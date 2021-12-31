O'Dell Group, LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Etsy Inc, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, DCP Midstream LP, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: INDA, FXO, USA, MNTX, AGL, IRT, FTXO, FXZ, FXH, FXN, FXG, ZBRA, FDL, PL, PHO, AER, NRO, TEL, NVDA, JCI, DLO, ORI, BTU, SPXU, BITO, EPI, MOO, COOK, VGFC, RIVN, SDOW, URNM, ADM, ACA, CCMP, CCJ, CP, C, CTVA, DWAC, EVFM, LXP, EDOW, FTA, QABA, CATH, GRPN, HGEN, IONQ, LC, LNSR,
- Added Positions: SCHP, WTMF, VWO, SPLG, DGRO, VGK, FXD, FTXR, FXR, FXL, PYPL, ETSY, SE, VICI, GOOGL, NEE, GOOG, MCD, EFA, INTC, MRK, MSFT, PM, SHOP, VUG, HSY, AMZN, CTAS, CMCSA, CAT, CRWD, DIS, SCHV, ROST, SCHE, CVX, XLE, BLCN, PSLV, SQ, SBUX, TDS, TSLA, VEA, BA, BAC, VCIT, VNQ, NLY, MO, WYNN, MDT, FSK, HON, GBCI, QQQ, EWW, TIP, EEM, FV, IEV, AOA, IXUS, CNRG, AMD, DEO, MDLZ, NCR, DAL, PNNT, PFE, PNW, PG, XCEM,
- Reduced Positions: FDN, AAPL, SPY, BABA, VTV, ASAN, U, VOO, BRK.B, MUB, DVY, SPYG, ARKK, PTON, MCK, IEF, LQD, INTU, HD, FSLY, DKNG, COST, COIN, AFRM, BX, BMY, APPN, DIA, SHM, SCHF, TGB, MMM, TWTR, UBER, ROKU, T, VB, VZ, WAB, ZM, STNE, FNGD, SPDW, BBN, BIB, PINS, OPEN, NCNO, SLV, USRT, IJH, DUK, MJ, EGO, HL, GE,
- Sold Out: DCP, CIBR, HEP, OTLY, DNN, API, FNDF, BHF, HIVE, UFS, LRN, LL, KSU, NTNX, AGNC, URA, LODE, CEI, GSS,
These are the top 5 holdings of O'Dell Group, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 742,365 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
- SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 249,114 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 467,244 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 48,743 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 450,399 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)
O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.88 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (FXG)
O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $61.91, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 784 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Agilon Health Inc (AGL)
O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $21.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ)
O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.39 and $63.28, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $63.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 290 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA)
O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.88 and $9.21, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 52.70%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $115.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 312.00%. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $148.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 618 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2728.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 127 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 119.11%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 28.83%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $149.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 35.08%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DCP Midstream LP (DCP)
O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in DCP Midstream LP. The sale prices were between $24.06 and $33.61, with an estimated average price of $29.Sold Out: Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP)
O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in Holly Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $15.9 and $20.38, with an estimated average price of $17.71.Sold Out: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)
O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The sale prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34.Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $14.76 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.84.Sold Out: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)
O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $29.96 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $34.21.Sold Out: LL Flooring Holdings Inc (LL)
O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in LL Flooring Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.02 and $18.93, with an estimated average price of $17.58.
