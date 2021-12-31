Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC Buys ISHARES INC, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, VanEck Gold Miners ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: RING, IWM, AMD, GPC, AEM, BCE, DD, WBA, WM, SPYV, VUSB, UL,
- Added Positions: EEM, VTV, QQQ, SPY, VO, DON, MMM, XLB, XLI, XOM, AAPL, XLF, PYPL, TFC, BMY, INTC, RTX, XLV, MDT, MRK, NVS, VZ, PM, WPM, MO, SPLG, VTI, XLE, CVX, C, CMCSA, JPM, JNJ, CRM, FNV, DUK, VGT, AVGO, MCD, DOW, JCI, MS, KGC, GDXJ, VEU, CSCO, AMZN, NVDA, KMI, AGI, MELI, MA, NTR, PFF, HYG, DBC, PZZA, V, ILMN, VYMI, THM, WRK,
- Reduced Positions: VWO, GDX, VOO, GOLD, NEM, KO, VDE, VYM, IDV, VAW, T, VIS, PFE, IWB, AMLP, VCLT, CVS, PSQ, ICE, AYI, EFA, VUG, DIS, SBUX, SO, AZN, BRK.B, QCOM, PRU, PG, MRO, UPS, AMT, VV, VOE, COP, STZ, HON, ABBV, GBDC, UNH, LOW, SDY, IWF, NKE, PEP, BF.B, FB,
- Sold Out: SH, VTWO, DOCU, LYFT, VFH, IAU,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 92,365 shares, 18.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.55%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 170,710 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 32,356 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.03%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 107,326 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
- Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW) - 49,769 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.19%
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $28.72, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $27.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 344,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $206.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 5,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $121.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $122.37 and $140.2, with an estimated average price of $132.62. The stock is now traded at around $129.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1998.79%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 185,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 444.98%. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $145.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 38,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $356.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 32,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.51%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $237.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 19,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 63.72%. The purchase prices were between $41.57 and $44.84, with an estimated average price of $43.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 44,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 68.01%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $157.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18.Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $97.48, with an estimated average price of $90.92.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Berkeley Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19.
