Blair William & Co Buys Xometry Inc, Insulet Corp, Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, Progressive Corp

Investment company Blair William & Co Current Portfolio ) buys Xometry Inc, Insulet Corp, Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Portillos Inc, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, Progressive Corp, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blair William & Co. As of 2021Q4, Blair William & Co owns 1941 stocks with a total value of $31.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,807,447 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,716,113 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.51% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 286,588 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.31% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 1,290,032 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 1,179,657 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%

Blair William & Co initiated holding in Portillos Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 759,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blair William & Co initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $42.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 584,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blair William & Co initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.73 and $148.48, with an estimated average price of $126.83. The stock is now traded at around $140.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 153,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blair William & Co initiated holding in ESS Tech Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $15.16. The stock is now traded at around $5.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 683,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blair William & Co initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1844.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blair William & Co initiated holding in SIGNA Sports United NV. The purchase prices were between $7.06 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $8.58. The stock is now traded at around $8.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 599,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blair William & Co added to a holding in Xometry Inc by 1926.63%. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $51.36. The stock is now traded at around $49.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 901,648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blair William & Co added to a holding in Insulet Corp by 1412.40%. The purchase prices were between $255.32 and $318.29, with an estimated average price of $290.04. The stock is now traded at around $254.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 173,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blair William & Co added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 27.29%. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $591.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 230,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blair William & Co added to a holding in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc by 115.27%. The purchase prices were between $32.89 and $40.36, with an estimated average price of $37.99. The stock is now traded at around $39.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,527,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blair William & Co added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 96.89%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,415,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blair William & Co added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 363.67%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $143.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 213,344 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blair William & Co sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Blair William & Co sold out a holding in Asana Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54.

Blair William & Co sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Blair William & Co sold out a holding in DD3 Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.35 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.89.

Blair William & Co sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Blair William & Co sold out a holding in Ncino Inc. The sale prices were between $48.39 and $76.76, with an estimated average price of $64.62.