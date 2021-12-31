Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, KE Holdings Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Medtronic PLC, Lowe's Inc, Teck Resources

Investment company ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, KE Holdings Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, EQT Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, sells Medtronic PLC, Lowe's Inc, Teck Resources, Microsoft Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd. As of 2021Q4, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owns 35 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 594,593 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.88%
  2. Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) - 8,436,352 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
  3. Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 6,443,936 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
  4. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - 1,546,920 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.71%
  5. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 2,163,518 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.57%
New Purchase: KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 3,970,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $384.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 162,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $20.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 2,485,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 599,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Compass Inc (COMP)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Compass Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 3,209,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $95.38 and $126.12, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $121.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 38,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 115.71%. The purchase prices were between $1743.69 and $2213, with an estimated average price of $1987.98. The stock is now traded at around $2233.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 1,546,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: EQT Corp (EQT)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in EQT Corp by 82.73%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $23.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 5,456,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 32.02%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $127.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 896,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 36.48%. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $158.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 565,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sonos Inc (SONO)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 48.29%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $28.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,035,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 56.19%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,128,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.

Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16.

Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4.

Sold Out: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $30.98 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.57.



