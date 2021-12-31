Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Accenture PLC, Sells Wells Fargo, American Express Co, Meta Platforms Inc

- New Purchases: ISRG, ACN, EPRF, PAVE, VIAC, CAT, CVX, WBA, QCOM, ABBV, LAZR, LYB, UP, GDXJ, META, NXTG, ABNB, CPB, STZ, ANTM, AMAT, CRM, ADBE, ACLS, COOK, TGT, SJM, IBB, TBT, PDD, ON, MRNA, MRAI, GPS,
- Added Positions: IEFA, IVV, AAPL, IDXX, EDOW, IJR, IJH, PFLD, INTC, UTRN, IGSB, FIVG, IHAK, T, PREF, C, PEP, MRK, ALTL, XOM, MLPX, DGRO, SCHD, BATT, BLOK, KO, ARKG, AMJ, VZ, ASML, GS, QYLD, AMZN, IVR, HIVE, GDV, DIS, CLOV, WOOF, CLF, PSEC, BX, HNDL, ULTA, ASO,
- Reduced Positions: AXP, FB, MS, COP, GOOG, DKNG, NVDA, EFAV, MEAR, BA, MSFT, CINF, LIT, PG, PLTR, JNJ, JPM, CCL, BKN, BRK.B, IBUY, NLY, QLD, TWTR, UBER,
- Sold Out: WFC, DOCU, AZN, EFA, BABA, FBT, ARKK, DDM, MTUM, VB, AAXJ, CLSD, WYNN, LVS, UPST, GENI,
For the details of Core Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/core+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Core Wealth Advisors, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 117,893 shares, 36.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
- First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) - 454,864 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 48,918 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 118,595 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 162,294 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.86%
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $289.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 3,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $329.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.26 and $24.13, with an estimated average price of $23.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $26.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $203.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,193 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 130.86%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.48%. The holding were 162,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.11%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 51.37%. The purchase prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99. The stock is now traded at around $510.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities E (PFLD)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities E by 51.60%. The purchase prices were between $24.54 and $24.99, with an estimated average price of $24.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 1361.03%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 77.51%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $42.18, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $38.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)
Core Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $151.01 and $167.53, with an estimated average price of $159.52.
