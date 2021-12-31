Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Accenture PLC, Sells Wells Fargo, American Express Co, Meta Platforms Inc

New Purchases: ISRG, ACN, EPRF, PAVE, VIAC, CAT, CVX, WBA, QCOM, ABBV, LAZR, LYB, UP, GDXJ, META, NXTG, ABNB, CPB, STZ, ANTM, AMAT, CRM, ADBE, ACLS, COOK, TGT, SJM, IBB, TBT, PDD, ON, MRNA, MRAI, GPS,

ISRG, ACN, EPRF, PAVE, VIAC, CAT, CVX, WBA, QCOM, ABBV, LAZR, LYB, UP, GDXJ, META, NXTG, ABNB, CPB, STZ, ANTM, AMAT, CRM, ADBE, ACLS, COOK, TGT, SJM, IBB, TBT, PDD, ON, MRNA, MRAI, GPS, Added Positions: IEFA, IVV, AAPL, IDXX, EDOW, IJR, IJH, PFLD, INTC, UTRN, IGSB, FIVG, IHAK, T, PREF, C, PEP, MRK, ALTL, XOM, MLPX, DGRO, SCHD, BATT, BLOK, KO, ARKG, AMJ, VZ, ASML, GS, QYLD, AMZN, IVR, HIVE, GDV, DIS, CLOV, WOOF, CLF, PSEC, BX, HNDL, ULTA, ASO,

AXP, FB, MS, COP, GOOG, DKNG, NVDA, EFAV, MEAR, BA, MSFT, CINF, LIT, PG, PLTR, JNJ, JPM, CCL, BKN, BRK.B, IBUY, NLY, QLD, TWTR, UBER, Sold Out: WFC, DOCU, AZN, EFA, BABA, FBT, ARKK, DDM, MTUM, VB, AAXJ, CLSD, WYNN, LVS, UPST, GENI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Accenture PLC, Apple Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, sells Wells Fargo, American Express Co, Meta Platforms Inc, DocuSign Inc, AstraZeneca PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Core Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 209 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 117,893 shares, 36.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) - 454,864 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 48,918 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 118,595 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 162,294 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.86%

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $289.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 3,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $329.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.26 and $24.13, with an estimated average price of $23.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $203.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 130.86%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 162,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.11%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 51.37%. The purchase prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99. The stock is now traded at around $510.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities E by 51.60%. The purchase prices were between $24.54 and $24.99, with an estimated average price of $24.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 1361.03%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 77.51%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $38.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $151.01 and $167.53, with an estimated average price of $159.52.