Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Acuity Brands Inc, AppLovin Corp, Apple Inc

MBB, DFAC, STOK, ABNB, VCSH, EMQQ, HYMB, VTIP, JNK, PCY, RDN, VMBS, DE, DFAS, SUSB, PG, QUAL, ESGE, BMY, SCHP, SPTM, VNQ, K, EAGG, SLV, CLF, FBGX, BLK, AAP, ESGD, F, BKMC, GSK, KHC, HLT, BAH, WSO, TXN, PRU, PPG, ORLY, MKC, MAR, LYG, Added Positions: VTEB, IAU, EFA, EEM, VOO, RWR, DEM, IWB, MSFT, QQQ, VYMI, AMZN, HD, WFC, CVX, NVDA, M, AGG, IWN, IEMG, ROK, RTX, BA, GOOG, SHY, BAC, WMT, XNTK, XLRE, XLK, GSLC, XLC, XRT, BKLC, AMJ, XSW, SQ, VEU, BP, BRK.B, GOOGL, JNJ, LIN, JPUS, JQUA, JUST, CG, SPGI, RXI, SCHE, SCHF, PDP, JPM, ITW, VTI, COST, XLE, MO, IVV, PYPL, BX, MA, AOK, YUM, DIS, SYY, SONY, GINN, PSA, BKNG, ITOT, IPO, IEFA, CRM, SHW, VDE, VO, ORCL, VB, GSEW, NEE, SPYV, SPEM, CMCSA, CNQ, XLY, ZS, V,

AYI, APP, SPY, AAPL, GLD, KWEB, VEA, VWO, MUB, DVYE, TIP, AMLP, ADBE, FID, BXP, KRC, BND, TSLA, INTC, HON, CNRG, T, LMT, IBM, NFLX, IJR, IVW, AVGO, IWM, KOMP, SNA, QCOM, OEF, PFM, DVN, SDY, SMH, EQIX, HAIL, UPRO, USMV, VBR, VCR, CSCO, VGT, ALL, XBI, XLV, FHN, IYH, LRCX, DVY, DGRW, DBC, CIBR, LOW, VICI, TTD, QSR, MS, BR, ANTM, UNH, PEP, Sold Out: AEVA, FRT, FTSM, MINT, EHTH, STAG, VNOM, NVCR, MRNA, ZNGA, HEPA, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Stoke Therapeutics Inc, sells Acuity Brands Inc, AppLovin Corp, Apple Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owns 286 stocks with a total value of $745 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 161,236 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.91% AppLovin Corp (APP) - 542,992 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.46% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 392,231 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.79% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 448,025 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1231.62% Macy's Inc (M) - 835,125 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 84,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 227,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Stoke Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $23.85. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 25,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 45,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1231.62%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 448,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 359.49%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $35.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 149,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.48%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 162,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF by 81.77%. The purchase prices were between $105.55 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $114.33. The stock is now traded at around $111.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 28,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 459.73%. The purchase prices were between $41.01 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $46.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 35,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $247.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Aeva Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.32 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.44.

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59.

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.75 and $59.87, with an estimated average price of $59.8.

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $32.85.

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.