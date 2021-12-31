ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, KE Holdings Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells Medtronic PLC, Lowe's Inc, Teck Resources

New Purchases: BEKE, NOC, GOLD, NTR, COMP, RYAAY,

BEKE, NOC, GOLD, NTR, COMP, RYAAY, Added Positions: STX, EQT, TMUS, COF, SONO, TWTR, SGEN, ORCL, MRK, AMZN, IBKR, CTRA, FYBR, HTHT,

STX, EQT, TMUS, COF, SONO, TWTR, SGEN, ORCL, MRK, AMZN, IBKR, CTRA, FYBR, HTHT, Reduced Positions: TECK, MSFT, TPR, XOM, FB, KO, WBA, GE, QRVO, TCOM, MELI, JD, YUMC, IBN, HDB,

TECK, MSFT, TPR, XOM, FB, KO, WBA, GE, QRVO, TCOM, MELI, JD, YUMC, IBN, HDB, Sold Out: MDT, LOW, ABC, SNPS, PD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, KE Holdings Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, EQT Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, sells Medtronic PLC, Lowe's Inc, Teck Resources, Microsoft Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd. As of 2021Q4, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owns 35 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 594,593 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.88% Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) - 8,436,352 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) - 6,443,936 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27% Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - 1,546,920 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.71% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 2,163,518 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.57%

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 3,970,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $384.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 162,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $20.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 2,485,942 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.93 and $76.54, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 599,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Compass Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $13.52, with an estimated average price of $10.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 3,209,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd initiated holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $95.38 and $126.12, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $121.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 38,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC by 115.71%. The purchase prices were between $1743.69 and $2213, with an estimated average price of $1987.98. The stock is now traded at around $2233.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 1,546,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in EQT Corp by 82.73%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $23.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 5,456,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 32.02%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $127.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 896,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 36.48%. The purchase prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18. The stock is now traded at around $158.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 565,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Sonos Inc by 48.29%. The purchase prices were between $28.85 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $28.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,035,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 56.19%. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,128,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $30.98 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.57.