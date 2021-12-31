Clearstead Advisors, LLC Buys Amcor PLC, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Zions Bancorp NA, Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: DGS, CRBN, DEM, DFAC, DFAX, EMXC, VDC, CHE, CHD, EXPO, MPWR, ASGN, OTEX, ROL, MTN, WAT, TY, UTG, SSNC, IRT, PFTA, RIVN, BGRN, CGW, COPX, DSI, ESML, FBT, FDVV, FEP, FVD, FXI, GMF, JPST, KBWB, NACP, SIVR, SPYD, SUSL, VCEB, VCIT, VDE, VTIP, AMG, AIG, NLY, CF, DBD, ENS, FNF, PFC, FHN, HST, BCOR, IONS, NYCB, CDMO, PHG, PSEC, SPG, SVA, SWBI, SU, TTE, VOD, WPC, WDC, IRBT, ADX, DNP, BTO, VKQ, NZF, EIM, MHI, EVT, SCD, CSQ, MCN, FFA, BXMX, EOI, EOS, NFJ, DIAX, CGO, TECK, TNL, ETY, GLDD, NIE, JCE, BGY, CHW, NXTP, AGNC, RILY, IZEA, FBHS, AMC, ALLY, CARA, SABR, ZEN, BST, THW, MIME, WH, BITF, BILL, AIV, GOEV, DNMR, HIMS, ARVL, BRPM, HTZ, MTTR, SRAD, SLVM, AMPL, LILM, ACHR, CCSI, DWAC, SDIG, BIRD, ONL, CBL, HCP, ANGL, ARKX, BATT, BIL, BITO, BKCH, BNDX, DRIV, EASG, EMLP, ESHY, EWX, FPE, GBIL, HEDJ, HYLB, IYT, KARS, LDEM, LRGF, MBB, MGK, MGV, MUB, MUNI, NUEM, PCY, PGF, PREF, PXH, RING, RYF, SCHO, SPVM, TLT, URA, USIG, VNQI, VSGX, VWOB,
- Added Positions: AMCR, QLD, VT, BRK.B, FTAI, IWD, VWO, EEM, VB, VBR, VOT, AMZN, GOOGL, SCZ, MSFT, SUSA, VEU, ACN, COST, VZ, IWN, IWO, VEA, VTI, NEM, PFE, TMO, USB, EFV, IWF, XLK, AFL, ARCC, ADSK, JNJ, ORCL, AGG, IVV, MMM, ABT, APH, BLK, DHR, FAST, FISV, ITW, MDLZ, PG, ROP, SYK, UNH, DIS, ZBRA, V, ABBV, GLD, IWM, SCHM, SCHX, VIG, ADBE, AMT, ANSS, AJG, BDX, BMY, CVS, FIS, CVX, CI, CSCO, KO, DOV, ETN, ECL, ESLT, EL, FMC, NEE, GNTX, GS, GGG, HSIC, TT, INTC, ICE, J, KEY, LH, MKTX, MCD, MRK, NEOG, NKE, ORLY, RPM, REGN, ROST, CRM, STX, SWKS, SBUX, TGT, THO, URI, RTX, VMW, AVGO, FB, PANW, PYPL, FTV, PATH, TOST, BSV, EFA, IJR, IWP, PFF, PGX, RYT, SCHD, SHY, SPYG, SPYV, VXF, XLU, ABB, AES, ATVI, AMD, A, ALNY, AMP, ABC, AVY, BIDU, BNS, BIIB, BMRN, BAM, CBRE, CAT, SCHW, CTXS, CLF, CTSH, STZ, DHI, DLTR, DUK, EA, EXC, FDS, FDX, FLEX, GME, GIS, HAIN, WELL, HSY, ILMN, INTU, ISRG, IRM, LVS, LOW, MGA, MFC, MDT, MET, MSI, FIZZ, NSC, OSK, PH, PENN, PLUG, BKNG, PRU, PSA, RSG, SNY, TRV, SWK, SYY, TJX, AXON, TDS, UEIC, VFC, VSH, WM, ANTM, WY, EBAY, EVR, EBS, BX, GRX, LULU, BIP, JBT, GNRC, LYB, SSSS, MPC, ZTS, RNG, ESRT, AY, ACB, OGI, QRVO, ETSY, SHOP, SQ, CRON, TTD, SNAP, IR, ROKU, XFOR, ZS, DOCU, ESTC, PLAN, MRNA, DELL, DOW, TEAF, CRWD, NET, BNTX, VIR, MNMD, LMND, DKNG, GDRX, CYBN, AI, UPST, OPEN, BFLY, CPNG, UWMC, UWMC, PTRA, DOCS, BAMR, LCID, ACWV, AMJ, DBA, DLN, DTD, EFG, EWH, FDIS, FNDF, FREL, GDX, HDV, IAU, IBB, IJJ, ITOT, IWS, IYR, LIT, LQD, MTUM, NOBL, SCHA, SCHB, SCHF, SCHG, SMMV, SPEM, TIP, USHY, VBK, VCSH, VGT, VHT, VSS, XBI, XLB, XLI, YOLO,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, ZION, VO, AAPL, BAC, NVDA, TSLA, VUG, IJH, USMV, BP, IEFA, MBCN, Z, ARKK, SDY, VCLT, VTV, T, GILD, ARKG, ARKQ, ARKW, VGK, GPN, SPGI, TDOC, SE, SNOW, ARKF, IWR, SCHE, VPL, ASML, MO, AON, AMAT, AZN, COF, CAH, CINF, CMCSA, LLY, XOM, FITB, GE, GSK, MTCH, IBN, KMB, LECO, LMT, MAR, MS, NFLX, PFG, PGR, QCOM, SONY, WBA, PM, XYL, APTV, VEEV, GOOG, TEAM, UBER, CHWY, BIPC, BAB, BBCA, EWG, ICLN, IEMG, QAI, QLTA, VNQ, ACAD, CB, SRPT, ASX, APD, LNT, ALL, AEP, AXP, ATR, ADM, BK, BBY, BA, AZTA, CMS, CSX, CPB, KMX, CE, CERN, CME, CTAS, C, CLX, CGNX, CMP, CAG, ED, CCI, DXCM, DEO, DLR, DPZ, DD, DRE, EOG, EMN, EW, EQR, ESS, FE, RHP, GD, HAL, HIG, HAS, PEAK, HPQ, HON, HRL, IP, JCI, KLAC, K, LRCX, LAMR, MMC, MLM, MAS, MKC, MCK, MCHP, MAA, TAP, VTRS, NTGR, NTAP, NTRS, NVS, NUE, OMC, PPL, PATK, PEG, DGX, ROLL, O, RF, RMD, RIO, ROK, SIVB, SLB, SMG, SRE, SIGA, LUV, SF, HLIO, TROW, TSM, TSN, UAL, UL, UPS, UFPI, VMC, WMT, EVRG, WHR, WEC, XEL, ETW, WU, EHTH, PRIM, AER, IPGP, BR, JAZZ, MELI, AWK, MSCI, TAK, KDP, BLNK, VRSK, DG, CHTR, ST, KKR, GM, BAH, KMI, PSX, NOW, GMED, CDW, TWTR, HLT, CGC, ANET, NEP, BABA, SYF, HUBS, STOR, SEDG, KHC, UA, TWLO, MEDP, CRSP, OKTA, BKR, DAVA, FOXA, LYFT, PINS, ALC, ZM, KTB, CTVA, IDYA, FVRR, CRNC, CARR, OTIS, GAN, NNOX, VNT, RIDE, DASH, ABNB, RBLX, COIN, STEM, OGN, BARK, KD, AGZ, BIV, FDN, IEF, IJK, IUSG, IYJ, MJ, RWR, SCHV, SCHZ, SHV, SHYG, SLV, STIP, TOTL, VMBS, VXUS, XLE, XLF, XLP, XLRE, XLV, XLY,
- Sold Out: MINT, CVA, SPIB, VIAC, LORL, MTB, GMAB, BSCL, IRBO, OGIG, AMSF, ADC, ALG, ALB, ARE, ALGN, ALKS, Y, ECOL, ABCB, ATRC, AVB, BCPC, BLL, BXP, BTI, BF.B, CTRA, CATY, CNP, LUMN, CRNT, CHDN, CSGP, TPR, CNS, CBSH, CPRT, CUZ, CFR, SNGX, DTE, DSGX, EWBC, DISH, EIX, ENTG, ETR, EQIX, ELS, EXPD, EXR, FCNCA, FCEL, TGNA, GPS, HAE, HALO, HA, HTLD, HELE, HRC, HMN, ICUI, IDA, IART, IFF, VIAV, KSU, LHCG, LAKE, LEN, LAD, MTX, MUFG, MCO, NHI, NEU, ES, NWE, OCFC, ODFL, OXM, PCAR, PPBI, PKG, PRGO, PXD, AVNT, RJF, RBA, SBCF, SLGN, SLAB, SIRI, SKY, SHYF, SUI, TTWO, TXRH, UNF, WWW, WWD, WYNN, ICFI, LDOS, AWI, ALGT, MLCO, CENTA, DFS, EBSB, CYRX, LOPE, GDOT, NOVT, COR, STAG, ZNGA, MTDR, POST, ALSN, MTSI, SUPN, FIVE, CHUY, FANG, FATE, VCYT, ESNT, PCTY, MC, HQY, BOOT, SYNH, LBRDK, RKDA, BKI, NNDM, CC, RPD, OLLI, HLI, PFGC, NH, AIRG, LW, INVH, FND, CVNA, APPN, MGY, VICI, COLD, BILI, ELAN, STNE, TWST, CVET, CTRM, RVLV, GO, ADPT, PHR, CSTL, INMD, PGNY, WMG, LPRO, AMWL, ORPH, QS, AFRM, CLOV, PSFE, PYCR, MKFG, GXC, PNQI, RJA, RJI, RPG, XME,
These are the top 5 holdings of Clearstead Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 380,788 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
- BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) - 855,188 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 338,086 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23%
- ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD) - 622,638 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 192,543 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.72%
Clearstead Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $53.38, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)
Clearstead Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.97 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $170.54. The stock is now traded at around $165.680400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)
Clearstead Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.01 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $46.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
Clearstead Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Clearstead Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Clearstead Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.95 and $199.88, with an estimated average price of $187.56. The stock is now traded at around $194.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amcor PLC (AMCR)
Clearstead Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amcor PLC by 18245.62%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 334,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Clearstead Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 476.48%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $102.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Clearstead Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 188.61%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $164.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)
Clearstead Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo by 81.42%. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $27.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 104,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Clearstead Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.30%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 64,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Clearstead Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 769.20%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $175.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Clearstead Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59.Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
Clearstead Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Clearstead Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $35.83 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $36.11.Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Clearstead Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64.Sold Out: O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG)
Clearstead Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in O`Shares Global Internet Giants ETF. The sale prices were between $47.17 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $53.41.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Clearstead Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.
