCHD, SHY, SPYG, SPYV, VXF, XLU, ABB, AES, ATVI, AMD, A, ALNY, AMP, ABC, AVY, BIDU, BNS, BIIB, BMRN, BAM, CBRE, CAT, SCHW, CTXS, CLF, CTSH, STZ, DHI, DLTR, DUK, EA, EXC, FDS, FDX, FLEX, GME, GIS, HAIN, WELL, HSY, ILMN, INTU, ISRG, IRM, LVS, LOW, MGA, MFC, MDT, MET, MSI, FIZZ, NSC, OSK, PH, PENN, PLUG, BKNG, PRU, PSA, RSG, SNY, TRV, SWK, SYY, TJX, AXON, TDS, UEIC, VFC, VSH, WM, ANTM, WY, EBAY, EVR, EBS, BX, GRX, LULU, BIP, JBT, GNRC, LYB, SSSS, MPC, ZTS, RNG, ESRT, AY, ACB, OGI, QRVO, ETSY, SHOP, SQ, CRON, TTD, SNAP, IR, ROKU, XFOR, ZS, DOCU, ESTC, PLAN, MRNA, DELL, DOW, TEAF, CRWD, NET, BNTX, VIR, MNMD, LMND, DKNG, GDRX, CYBN, AI, UPST, OPEN, BFLY, CPNG, UWMC, UWMC, PTRA, DOCS, BAMR, LCID, ACWV, AMJ, DBA, DLN, DTD, EFG, EWH, FDIS, FNDF, FREL, GDX, HDV, IAU, IBB, IJJ, ITOT, IWS, IYR, LIT, LQD, MTUM, NOBL, SCHA, SCHB, SCHF, SCHG, SMMV, SPEM, TIP, USHY, VBK, VCSH, VGT, VHT, VSS, XBI, XLB, XLI, YOLO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amcor PLC, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells JPMorgan Chase, Zions Bancorp NA, Bank of America Corp, NVIDIA Corp, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clearstead Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Clearstead Advisors, LLC owns 1297 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 380,788 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) - 855,188 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 338,086 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23% ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) - 622,638 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 192,543 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.72%

Clearstead Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $53.38, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearstead Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.97 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $170.54. The stock is now traded at around $165.680400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearstead Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.01 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $46.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearstead Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearstead Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearstead Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $194.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearstead Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amcor PLC by 18245.62%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 334,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearstead Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 476.48%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $102.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearstead Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 188.61%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $164.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearstead Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo by 81.42%. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $27.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 104,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearstead Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.30%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 64,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearstead Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 769.20%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $175.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Clearstead Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59.

Clearstead Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Clearstead Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $35.83 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $36.11.

Clearstead Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64.

Clearstead Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF. The sale prices were between $47.17 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $53.41.

Clearstead Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.