Nissay Asset Management Corp Buys SVB Financial Group, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, YETI Holdings Inc, Sells Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF, ServiceNow Inc, American Express Co

- New Purchases: AQUA, QUAL, CP, BILL, FANG, SBNY, ENTG, ZI, CTRA, RIVN, LCID, SOFI, SOFI, COIN, AFRM, NUAN, EDR, EDR, KRNT, INMD, ASAN, UPST, FVRR, KRG, HOOD, CTRE, IRT, MNR,
- Added Positions: SIVB, YETI, ZTS, AMT, AAPL, ECL, JCI, GOOG, MSFT, SPGI, CRM, JPM, NVDA, PG, UNH, AME, TDY, VYM, CTAS, LIN, APH, CBRE, CTSH, LLY, GD, MMC, AWK, V, TSLA, CVX, GOOGL, HEI, JNJ, MCO, QCOM, O, SWKS, TMO, TMUS, VRSK, FB, DGRO, PLD, ABT, ADSK, CVS, CERN, CSCO, CSGP, COP, COST, EOG, EW, ERIE, EL, XOM, FDX, HD, IEX, INTC, INTU, MDLZ, MKTX, NFLX, NKE, NDSN, RCL, SYK, TXN, TSCO, VZ, MA, BX, VMW, AVGO, CBOE, ABBV, BURL, SE, VRT, MRNA, SNOW, ABNB, INDA, MCHI, ABMD, AMD, AFL, ADC, APD, AKAM, ARE, Y, LNT, ALL, ALNY, MO, HES, AEE, AEP, AFG, AIG, ABC, AMGN, ANSS, AON, AIRC, WTRG, ACGL, AJG, ATO, AZO, ADP, AVB, TFC, BIDU, BK, BAX, BBY, BMRN, BLK, BA, BWA, BXP, BSX, BMY, BRO, VIAC, CHRW, CMS, CSX, CDNS, CPT, CPB, KMX, CAH, CCL, CE, CNC, CNP, LUMN, FIS, CRL, SCHW, LNG, CME, CHD, CI, CINF, C, CLX, CCEP, CGNX, CL, NNN, CAG, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, CUZ, CCI, CMI, XRAY, DTE, DHR, DRI, DVA, DECK, DVN, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, D, DOV, DD, DUK, DRE, EGP, EMN, ETN, DISH, EIX, EMR, ETR, EFX, EQIX, ELS, EQR, ESS, RE, EXAS, EXC, EXR, FFIV, FMC, NEE, FICO, FAST, FRT, FNF, FR, FE, FISV, F, IT, GIS, GPC, GILD, GPN, HAL, MNST, LHX, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HR, HSIC, HSY, HON, HRL, HST, HUM, HBAN, MTCH, IBM, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, INCY, IFF, IP, IPG, ISRG, IRM, SJM, J, JNPR, KLAC, K, KEY, KRC, KIM, KNX, KR, LH, LVS, LEN, LXP, LBTYA, LYV, LMT, LOW, MTB, MKL, MLM, MKC, MCD, MPW, MDT, MRK, MCHP, MAA, MOH, TAP, MPWR, MSI, VTRS, NDAQ, NTAP, NBIX, NEM, NI, NSC, ES, NTRS, NOC, ORLY, OXY, OKE, PCAR, PCG, PNC, PPL, PSB, PKG, PAYX, PKI, PXD, BKNG, PFG, PGR, PEG, PSA, PHM, DGX, RPM, REG, REGN, RSG, WRK, ROL, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SEIC, SLB, SGEN, SRE, SHW, SPG, SIRI, SO, LUV, LSI, TRV, SWK, SBUX, STT, STE, SUI, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TTWO, TGT, TFX, TEVA, GL, TYL, TSN, CUBE, UGI, UNP, UDR, RTX, UHS, MTN, VLO, VTR, VRSN, VRTX, VNO, VMC, WPC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WBA, WCN, WM, WAT, ANTM, WST, EVRG, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WTW, WEC, WWE, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, HEI.A, CMG, TDG, WU, LDOS, DEI, IPGP, MLCO, DAL, PODD, JAZZ, TEL, LULU, ULTA, ROIC, KDP, AGNC, DISCK, FTNT, DBRG, DG, LEA, TRNO, PDM, ST, SSNC, HPP, KKR, SBRA, BAH, FRC, FLT, KMI, HII, APO, STAG, MOS, ZG, HZNP, FBHS, APTV, EPAM, SPLK, PSX, HTA, PANW, SRC, WDAY, CONE, IQV, CDW, REXR, AMH, RNG, ESRT, VEEV, TWTR, GLPI, WIX, ALLE, ARMK, HLT, AMC, ZEN, ANET, CTLT, W, HUBS, KEYS, STOR, SEDG, GDDY, NSA, BKI, APLE, GNL, CABO, TRU, RUN, Z, NVCR, FCPT, FTV, TWLO, TTD, COUP, ATH, INVH, SNAP, OKTA, CVNA, IR, AFIN, JBGS, BKR, ROKU, MDB, VICI, COLD, ZS, DBX, CDAY, AVLR, NIO, ELAN, DELL, FUTU, FOXA, FOX, DOW, TW, ZM, AVTR, CHWY, AMCR, DT, TXG, NET, DDOG, PTON, RPRX, IAC, OSH, BNL, PLTR, BSY, DASH, KSA, KWT, QAT, UAE,
- Reduced Positions: KOKU, NOW, AXP, AMP, MRVL, ON, TREX, ICE, BAC, TT, PYPL, TDOC, MAR, GNRC, XYL, DOCU, BLL, ACN, AMZN, MMM, ADBE, BDX, CTXS, EXPD, INFO, KMB, MTD, PFE, CLVT, ATVI, AVY, BRK.B, CMCSA, EA, FDS, NWL, ODFL, ORCL, PPG, ROK, VFC, MSCI, LYB, KHC, SQ, EWT, EWY, AES, T, AAP, ACC, IVZ, ADI, NLY, AMAT, ADM, ARW, BIIB, BF.B, COF, CAT, OFC, WOLF, DE, DPZ, FITB, BEN, FCX, GE, EQC, HIG, HPQ, LRCX, MGM, MET, NVAX, OHI, PH, PLUG, RF, RYAAY, STX, STLD, TER, TXT, USB, EBAY, L, OC, LBTYK, DFS, NXPI, GM, HCA, ENPH, CG, NWSA, ALLY, WMS, SYF, CFG, CYBR, LBRDA, QRVO, RACE, VST, HWM, EQH, LYFT, CTVA, DKNG, U, EIDO, EWM, THD,
- Sold Out: BABA, JD, KSU, VER, ALV, LESL, PPD, PNW, RNR, VOYA, LW, PLNT, KD, PDD, ATUS, CXP, RPAI, COR, NTES, SVC, SAM,
For the details of NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nissay+asset+management+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 2,216,067 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,972,210 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,548,896 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio.
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 3,537,675 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.
- Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 6,299,205 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio.
Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.32 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $43.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,765,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $131.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 163,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $134.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $127.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $342.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 1556.15%. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $645.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 151,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)
Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in YETI Holdings Inc by 1550.36%. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82. The stock is now traded at around $66.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,046,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 74.68%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $197.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 594,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 81.20%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $233.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 364,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 47.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $67.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,388,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 55.62%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $183.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 419,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.Sold Out: (KSU)
Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: (VER)
Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65.Sold Out: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)
Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Voya Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $61.57 and $70.15, with an estimated average price of $65.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP . Also check out:
1. NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying