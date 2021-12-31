O'Dell Group, LLC Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Etsy Inc, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, DCP Midstream LP, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: INDA, FXO, USA, MNTX, AGL, IRT, FTXO, FXZ, FXH, FXN, FXG, ZBRA, FDL, PL, PHO, AER, NRO, TEL, NVDA, JCI, DLO, ORI, BTU, SPXU, BITO, EPI, MOO, COOK, VGFC, RIVN, SDOW, URNM, ADM, ACA, CCMP, CCJ, CP, C, CTVA, DWAC, EVFM, LXP, EDOW, FTA, QABA, CATH, GRPN, HGEN, IONQ, LC, LNSR,

INDA, FXO, USA, MNTX, AGL, IRT, FTXO, FXZ, FXH, FXN, FXG, ZBRA, FDL, PL, PHO, AER, NRO, TEL, NVDA, JCI, DLO, ORI, BTU, SPXU, BITO, EPI, MOO, COOK, VGFC, RIVN, SDOW, URNM, ADM, ACA, CCMP, CCJ, CP, C, CTVA, DWAC, EVFM, LXP, EDOW, FTA, QABA, CATH, GRPN, HGEN, IONQ, LC, LNSR, Added Positions: SCHP, WTMF, VWO, SPLG, DGRO, VGK, FXD, FTXR, FXR, FXL, PYPL, ETSY, SE, VICI, GOOGL, NEE, GOOG, MCD, EFA, INTC, MRK, MSFT, PM, SHOP, VUG, HSY, AMZN, CTAS, CMCSA, CAT, CRWD, DIS, SCHV, ROST, SCHE, CVX, XLE, BLCN, PSLV, SQ, SBUX, TDS, TSLA, VEA, BA, BAC, VCIT, VNQ, NLY, MO, WYNN, MDT, FSK, HON, GBCI, QQQ, EWW, TIP, EEM, FV, IEV, AOA, IXUS, CNRG, AMD, DEO, MDLZ, NCR, DAL, PNNT, PFE, PNW, PG, XCEM,

SCHP, WTMF, VWO, SPLG, DGRO, VGK, FXD, FTXR, FXR, FXL, PYPL, ETSY, SE, VICI, GOOGL, NEE, GOOG, MCD, EFA, INTC, MRK, MSFT, PM, SHOP, VUG, HSY, AMZN, CTAS, CMCSA, CAT, CRWD, DIS, SCHV, ROST, SCHE, CVX, XLE, BLCN, PSLV, SQ, SBUX, TDS, TSLA, VEA, BA, BAC, VCIT, VNQ, NLY, MO, WYNN, MDT, FSK, HON, GBCI, QQQ, EWW, TIP, EEM, FV, IEV, AOA, IXUS, CNRG, AMD, DEO, MDLZ, NCR, DAL, PNNT, PFE, PNW, PG, XCEM, Reduced Positions: FDN, AAPL, SPY, BABA, VTV, ASAN, U, VOO, BRK.B, MUB, DVY, SPYG, ARKK, PTON, MCK, IEF, LQD, INTU, HD, FSLY, DKNG, COST, COIN, AFRM, BX, BMY, APPN, DIA, SHM, SCHF, TGB, MMM, TWTR, UBER, ROKU, T, VB, VZ, WAB, ZM, STNE, FNGD, SPDW, BBN, BIB, PINS, OPEN, NCNO, SLV, USRT, IJH, DUK, MJ, EGO, HL, GE,

FDN, AAPL, SPY, BABA, VTV, ASAN, U, VOO, BRK.B, MUB, DVY, SPYG, ARKK, PTON, MCK, IEF, LQD, INTU, HD, FSLY, DKNG, COST, COIN, AFRM, BX, BMY, APPN, DIA, SHM, SCHF, TGB, MMM, TWTR, UBER, ROKU, T, VB, VZ, WAB, ZM, STNE, FNGD, SPDW, BBN, BIB, PINS, OPEN, NCNO, SLV, USRT, IJH, DUK, MJ, EGO, HL, GE, Sold Out: DCP, CIBR, HEP, OTLY, DNN, API, FNDF, BHF, HIVE, UFS, LRN, LL, KSU, NTNX, AGNC, URA, LODE, CEI, GSS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Etsy Inc, Alphabet Inc, VICI Properties Inc, sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, DCP Midstream LP, Alibaba Group Holding, Asana Inc, Unity Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, O'Dell Group, LLC. As of 2021Q4, O'Dell Group, LLC owns 544 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of O'Dell Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/o%27dell+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 742,365 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 249,114 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 467,244 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 48,743 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 450,399 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.88 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $61.91, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $21.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.39 and $63.28, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $63.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC initiated holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The purchase prices were between $7.88 and $9.21, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $7.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 52.70%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $115.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 312.00%. The purchase prices were between $198.72 and $296.91, with an estimated average price of $242.12. The stock is now traded at around $148.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.00%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2728.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 119.11%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 28.83%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $149.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,269 shares as of 2021-12-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 35.08%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in DCP Midstream LP. The sale prices were between $24.06 and $33.61, with an estimated average price of $29.

O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in Holly Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $15.9 and $20.38, with an estimated average price of $17.71.

O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The sale prices were between $48.14 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $52.34.

O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $14.76 and $16.6, with an estimated average price of $15.84.

O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nutanix Inc. The sale prices were between $29.96 and $38.12, with an estimated average price of $34.21.

O'Dell Group, LLC sold out a holding in LL Flooring Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.02 and $18.93, with an estimated average price of $17.58.