MCF Advisors LLC Buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, Eaton Corp PLC, Ferrari NV, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Covington, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Atlassian Corporation PLC, Eaton Corp PLC, Ferrari NV, NXP Semiconductors NV, Aptiv PLC, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MCF Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, MCF Advisors LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $5 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 7,148 shares, 58.16% of the total portfolio. New Position XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 8,762 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.48% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 1,149 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Eaton Corp PLC (ETN) - 1,578 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.32% Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 2,123 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.

MCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62. The stock is now traded at around $330.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 58.16%. The holding were 7,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39. The stock is now traded at around $224.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $78.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 52.32%. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $155.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 1,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 257.89%. The purchase prices were between $183.1 and $238.9, with an estimated average price of $213.32. The stock is now traded at around $196.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 1204.55%. The purchase prices were between $153.36 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $167.06. The stock is now traded at around $143.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ltd by 69.88%. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $23.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 85.71%. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $101.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 52 shares as of 2021-12-31.

MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.

MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97.

MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.

MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.41 and $49.46, with an estimated average price of $49.44.

MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The sale prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03.

MCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.