Dean Capital Management Buys CareTrust REIT Inc, Johnson Outdoors Inc, White Mountains Insurance Group, Sells Encore Wire Corp, NorthWestern Corp, Northwest Natural Holding Co

New Purchases: CTRE, JOUT, CCMP, NEU, ALX, HNGR, CIVI, CIVI,

CTRE, JOUT, CCMP, NEU, ALX, HNGR, CIVI, CIVI, Added Positions: WTM, NESR, SNEX, VSH, WERN, BHE, SAFM, HTLD, HOFT, NHC, SAFT, CAC, AGX, EIG, SWX, JBSS, QCRH, WAFD, AEIS, CMP, SFM, SR, HAE, CSGS, EQC, POR, ANAT, AVA, MGLN, BVS, WMK, WSBF, AGI, TPH, DHT, CALM, SCL, CTO, AVO, NNI, AMWD, FDP, NXGN, ALCO,

WTM, NESR, SNEX, VSH, WERN, BHE, SAFM, HTLD, HOFT, NHC, SAFT, CAC, AGX, EIG, SWX, JBSS, QCRH, WAFD, AEIS, CMP, SFM, SR, HAE, CSGS, EQC, POR, ANAT, AVA, MGLN, BVS, WMK, WSBF, AGI, TPH, DHT, CALM, SCL, CTO, AVO, NNI, AMWD, FDP, NXGN, ALCO, Reduced Positions: WIRE, NWE, ASB, PBH, BMTC, TWNK, DHIL, PDM, AZZ, PLPC, CATY, SBH, EPC, MEI, MUSA, KAR, PLXS, GTY, THS, SMP, ENR,

WIRE, NWE, ASB, PBH, BMTC, TWNK, DHIL, PDM, AZZ, PLPC, CATY, SBH, EPC, MEI, MUSA, KAR, PLXS, GTY, THS, SMP, ENR, Sold Out: NWN, RGP, MOG.A, AHH, FFBC, ULH, NSIT, UMBF, HCKT, PLYM, GMRE,

Overland Park, KS, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CareTrust REIT Inc, Johnson Outdoors Inc, White Mountains Insurance Group, CMC Materials Inc, National Energy Services Reunited Corp, sells Encore Wire Corp, NorthWestern Corp, Northwest Natural Holding Co, Resources Connection Inc, Moog Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dean Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Dean Capital Management owns 74 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dean Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dean+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH) - 117,166 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54% Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) - 16,297 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42% StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) - 52,313 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.10% Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) - 45,154 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.76% Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) - 36,306 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.77%

Dean Capital Management initiated holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 43,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Capital Management initiated holding in Johnson Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.82 and $115.87, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $83.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 10,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Capital Management initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $187.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Capital Management initiated holding in NewMarket Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.26 and $376.51, with an estimated average price of $344.8. The stock is now traded at around $322.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Capital Management initiated holding in Alexander's Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.8 and $286.4, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $256.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Capital Management initiated holding in Hanger Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $18.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 34,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Capital Management added to a holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd by 106.73%. The purchase prices were between $986.9 and $1127.1, with an estimated average price of $1055.52. The stock is now traded at around $1055.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Capital Management added to a holding in National Energy Services Reunited Corp by 98.83%. The purchase prices were between $8.79 and $13.04, with an estimated average price of $11.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 151,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Capital Management added to a holding in StoneX Group Inc by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $56.18 and $72.01, with an estimated average price of $66.31. The stock is now traded at around $75.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 52,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Capital Management added to a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc by 123.26%. The purchase prices were between $19.01 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 45,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Capital Management added to a holding in Benchmark Electronics Inc by 59.61%. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 49,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Capital Management added to a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc by 36.51%. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $191.5, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $183.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 9,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dean Capital Management sold out a holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The sale prices were between $43.12 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $46.54.

Dean Capital Management sold out a holding in Resources Connection Inc. The sale prices were between $16.16 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $17.69.

Dean Capital Management sold out a holding in Moog Inc. The sale prices were between $67.77 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $77.48.

Dean Capital Management sold out a holding in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $13.16 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $14.42.

Dean Capital Management sold out a holding in First Financial Bancorp. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $24.23.

Dean Capital Management sold out a holding in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.4 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $19.77.