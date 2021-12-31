Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Acuity Brands Inc, AppLovin Corp, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: MBB, DFAC, STOK, ABNB, VCSH, EMQQ, HYMB, VTIP, JNK, PCY, RDN, VMBS, DE, DFAS, SUSB, PG, QUAL, ESGE, BMY, SCHP, SPTM, VNQ, K, EAGG, SLV, CLF, FBGX, BLK, AAP, ESGD, F, BKMC, GSK, KHC, HLT, BAH, WSO, TXN, PRU, PPG, ORLY, MKC, MAR, LYG,
- Added Positions: VTEB, IAU, EFA, EEM, VOO, RWR, DEM, IWB, MSFT, QQQ, VYMI, AMZN, HD, WFC, CVX, NVDA, M, AGG, IWN, IEMG, ROK, RTX, BA, GOOG, SHY, BAC, WMT, XNTK, XLRE, XLK, GSLC, XLC, XRT, BKLC, AMJ, XSW, SQ, VEU, BP, BRK.B, GOOGL, JNJ, LIN, JPUS, JQUA, JUST, CG, SPGI, RXI, SCHE, SCHF, PDP, JPM, ITW, VTI, COST, XLE, MO, IVV, PYPL, BX, MA, AOK, YUM, DIS, SYY, SONY, GINN, PSA, BKNG, ITOT, IPO, IEFA, CRM, SHW, VDE, VO, ORCL, VB, GSEW, NEE, SPYV, SPEM, CMCSA, CNQ, XLY, ZS, V,
- Reduced Positions: AYI, APP, SPY, AAPL, GLD, KWEB, VEA, VWO, MUB, DVYE, TIP, AMLP, ADBE, FID, BXP, KRC, BND, TSLA, INTC, HON, CNRG, T, LMT, IBM, NFLX, IJR, IVW, AVGO, IWM, KOMP, SNA, QCOM, OEF, PFM, DVN, SDY, SMH, EQIX, HAIL, UPRO, USMV, VBR, VCR, CSCO, VGT, ALL, XBI, XLV, FHN, IYH, LRCX, DVY, DGRW, DBC, CIBR, LOW, VICI, TTD, QSR, MS, BR, ANTM, UNH, PEP,
- Sold Out: AEVA, FRT, FTSM, MINT, EHTH, STAG, VNOM, NVCR, MRNA, ZNGA, HEPA, KD,
For the details of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fort+point+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 161,236 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.91%
- AppLovin Corp (APP) - 542,992 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.46%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 392,231 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.79%
- Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 448,025 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1231.62%
- Macy's Inc (M) - 835,125 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
Fort Point Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 84,407 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Fort Point Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 227,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK)
Fort Point Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Stoke Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $30.72, with an estimated average price of $23.85. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Fort Point Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $180.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Fort Point Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 25,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
Fort Point Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 45,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Fort Point Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1231.62%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $54.9, with an estimated average price of $54.59. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 448,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Fort Point Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 359.49%. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $35.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 149,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Fort Point Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.48%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 162,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)
Fort Point Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF by 81.77%. The purchase prices were between $105.55 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $114.33. The stock is now traded at around $111.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 28,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)
Fort Point Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 459.73%. The purchase prices were between $41.01 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $46.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 35,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Fort Point Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $247.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA)
Fort Point Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Aeva Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.32 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.44.Sold Out: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
Fort Point Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Fort Point Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59.Sold Out: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Fort Point Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The sale prices were between $59.75 and $59.87, with an estimated average price of $59.8.Sold Out: eHealth Inc (EHTH)
Fort Point Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in eHealth Inc. The sale prices were between $21.13 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $32.85.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Fort Point Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC. Also check out:
1. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fort Point Capital Partners LLC keeps buying