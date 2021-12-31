Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Bowlero Corp, AlerisLife Inc, Sells Clearway Energy Inc, Isos Acquisition Corp, ReNew Energy Global PLC

- New Purchases: HTZ, BOWL,
- Added Positions: ALR, AVYA,
- Reduced Positions: CHK, ODP,
- Sold Out: CWEN.A, ISOS, RNW, HTA, DDI, RMO, BRPM,
For the details of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alta+fundamental+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC
- Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ) - 2,726,018 shares, 23.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR) - 1,047,866 shares, 21.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Gannett Co Inc (GCI) - 6,697,582 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 523,940 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.85%
- Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 1,338,275 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26%
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.13%. The holding were 2,726,018 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bowlero Corp (BOWL)
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Bowlero Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $9.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.86%. The holding were 2,541,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AlerisLife Inc (ALR)
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC added to a holding in AlerisLife Inc by 77.95%. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $4.3, with an estimated average price of $3.63. The stock is now traded at around $2.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,141,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A)
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Clearway Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $28.66 and $36.09, with an estimated average price of $32.98.Sold Out: Isos Acquisition Corp (ISOS)
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Isos Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW)
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC sold out a holding in ReNew Energy Global PLC. The sale prices were between $7.41 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $8.75.Sold Out: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The sale prices were between $30.02 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $33.47.Sold Out: DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (DDI)
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC sold out a holding in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.24 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $16.16.Sold Out: Romeo Power Inc (RMO)
Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Romeo Power Inc. The sale prices were between $3.49 and $5.23, with an estimated average price of $4.3.
