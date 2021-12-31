ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Blackstone Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Nike Inc, D.R. Horton Inc

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Blackstone Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, AutoNation Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Nike Inc, D.R. Horton Inc, Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ClariVest Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, ClariVest Asset Management LLC owns 750 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ClariVest Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clarivest+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,369,707 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 691,099 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 38,962 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 332,925 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 26,256 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $124.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 110,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $72.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 142,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 317,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.87 and $118.96, with an estimated average price of $107.07. The stock is now traded at around $111.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 57,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $98.78 and $122.78, with an estimated average price of $112.57. The stock is now traded at around $98.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 52,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.41 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 210,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 49.32%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 66,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in AutoNation Inc by 721.22%. The purchase prices were between $110.56 and $131.04, with an estimated average price of $120.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 79,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in EastGroup Properties Inc by 466.19%. The purchase prices were between $169.94 and $228.56, with an estimated average price of $201.73. The stock is now traded at around $192.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 32,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Atkore Inc by 174600.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.41 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $102.05. The stock is now traded at around $107.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 50,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in United Natural Foods Inc by 265391.18%. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $55.61, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 90,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Jabil Inc by 227.02%. The purchase prices were between $58.26 and $71.51, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 72,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21.

ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64.