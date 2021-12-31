ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Blackstone Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Nike Inc, D.R. Horton Inc

- New Purchases: BX, CF, CTRA, HLI, BOX, WAL, ACLS, STRL, VIR, LEVI, MPLN, ZUO, THO, SSYS, ENPH, CHDN, MXL, SIX, USPH, CPG, BJ, KSA, CLF, PUBM, TCN, HAFC, AGLE, TWNK, GOGO, QDEL, CUTR, PSTL, INSP, HCCI, FFIN, SKT, FLGT, SITM, STKS, METC, DNOW, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, GKOS, IRTC, MTH, AGEN, DOCN, CARS, MARA, LLY, KNX, KAMN, IMGN, EEX, IDA, HDSN, HTBK, GPC, KR, CPSI, APA, ANDE, HIMS, FOA, XPRO, AMOT, RRC, STC, YPF, STLD, SLP, SIFY, REI, RAD, RICK, RGP, KSS, QCRH, PLAB, GCI, PFE, ORCL, EPM, MCHP, ALB,
- Added Positions: TSLA, AN, EGP, ATKR, UNFI, JBL, TPR, SPT, WDC, FICO, MEOH, REXR, WMT, COLB, URI, PSB, IRDM, EFA, HBP, ON, ANIP, CCRN, CLR, MDB, VERI, FPI, NOTV, BXC, ASGN, BHE, MTEM, CTLP, CBAY, ALDX, EGLE, DVAX, EDIT, HBNC, TDC, RRX, SD, AJX, BRK.B, STAG, COGT, EPRT, SWAV, AZZ, CRIS, SIVB, RRGB, KW, IDT, CPT, ANTM, COF, CVX, RUTH, TEVA, SPG,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, DHI, VRTS, FB, TXN, CP, TSM, AAPL, MSFT, LPLA, LPX, RY, SHOP, AMZN, MGA, CROX, PRFT, GNRC, BABA, TD, AMEH, BOOT, BMO, BAM, CM, CNI, CNQ, GOOGL, MFC, NVDA, GOOG, INFY, TER, TXRH, BPMC, IBRX, ADBE, BNS, GIB, VALE, ENB, IBN, CNR, OLN, TFII, IBTX, FFWM, SYNH, CLDX, BCE, BIDU, GOLD, BHC, DKS, GTN, HD, OMCL, OTEX, CDMO, NTR, RGEN, CRM, SMTC, SLF, SU, SNPS, TU, TMO, TRP, UNH, UFPI, OPRX, EXLS, ACM, V, AMD, AEM, AMX, BMY, COST, DRI, OVV, IMO, KLAC, KGC, TBI, LRCX, MKSI, MOH, MPWR, NFLX, PTC, PKI, POWI, QCOM, SAIA, SWBI, TGT, TECH, WWW, MA, TECK, CIXX, APPS, PBR.A.PFD, KL, SEM, ABBV, TMST, WMS, QRVO, NTNX, DOMO, NIO, DT, CARR, MRVI, AMN, ANF, AAP, AIT, ARWR, AZO, AVY, BBD, BRC, CVS, CLS, CRL, SCHW, PLCE, CGNX, CMI, DHR, WIRE, ERF, EEFT, EXR, FL, FLL, GIL, GBCI, EVRI, GPN, GS, HIBB, IIVI, LH, LSCC, LEN, LAD, LOW, MANH, MAN, MRO, MCK, MMSI, MET, MIDD, NBIX, NXST, NDSN, ODFL, OMC, PLXS, PHM, RCI, RUSHA, SPXC, SEE, SIG, SKX, SJI, TPX, TEX, XPER, ACIW, UCTT, X, OLED, WABC, WLK, WSM, WIT, AAWW, FNV, WFG, CGAU, KDP, JBT, AVGO, FTNT, CVE, IRWD, SSNC, ENV, PACB, WD, HZNP, CUBI, VSTM, MTDR, EPAM, CG, BCC, TMHC, DOOO, MNDT, AR, VEEV, LGIH, GRP.U, MC, KEYS, NSA, SITE, SAFE, GPMT, DNLI, DBX, TENB, RVLV, INDA, DDD, ABM, VCEL, A, AKAM, ALG, ADS, ASYS, ANGO, ITUB, BAC, OZK, BDSI, OPCH, CAL, BRKR, BLDR, CBRE, CBZ, CRAI, CDNS, DXLG, CX, CNOB, CVCY, CSCO, C, COHU, CMCO, CYH, SSP, EBIX, EGO, EFSC, EVC, M, FISI, BANC, FLIC, F, FOSL, GBX, HDB, HALO, HBIO, HWKN, HPQ, IIIN, CSR, JNJ, KAI, LTRX, MGIC, MNKD, HZO, MEIP, MSTR, MU, MPB, MSEX, NJR, NR, NVAX, OIS, OTTR, PDCE, PLUG, PCH, PG, POWW, ONTO, INVE, SGMO, XPO, SCVL, SWN, SHOO, HLIO, SBOW, SNX, TRNS, UMH, UBA, VSEC, WASH, SENEA, CSBR, VNDA, HIMX, OC, III, SCU, TITN, SMBK, SRNE, CELH, OPBK, INBK, EC, CDNA, EFC, VTGN, APTS, SXC, HMST, TLYS, QLYS, FATE, VEDL, VCYT, BHR, XNCR, ALLY, EGRX, SAGE, KE, VRAY, VSTO, COLL, BLD, RGNX, NTLA, GMS, SELB, ASIX, CSTR, AA, CNDT, ICHR, ORGO, BHVN, APPN, MGY, BRY, MCB, SAIL, LBC, PACK, OBNK, AMRX, PDD, KOD, NET, ASAN, KDNY, OLO, GXO, STGW,
- Sold Out: NKE, ZBH, UPST, DECK, PII, LHCG, FELE, TTC, CWH, CABO, XLRN, TYL, NTRA, MBUU, SHEN, SEDG, PODD, BBIO, RARE, ZWS, ZG, YETI, PFC, NEO, CCMP, APAM, BERY, AOUT, DSKE, RBB, CMBM, CAR, RDNT, OCDX, AGCO, MOD, HYFM, MITK, MHO, ZD, FULC, CPLG, CEVA, VIPS, ALLK, ALLO, EEM, SAVA, VOXX, BIG, SLGN, XRAY, NWE, LGF.B, SR, IP, HL, GFF, GPS, FISV, MESA, FBNC, IOSP, CVGI, STSA, XP, ALOT, AMKR, ABCB, ALL, CCSI, ATVI, RGA, THS, SUP, DIS, INT, SRT, SWX, PAYS, HTGC, PRIM, SKYW, TGH, INGN, OPNT, DG, ROG, RRD, PH, HMTV, SFM, PNC, ODC, TKR,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,369,707 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 691,099 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 38,962 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 332,925 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 26,256 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.7%
ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $124.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 110,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $72.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 142,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 317,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.87 and $118.96, with an estimated average price of $107.07. The stock is now traded at around $111.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 57,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $98.78 and $122.78, with an estimated average price of $112.57. The stock is now traded at around $98.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 52,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Box Inc (BOX)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Box Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.41 and $27.71, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $27.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 210,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 49.32%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $922.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 66,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AutoNation Inc (AN)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in AutoNation Inc by 721.22%. The purchase prices were between $110.56 and $131.04, with an estimated average price of $120.31. The stock is now traded at around $108.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 79,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: EastGroup Properties Inc (EGP)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in EastGroup Properties Inc by 466.19%. The purchase prices were between $169.94 and $228.56, with an estimated average price of $201.73. The stock is now traded at around $192.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 32,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Atkore Inc (ATKR)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Atkore Inc by 174600.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.41 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $102.05. The stock is now traded at around $107.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 50,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in United Natural Foods Inc by 265391.18%. The purchase prices were between $41.79 and $55.61, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 90,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Jabil Inc (JBL)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Jabil Inc by 227.02%. The purchase prices were between $58.26 and $71.51, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $61.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 72,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83.Sold Out: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The sale prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32.Sold Out: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in LHC Group Inc. The sale prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21.Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)
ClariVest Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64.
