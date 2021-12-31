Eventide Asset Management, Llc Buys DLocal, Global E Online, Guardant Health Inc, Sells Fiverr International, Twilio Inc,

- New Purchases: KNBE, COGT, DUOL, APTVPA.PFD, ENPH, IMGN, WMB, LNG, EGP, ROIV, AZTA, ICPT, AIP, PL,
- Added Positions: DLO, GLBE, GH, BHVN, LSCC, ARGX, MRTX, COUR, NRIX, TT, GNRC, MASS, EPIX, TREX, ADCT, SNV, XMTR, NEP, ESI, YETI, REXR, A, PNR, BCYC, HASI, STRO, BOLT, BOLT, MPWR, ANNX, CLDX, BPMC, NDAQ, IEX, CWEN, SYY, ELS, PLD, FOUR, GRMN, NVT, NCNO, ENTG, DHI, HUBS, SMAR, CCI, LOB, OM,
- Reduced Positions: ALLK, CRWD, TTD, PLRX, ZYME, COMP, LRCX, ASML, KALV, PHAT, ETNB, BEPC, TSM, SBAC, ZI, POOL, SHW, MGA, KLAC, SHLS, FRC, STE, SBNY, CIEN, ARE,
- Sold Out: FVRR, TWLO, TRIL, TPTX, RNG, LII, ROL, SWKS, BFLY, BYND, ORIC, DCPH, FHN, VFC, ZTS, JKHY, TMDX, RPM, PATH, DOCU,
For the details of EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eventide+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 1,748,648 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 1,635,000 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.40%
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD) - 126,500 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio.
- Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 1,463,000 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 2,189,500 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.57%
Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in KnowBe4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $27.4, with an estimated average price of $23.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 2,886,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT)
Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.51 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $8.7. The stock is now traded at around $6.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,514,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Duolingo Inc (DUOL)
Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Duolingo Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $188.05, with an estimated average price of $136.66. The stock is now traded at around $101.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 257,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTVPA.PFD)
Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $171.32 and $199.2, with an estimated average price of $186.99. The stock is now traded at around $161.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 87,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $154.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 66,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
Eventide Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 288,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DLocal Ltd (DLO)
Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in DLocal Ltd by 769.09%. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $61.29, with an estimated average price of $42.78. The stock is now traded at around $34.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 4,389,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)
Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Global E Online Ltd by 347.49%. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 2,139,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Guardant Health Inc (GH)
Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 397.81%. The purchase prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33. The stock is now traded at around $72.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 886,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)
Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $99.73 and $148.48, with an estimated average price of $126.83. The stock is now traded at around $140.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,635,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)
Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp by 707.13%. The purchase prices were between $62.93 and $84.99, with an estimated average price of $74.44. The stock is now traded at around $60.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 471,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: argenx SE (ARGX)
Eventide Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in argenx SE by 23.87%. The purchase prices were between $272.01 and $353.03, with an estimated average price of $304.48. The stock is now traded at around $295.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 412,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.Sold Out: (TRIL)
Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.5 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.85.Sold Out: Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX)
Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $35.48 and $66.96, with an estimated average price of $44.39.Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46.Sold Out: Lennox International Inc (LII)
Eventide Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Lennox International Inc. The sale prices were between $295.05 and $332.7, with an estimated average price of $312.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying