Dean Capital Management Buys CareTrust REIT Inc, Johnson Outdoors Inc, White Mountains Insurance Group, Sells Encore Wire Corp, NorthWestern Corp, Northwest Natural Holding Co

- New Purchases: CTRE, JOUT, CCMP, NEU, ALX, HNGR, CIVI, CIVI,
- Added Positions: WTM, NESR, SNEX, VSH, WERN, BHE, SAFM, HTLD, HOFT, NHC, SAFT, CAC, AGX, EIG, SWX, JBSS, QCRH, WAFD, AEIS, CMP, SFM, SR, HAE, CSGS, EQC, POR, ANAT, AVA, MGLN, BVS, WMK, WSBF, AGI, TPH, DHT, CALM, SCL, CTO, AVO, NNI, AMWD, FDP, NXGN, ALCO,
- Reduced Positions: WIRE, NWE, ASB, PBH, BMTC, TWNK, DHIL, PDM, AZZ, PLPC, CATY, SBH, EPC, MEI, MUSA, KAR, PLXS, GTY, THS, SMP, ENR,
- Sold Out: NWN, RGP, MOG.A, AHH, FFBC, ULH, NSIT, UMBF, HCKT, PLYM, GMRE,
- Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH) - 117,166 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
- Murphy USA Inc (MUSA) - 16,297 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.42%
- StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) - 52,313 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.10%
- Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) - 45,154 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.76%
- Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) - 36,306 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.77%
Dean Capital Management initiated holding in CareTrust REIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $19.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 43,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT)
Dean Capital Management initiated holding in Johnson Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.82 and $115.87, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $83.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 10,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)
Dean Capital Management initiated holding in CMC Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.55 and $195.5, with an estimated average price of $145.81. The stock is now traded at around $187.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NewMarket Corp (NEU)
Dean Capital Management initiated holding in NewMarket Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.26 and $376.51, with an estimated average price of $344.8. The stock is now traded at around $322.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alexander's Inc (ALX)
Dean Capital Management initiated holding in Alexander's Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.8 and $286.4, with an estimated average price of $268.1. The stock is now traded at around $256.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 2,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hanger Inc (HNGR)
Dean Capital Management initiated holding in Hanger Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $18.52. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 34,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)
Dean Capital Management added to a holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd by 106.73%. The purchase prices were between $986.9 and $1127.1, with an estimated average price of $1055.52. The stock is now traded at around $1055.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR)
Dean Capital Management added to a holding in National Energy Services Reunited Corp by 98.83%. The purchase prices were between $8.79 and $13.04, with an estimated average price of $11.14. The stock is now traded at around $9.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 151,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: StoneX Group Inc (SNEX)
Dean Capital Management added to a holding in StoneX Group Inc by 22.10%. The purchase prices were between $56.18 and $72.01, with an estimated average price of $66.31. The stock is now traded at around $75.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 52,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)
Dean Capital Management added to a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc by 123.26%. The purchase prices were between $19.01 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 45,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE)
Dean Capital Management added to a holding in Benchmark Electronics Inc by 59.61%. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 49,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)
Dean Capital Management added to a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc by 36.51%. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $191.5, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $183.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 9,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN)
Dean Capital Management sold out a holding in Northwest Natural Holding Co. The sale prices were between $43.12 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $46.54.Sold Out: Resources Connection Inc (RGP)
Dean Capital Management sold out a holding in Resources Connection Inc. The sale prices were between $16.16 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $17.69.Sold Out: Moog Inc (MOG.A)
Dean Capital Management sold out a holding in Moog Inc. The sale prices were between $67.77 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $77.48.Sold Out: Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH)
Dean Capital Management sold out a holding in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $13.16 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $14.42.Sold Out: First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)
Dean Capital Management sold out a holding in First Financial Bancorp. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $24.23.Sold Out: Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH)
Dean Capital Management sold out a holding in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.4 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $19.77.
