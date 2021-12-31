Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

LNZ Capital LP Buys The AES Corp, Sempra Energy, Edison International, Sells FirstEnergy Corp, Xcel Energy Inc, Exelon Corp

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company LNZ Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys The AES Corp, Sempra Energy, Edison International, Vistra Corp, PG&E Corp, sells FirstEnergy Corp, Xcel Energy Inc, Exelon Corp, American Electric Power Co Inc, Enphase Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LNZ Capital LP. As of 2021Q4, LNZ Capital LP owns 22 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LNZ Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lnz+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LNZ Capital LP
  1. The AES Corp (AES) - 830,000 shares, 14.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Sempra Energy (SRE) - 131,000 shares, 12.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 185,000 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.57%
  4. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 1,210,000 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.90%
  5. Edison International (EIX) - 170,000 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: The AES Corp (AES)

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $21.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.8%. The holding were 830,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $134.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.71%. The holding were 131,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Edison International (EIX)

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64. The stock is now traded at around $59.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.51%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.02 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.14. The stock is now traded at around $21.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.18%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $276.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fluence Energy Inc (FLNC)

LNZ Capital LP initiated holding in Fluence Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $37.61, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $13.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 129,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)

LNZ Capital LP added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 69.90%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $12.63, with an estimated average price of $11.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 1,210,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

LNZ Capital LP added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 231.14%. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $24.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 75,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

LNZ Capital LP added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 167.09%. The purchase prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $262.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

LNZ Capital LP added to a holding in General Motors Co by 51.03%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 72,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)

LNZ Capital LP added to a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc by 32.63%. The purchase prices were between $25.19 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $18.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63.

Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43.

Sold Out: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

LNZ Capital LP sold out a holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of LNZ Capital LP. Also check out:

1. LNZ Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. LNZ Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LNZ Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LNZ Capital LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus