Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP Buys Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, The ODP Corp, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Sells Valaris, SPX FLOW Inc, ING Groep NV

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, The ODP Corp, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, sells Valaris, SPX FLOW Inc, ING Groep NV, Atotech, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP. As of 2021Q4, Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP owns 4 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP initiated holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32%. The holding were 2,462,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP initiated holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $20.97, with an estimated average price of $18.51. The stock is now traded at around $18.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 199,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP added to a holding in The ODP Corp by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $41.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.69%. The holding were 894,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Valaris Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.31 and $38.35, with an estimated average price of $34.83.

Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The sale prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74.

Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in ING Groep NV. The sale prices were between $13.32 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $14.51.

Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Atotech Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.69 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $24.53.

Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The sale prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3.