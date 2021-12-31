Eventide Asset Management, Llc Buys DLocal, Global E Online, Guardant Health Inc, Sells Fiverr International, Twilio Inc,

New Purchases: KNBE, COGT, DUOL, APTVPA.PFD, ENPH, IMGN, WMB, LNG, EGP, ROIV, AZTA, ICPT, AIP, PL,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DLocal, Global E Online, Guardant Health Inc, KnowBe4 Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, sells Fiverr International, Twilio Inc, , Allakos Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eventide Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Eventide Asset Management, Llc owns 143 stocks with a total value of $7.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 1,748,648 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 1,635,000 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.40% Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 126,500 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 1,463,000 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 2,189,500 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.57%

Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in KnowBe4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,886,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.51 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $8.7. The stock is now traded at around $6.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,514,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Duolingo Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $188.05, with an estimated average price of $136.66. The stock is now traded at around $101.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 257,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.32 and $199.2, with an estimated average price of $186.99. The stock is now traded at around $161.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 87,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $154.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 66,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 288,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in DLocal Ltd by 769.09%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $61.29, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $34.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 4,389,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Global E Online Ltd by 347.49%. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 2,139,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 397.81%. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $72.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 886,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $99.73 and $148.48, with an estimated average price of $126.83. The stock is now traded at around $140.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,635,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp by 707.13%. The purchase prices were between $62.93 and $84.99, with an estimated average price of $74.44. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 471,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in argenx SE by 23.87%. The purchase prices were between $272.01 and $353.03, with an estimated average price of $304.48. The stock is now traded at around $295.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 412,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.5 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $35.48 and $66.96, with an estimated average price of $44.39.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46.

Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Lennox International Inc. The sale prices were between $295.05 and $332.7, with an estimated average price of $312.83.