MCF Advisors LLC Buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, Eaton Corp PLC, Ferrari NV, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: TEAM, RACE, ALC,
- Added Positions: ETN, NXPI, APTV, XPEV, IVZ, ACN, NCLH, LYB,
- Reduced Positions: CB, MDT, ZION,
- Sold Out: VOO, AGG, SPY, PULS, IDEV, IJH, IVV, IEFA, EFA, SRLN, IJR, IEMG, BCI, IWM, MDY, AAPL, VUG, SCHX, MSFT, NIO, IBDM, QAI, PG, RDN, HLMN, NEOG, SPIB, VTI, FLRN, MUB, VTV, IWP, JPM, PTON, IBDN, IVW, TFC, JNJ, AMZN, BRK.B, QQQ, VTEB, IBDO, IBDP, MTDR, MTG, SCHO, VYM, BAC, XOM, MCD, SPR, CATH, IJS, HD, NKE, DIS, IJT, VWO, PEP, UAL, VZ, IBDR, CVX, F, PFE, ABBV, SABR, EMLP, SCHB, XLK, T, CAR, FITB, GOOGL, HUM, INTC, MRK, RTX, UNH, RCEL, FB, GOOG, SKLZ, HYG, IWS, CSCO, WMT, V, IBMJ, IWR, VXUS, MMM, AMGN, BA, DPZ, LLY, NEE, GS, IBM, NVDA, RBCAA, TXN, WM, TSLA, PYPL, PSTX, IBDU, IBMK, IVE, XLF, MO, AXP, ADP, BMY, CVS, COF, KO, GE, HON, KMB, MS, PNC, QCOM, TMO, UNP, WFC, PSX, BSCL, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, HDV, IWF, VOT, ABT, CAT, CMCSA, DUK, LMT, MKL, MCO, ORCL, AVGO, AEVA, IBDS, IBDT, IWD, PWV, SCHE, SCHZ, SDY, VEA, VOE, VXF, ADBE, AEP, AIG, ADM, CSX, BXMT, CHE, CINF, COP, COST, DTE, DHR, DE, D, EPD, GD, GPC, GILD, HRL, HBAN, ITW, LEN, MAR, MET, NFLX, NSC, ORLY, PRU, ROK, SO, SYY, USB, BF.A, MA, DAL, PM, MPC, SHOP, STIM, DOW, PLTR, BHG, ACIM, ACWX, BSV, DLN, DON, IBDQ, IUSV, IYE, PGX, REM, SCHF, SCHM, SCHR, VO, XLV, AFL, APD, AFG, ADI, BP, BK, BIIB, BLK, BF.B, CSL, CNC, CME, CHDN, CI, C, CL, CBSH, CTBI, DXC, CAG, ED, CMI, EMR, EL, EXC, FFBC, GEF, LOW, MGM, MRVL, MCK, MU, MVIS, NEM, PCAR, PNW, PGR, BB, SYBT, SPXC, SNA, SCCO, SYK, TROW, UGI, UPS, VFC, WPC, WBA, EBAY, ET, DNP, TNL, BGS, BX, STWD, GM, KMI, FBHS, XYL, SPLK, KHC, LTHM, ROOT, BNDX, CWB, DES, DLS, DVY, ESGD, FXL, GLD, IBML, ICSH, IDRV, JNK, OEF, PDP, TOTL, VB, VCIT, VNQ, VPL, DDD, AOS, PLD, ATVI, AAP, AMD, A, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ARE, ALGN, ADS, LNT, MDRX, ALL, HES, AMT, ABC, AME, APH, ANSS, APA, AMAT, WTRG, ASH, RIOT, AIZ, AZO, ADSK, AVY, BHP, BMO, BAX, BDX, BBY, ANIP, BWA, BSX, BAM, VIAC, CMS, CTRA, CDNS, CPB, KMX, CAH, CCL, CNP, CERN, FIS, SCHW, CHD, CIEN, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CTSH, CMA, CNO, CNX, STZ, COO, CPRT, INGR, GLW, CCI, DHI, DRI, DVA, DVN, DXCM, DEO, DHIL, DLR, DLTR, DOV, DD, DRE, ECL, EW, EA, EFX, EQIX, EQR, EXAS, EXPE, EXPD, FFIV, FDS, FAST, FDX, FRT, FNF, PACW, FISV, FLS, FCX, FCEL, GIS, GSK, GPN, GSS, HAL, MNST, LHX, HIG, HAS, WELL, HSTM, HPQ, HRC, HFC, SVC, HNP, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, INO, ICE, IFF, IP, IPG, INTU, ISRG, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, JNPR, KLAC, KEY, KBAL, KRG, MDLZ, KR, LCNB, LH, LRCX, LEG, LXP, LNC, LYV, MMP, MFC, MRO, MKTX, MMC, MAS, MKC, SPGI, MTD, MCHP, MAA, MHK, MGI, MSI, VTRS, MYGN, NDAQ, NOV, NTAP, ES, NTRS, NOC, NVS, NUE, OII, ODFL, ORI, OHI, OMC, OEG, OKE, PPL, PKG, PH, PAYX, PENN, PKI, PXD, PLUG, RL, BKNG, PFG, PEG, PSA, PHM, DGX, RPM, REGN, RF, RSG, RMD, POWW, RHI, WRK, ROL, ROP, ROST, RY, RDS.A, R, SBAC, SIVB, CRM, SAL, SAFM, SNY, SLB, SA, SRE, SHW, WPM, SPG, SIRI, SKX, SWKS, TRV, SWK, SBUX, SLF, SNX, SNPS, SYPR, TJX, TTWO, TGT, TXT, GL, TD, TM, TSCO, UAA, UL, UDR, URI, UTHR, VLO, VTR, VRSN, VRTX, VNO, VMC, WRB, GWW, WPP, WAB, ANTM, WSBC, WST, WDC, WY, WMB, WEC, WYNN, XEL, XRX, XLNX, CMG, L, HIVE, TDG, RDS.B, RFI, BIF, DDF, AFB, RQI, GDV, GLO, LMST, LDOS, DEI, ETY, WRN, IPGP, TMUS, DFS, AWK, MSCI, OPTT, AG, APPS, DAN, WPRT, WKHS, OMER, FTNT, VRSK, DG, CHTR, GNRC, FAF, TRGP, FRC, HCA, MARA, DOOR, ENPH, NOW, WTER, FANG, DFP, WES, BCC, IQV, CDW, VEEV, TWTR, GLPI, AMC, MGNI, WATT, PAYC, CGC, FSK, ANET, BABA, SYF, OTIC, CFG, KEYS, KE, QRVO, TLRY, TLRY, GKOS, PSTG, HPE, SILV, SQ, MGP, CRON, NMTR, FTV, VVV, LW, AYX, SNDR, AM, IR, KALA, BHF, MFGP, ROKU, SFIX, CEIX, ADT, MRNA, FOX, LYFT, LEVI, JMIA, BYND, UBER, CTVA, SNDL, OYST, BDTX, CARR, OTIS, RKT, DKNG, OSH, VNT, ASO, HYLN, RIDE, OCUP, ATNF, CNXC, QS, AI, LAZR, DM, CRU.U, AFRM, EPHYU, PIPP, APPH, SCLEU, LEGO, OUST, SCLE, OGN, DTM, FFIE, LCID, BKSY, GREE, KD, LYLT, AMLP, AOR, BKLN, BND, CNBS, CWI, DGRO, EEM, EMTL, FBT, FDN, FLOT, FNDA, FNDE, FNDX, FNGD, FXG, FXH, FXO, IAU, IDV, ITM, ITOT, IUSG, IWN, IWO, IYR, JETS, JKK, KIE, MGC, MLPX, SCHA, SCHC, SCHD, SDOW, SHYG, SLV, SPLV, SPSB, SQQQ, TIPX, USFR, USMV, VAW, VDE, VFH, VHT, VOOG, VSS, XHB, XLE, XLP, XLU, XLY,
For the details of MCF Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcf+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MCF Advisors LLC
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 7,148 shares, 58.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 8,762 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.48%
- Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 1,149 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio.
- Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 1,578 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.32%
- Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 2,123 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.
MCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $330.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 58.16%. The holding were 7,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ferrari NV (RACE)
MCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39. The stock is now traded at around $224.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 176 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alcon Inc (ALC)
MCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $78.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 305 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 52.32%. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $155.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 1,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)
MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 257.89%. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $196.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 272 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 1204.55%. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $143.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 287 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ltd by 69.88%. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $23.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)
MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $101.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 52 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.Sold Out: PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS)
MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.41 and $49.46, with an estimated average price of $49.44.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The sale prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.
