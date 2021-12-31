Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP Buys Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc, The ODP Corp, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Sells Valaris, SPX FLOW Inc, ING Groep NV

- New Purchases: SPWH, MX,
- Added Positions: ODP,
- Reduced Positions: NE,
- Sold Out: VAL, FLOW, ING, ATC, ZIM,
For the details of Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kite+lake+capital+management+%28uk%29+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP
- The ODP Corp (ODP) - 894,501 shares, 38.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.91%
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (SPWH) - 2,462,602 shares, 32.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Noble Corp (NE) - 904,212 shares, 24.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.8%
- MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX) - 199,000 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ING Groep NV (ING) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP initiated holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.78 and $17.9, with an estimated average price of $15.63. The stock is now traded at around $11.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32%. The holding were 2,462,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)
Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP initiated holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $20.97, with an estimated average price of $18.51. The stock is now traded at around $18.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 199,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The ODP Corp (ODP)
Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP added to a holding in The ODP Corp by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $41.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.69%. The holding were 894,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Valaris Ltd (VAL)
Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Valaris Ltd. The sale prices were between $30.31 and $38.35, with an estimated average price of $34.83.Sold Out: SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW)
Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in SPX FLOW Inc. The sale prices were between $71.57 and $87.15, with an estimated average price of $80.74.Sold Out: ING Groep NV (ING)
Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in ING Groep NV. The sale prices were between $13.32 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $14.51.Sold Out: Atotech Ltd (ATC)
Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in Atotech Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.69 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $24.53.Sold Out: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)
Kite Lake Capital Management (UK) LLP sold out a holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The sale prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3.
