LNZ Capital LP Buys The AES Corp, Sempra Energy, Edison International, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, Xcel Energy Inc, Exelon Corp

- New Purchases: AES, SRE, EIX, VST, GNRC, FLNC, CNP, ARRY, NRG, MGA, ETR, APTV, STEM,
- Added Positions: PCG, RUN, SEDG, GM, NOVA,
- Reduced Positions: EXC, NEE, PLUG,
- Sold Out: FE, XEL, AEP, ENPH,
These are the top 5 holdings of LNZ Capital LP
- The AES Corp (AES) - 830,000 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sempra Energy (SRE) - 131,000 shares, 12.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 185,000 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.57%
- PG&E Corp (PCG) - 1,210,000 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.90%
- Edison International (EIX) - 170,000 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $21.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.8%. The holding were 830,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $134.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.71%. The holding were 131,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Edison International (EIX)
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64. The stock is now traded at around $59.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.51%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $276.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC)
LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 129,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
LNZ Capital LP added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 69.90%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 1,210,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
LNZ Capital LP added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 231.14%. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 75,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
LNZ Capital LP added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 167.09%. The purchase prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $262.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
LNZ Capital LP added to a holding in General Motors Co by 51.03%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 72,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)
LNZ Capital LP added to a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc by 32.63%. The purchase prices were between $25.19 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $18.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63.Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43.Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86.
