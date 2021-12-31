Bardin Hill Management Partners Lp Buys Shaw Communications Inc, Analog Devices Inc, IHS Markit, Sells , Covanta Holding Corp, Kraton Corp

- New Purchases: SJR, ROG, RCLF, VG, SAFM, MIME, JOBS, GCP, GIIX, CCCS, EPAY, CTV,
- Added Positions: ADI, NUAN, INFO, FOE, PPC, SCPL, GSM,
- Reduced Positions: WTW, HOLI, ATH, XLNX, NFH, COHR, XPDI,
- Sold Out: KSU, CVA, KRA, CSOD, STMP, INOV, FIVN, RCLFU, XLRN, HRC, TRIL, ITMR, DGNS, GIIXU, IACB.U, IACB,
These are the top 5 holdings of BARDIN HILL MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LP
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 720,839 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.73%
- F45 Training Holdings Inc (FXLV) - 3,265,411 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio.
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 233,889 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.39%
- NextDecade Corp (NEXT) - 9,486,702 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio.
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 124,441 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.88%
Bardin Hill Management Partners Lp initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $30.34, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $29.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 287,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rogers Corp (ROG)
Bardin Hill Management Partners Lp initiated holding in Rogers Corp. The purchase prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94. The stock is now traded at around $272.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 19,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF)
Bardin Hill Management Partners Lp initiated holding in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 525,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
Bardin Hill Management Partners Lp initiated holding in Vonage Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.37 and $20.81, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $20.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 238,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)
Bardin Hill Management Partners Lp initiated holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $191.5, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $183.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 24,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)
Bardin Hill Management Partners Lp initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 46,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Bardin Hill Management Partners Lp added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 547.01%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $162.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 108,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Bardin Hill Management Partners Lp added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $109.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 233,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ferro Corp (FOE)
Bardin Hill Management Partners Lp added to a holding in Ferro Corp by 50.51%. The purchase prices were between $20.35 and $21.83, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $21.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 664,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pilgrims Pride Corp (PPC)
Bardin Hill Management Partners Lp added to a holding in Pilgrims Pride Corp by 26.40%. The purchase prices were between $27.55 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 459,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SciPlay Corp (SCPL)
Bardin Hill Management Partners Lp added to a holding in SciPlay Corp by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $13.49 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $17.78. The stock is now traded at around $13.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 760,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Bardin Hill Management Partners Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
Bardin Hill Management Partners Lp sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: Kraton Corp (KRA)
Bardin Hill Management Partners Lp sold out a holding in Kraton Corp. The sale prices were between $45.45 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $45.89.Sold Out: (CSOD)
Bardin Hill Management Partners Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: (STMP)
Bardin Hill Management Partners Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.Sold Out: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)
Bardin Hill Management Partners Lp sold out a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $41.06, with an estimated average price of $40.79.
