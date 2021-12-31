Nissay Asset Management Corp Buys SVB Financial Group, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, YETI Holdings Inc, Sells Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF, ServiceNow Inc, American Express Co

New Purchases: AQUA, QUAL, CP, BILL, FANG, SBNY, ENTG, ZI, CTRA, RIVN, LCID, SOFI, SOFI, COIN, AFRM, NUAN, EDR, EDR, KRNT, INMD, ASAN, UPST, FVRR, KRG, HOOD, CTRE, IRT, MNR,

AQUA, QUAL, CP, BILL, FANG, SBNY, ENTG, ZI, CTRA, RIVN, LCID, SOFI, SOFI, COIN, AFRM, NUAN, EDR, EDR, KRNT, INMD, ASAN, UPST, FVRR, KRG, HOOD, CTRE, IRT, MNR, Added Positions: SIVB, YETI, ZTS, AMT, AAPL, ECL, JCI, GOOG, MSFT, SPGI, CRM, JPM, NVDA, PG, UNH, AME, TDY, VYM, CTAS, LIN, APH, CBRE, CTSH, LLY, GD, MMC, AWK, V, TSLA, CVX, GOOGL, HEI, JNJ, MCO, QCOM, O, SWKS, TMO, TMUS, VRSK, FB, DGRO, PLD, ABT, ADSK, CVS, CERN, CSCO, CSGP, COP, COST, EOG, EW, ERIE, EL, XOM, FDX, HD, IEX, INTC, INTU, MDLZ, MKTX, NFLX, NKE, NDSN, RCL, SYK, TXN, TSCO, VZ, MA, BX, VMW, AVGO, CBOE, ABBV, BURL, SE, VRT, MRNA, SNOW, ABNB, INDA, MCHI, ABMD, AMD, AFL, ADC, APD, AKAM, ARE, Y, LNT, ALL, ALNY, MO, HES, AEE, AEP, AFG, AIG, ABC, AMGN, ANSS, AON, AIRC, WTRG, ACGL, AJG, ATO, AZO, ADP, AVB, TFC, BIDU, BK, BAX, BBY, BMRN, BLK, BA, BWA, BXP, BSX, BMY, BRO, VIAC, CHRW, CMS, CSX, CDNS, CPT, CPB, KMX, CAH, CCL, CE, CNC, CNP, LUMN, FIS, CRL, SCHW, LNG, CME, CHD, CI, CINF, C, CLX, CCEP, CGNX, CL, NNN, CAG, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, CUZ, CCI, CMI, XRAY, DTE, DHR, DRI, DVA, DECK, DVN, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, D, DOV, DD, DUK, DRE, EGP, EMN, ETN, DISH, EIX, EMR, ETR, EFX, EQIX, ELS, EQR, ESS, RE, EXAS, EXC, EXR, FFIV, FMC, NEE, FICO, FAST, FRT, FNF, FR, FE, FISV, F, IT, GIS, GPC, GILD, GPN, HAL, MNST, LHX, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HR, HSIC, HSY, HON, HRL, HST, HUM, HBAN, MTCH, IBM, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, INCY, IFF, IP, IPG, ISRG, IRM, SJM, J, JNPR, KLAC, K, KEY, KRC, KIM, KNX, KR, LH, LVS, LEN, LXP, LBTYA, LYV, LMT, LOW, MTB, MKL, MLM, MKC, MCD, MPW, MDT, MRK, MCHP, MAA, MOH, TAP, MPWR, MSI, VTRS, NDAQ, NTAP, NBIX, NEM, NI, NSC, ES, NTRS, NOC, ORLY, OXY, OKE, PCAR, PCG, PNC, PPL, PSB, PKG, PAYX, PKI, PXD, BKNG, PFG, PGR, PEG, PSA, PHM, DGX, RPM, REG, REGN, RSG, WRK, ROL, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SEIC, SLB, SGEN, SRE, SHW, SPG, SIRI, SO, LUV, LSI, TRV, SWK, SBUX, STT, STE, SUI, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TTWO, TGT, TFX, TEVA, GL, TYL, TSN, CUBE, UGI, UNP, UDR, RTX, UHS, MTN, VLO, VTR, VRSN, VRTX, VNO, VMC, WPC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WBA, WCN, WM, WAT, ANTM, WST, EVRG, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WTW, WEC, WWE, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, HEI.A, CMG, TDG, WU, LDOS, DEI, IPGP, MLCO, DAL, PODD, JAZZ, TEL, LULU, ULTA, ROIC, KDP, AGNC, DISCK, FTNT, DBRG, DG, LEA, TRNO, PDM, ST, SSNC, HPP, KKR, SBRA, BAH, FRC, FLT, KMI, HII, APO, STAG, MOS, ZG, HZNP, FBHS, APTV, EPAM, SPLK, PSX, HTA, PANW, SRC, WDAY, CONE, IQV, CDW, REXR, AMH, RNG, ESRT, VEEV, TWTR, GLPI, WIX, ALLE, ARMK, HLT, AMC, ZEN, ANET, CTLT, W, HUBS, KEYS, STOR, SEDG, GDDY, NSA, BKI, APLE, GNL, CABO, TRU, RUN, Z, NVCR, FCPT, FTV, TWLO, TTD, COUP, ATH, INVH, SNAP, OKTA, CVNA, IR, AFIN, JBGS, BKR, ROKU, MDB, VICI, COLD, ZS, DBX, CDAY, AVLR, NIO, ELAN, DELL, FUTU, FOXA, FOX, DOW, TW, ZM, AVTR, CHWY, AMCR, DT, TXG, NET, DDOG, PTON, RPRX, IAC, OSH, BNL, PLTR, BSY, DASH, KSA, KWT, QAT, UAE,

SIVB, YETI, ZTS, AMT, AAPL, ECL, JCI, GOOG, MSFT, SPGI, CRM, JPM, NVDA, PG, UNH, AME, TDY, VYM, CTAS, LIN, APH, CBRE, CTSH, LLY, GD, MMC, AWK, V, TSLA, CVX, GOOGL, HEI, JNJ, MCO, QCOM, O, SWKS, TMO, TMUS, VRSK, FB, DGRO, PLD, ABT, ADSK, CVS, CERN, CSCO, CSGP, COP, COST, EOG, EW, ERIE, EL, XOM, FDX, HD, IEX, INTC, INTU, MDLZ, MKTX, NFLX, NKE, NDSN, RCL, SYK, TXN, TSCO, VZ, MA, BX, VMW, AVGO, CBOE, ABBV, BURL, SE, VRT, MRNA, SNOW, ABNB, INDA, MCHI, ABMD, AMD, AFL, ADC, APD, AKAM, ARE, Y, LNT, ALL, ALNY, MO, HES, AEE, AEP, AFG, AIG, ABC, AMGN, ANSS, AON, AIRC, WTRG, ACGL, AJG, ATO, AZO, ADP, AVB, TFC, BIDU, BK, BAX, BBY, BMRN, BLK, BA, BWA, BXP, BSX, BMY, BRO, VIAC, CHRW, CMS, CSX, CDNS, CPT, CPB, KMX, CAH, CCL, CE, CNC, CNP, LUMN, FIS, CRL, SCHW, LNG, CME, CHD, CI, CINF, C, CLX, CCEP, CGNX, CL, NNN, CAG, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, CUZ, CCI, CMI, XRAY, DTE, DHR, DRI, DVA, DECK, DVN, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, D, DOV, DD, DUK, DRE, EGP, EMN, ETN, DISH, EIX, EMR, ETR, EFX, EQIX, ELS, EQR, ESS, RE, EXAS, EXC, EXR, FFIV, FMC, NEE, FICO, FAST, FRT, FNF, FR, FE, FISV, F, IT, GIS, GPC, GILD, GPN, HAL, MNST, LHX, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HR, HSIC, HSY, HON, HRL, HST, HUM, HBAN, MTCH, IBM, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, INCY, IFF, IP, IPG, ISRG, IRM, SJM, J, JNPR, KLAC, K, KEY, KRC, KIM, KNX, KR, LH, LVS, LEN, LXP, LBTYA, LYV, LMT, LOW, MTB, MKL, MLM, MKC, MCD, MPW, MDT, MRK, MCHP, MAA, MOH, TAP, MPWR, MSI, VTRS, NDAQ, NTAP, NBIX, NEM, NI, NSC, ES, NTRS, NOC, ORLY, OXY, OKE, PCAR, PCG, PNC, PPL, PSB, PKG, PAYX, PKI, PXD, BKNG, PFG, PGR, PEG, PSA, PHM, DGX, RPM, REG, REGN, RSG, WRK, ROL, ROP, ROST, SBAC, SEIC, SLB, SGEN, SRE, SHW, SPG, SIRI, SO, LUV, LSI, TRV, SWK, SBUX, STT, STE, SUI, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TTWO, TGT, TFX, TEVA, GL, TYL, TSN, CUBE, UGI, UNP, UDR, RTX, UHS, MTN, VLO, VTR, VRSN, VRTX, VNO, VMC, WPC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WBA, WCN, WM, WAT, ANTM, WST, EVRG, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WTW, WEC, WWE, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, HEI.A, CMG, TDG, WU, LDOS, DEI, IPGP, MLCO, DAL, PODD, JAZZ, TEL, LULU, ULTA, ROIC, KDP, AGNC, DISCK, FTNT, DBRG, DG, LEA, TRNO, PDM, ST, SSNC, HPP, KKR, SBRA, BAH, FRC, FLT, KMI, HII, APO, STAG, MOS, ZG, HZNP, FBHS, APTV, EPAM, SPLK, PSX, HTA, PANW, SRC, WDAY, CONE, IQV, CDW, REXR, AMH, RNG, ESRT, VEEV, TWTR, GLPI, WIX, ALLE, ARMK, HLT, AMC, ZEN, ANET, CTLT, W, HUBS, KEYS, STOR, SEDG, GDDY, NSA, BKI, APLE, GNL, CABO, TRU, RUN, Z, NVCR, FCPT, FTV, TWLO, TTD, COUP, ATH, INVH, SNAP, OKTA, CVNA, IR, AFIN, JBGS, BKR, ROKU, MDB, VICI, COLD, ZS, DBX, CDAY, AVLR, NIO, ELAN, DELL, FUTU, FOXA, FOX, DOW, TW, ZM, AVTR, CHWY, AMCR, DT, TXG, NET, DDOG, PTON, RPRX, IAC, OSH, BNL, PLTR, BSY, DASH, KSA, KWT, QAT, UAE, Reduced Positions: KOKU, NOW, AXP, AMP, MRVL, ON, TREX, ICE, BAC, TT, PYPL, TDOC, MAR, GNRC, XYL, DOCU, BLL, ACN, AMZN, MMM, ADBE, BDX, CTXS, EXPD, INFO, KMB, MTD, PFE, CLVT, ATVI, AVY, BRK.B, CMCSA, EA, FDS, NWL, ODFL, ORCL, PPG, ROK, VFC, MSCI, LYB, KHC, SQ, EWT, EWY, AES, T, AAP, ACC, IVZ, ADI, NLY, AMAT, ADM, ARW, BIIB, BF.B, COF, CAT, OFC, WOLF, DE, DPZ, FITB, BEN, FCX, GE, EQC, HIG, HPQ, LRCX, MGM, MET, NVAX, OHI, PH, PLUG, RF, RYAAY, STX, STLD, TER, TXT, USB, EBAY, L, OC, LBTYK, DFS, NXPI, GM, HCA, ENPH, CG, NWSA, ALLY, WMS, SYF, CFG, CYBR, LBRDA, QRVO, RACE, VST, HWM, EQH, LYFT, CTVA, DKNG, U, EIDO, EWM, THD,

KOKU, NOW, AXP, AMP, MRVL, ON, TREX, ICE, BAC, TT, PYPL, TDOC, MAR, GNRC, XYL, DOCU, BLL, ACN, AMZN, MMM, ADBE, BDX, CTXS, EXPD, INFO, KMB, MTD, PFE, CLVT, ATVI, AVY, BRK.B, CMCSA, EA, FDS, NWL, ODFL, ORCL, PPG, ROK, VFC, MSCI, LYB, KHC, SQ, EWT, EWY, AES, T, AAP, ACC, IVZ, ADI, NLY, AMAT, ADM, ARW, BIIB, BF.B, COF, CAT, OFC, WOLF, DE, DPZ, FITB, BEN, FCX, GE, EQC, HIG, HPQ, LRCX, MGM, MET, NVAX, OHI, PH, PLUG, RF, RYAAY, STX, STLD, TER, TXT, USB, EBAY, L, OC, LBTYK, DFS, NXPI, GM, HCA, ENPH, CG, NWSA, ALLY, WMS, SYF, CFG, CYBR, LBRDA, QRVO, RACE, VST, HWM, EQH, LYFT, CTVA, DKNG, U, EIDO, EWM, THD, Sold Out: BABA, JD, KSU, VER, ALV, LESL, PPD, PNW, RNR, VOYA, LW, PLNT, KD, PDD, ATUS, CXP, RPAI, COR, NTES, SVC, SAM,

Investment company Nissay Asset Management Corp Current Portfolio ) buys SVB Financial Group, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp, YETI Holdings Inc, Zoetis Inc, American Tower Corp, sells Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF, ServiceNow Inc, American Express Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Ameriprise Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nissay Asset Management Corp . As of 2021Q4, Nissay Asset Management Corp owns 764 stocks with a total value of $13.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NISSAY ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nissay+asset+management+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 2,216,067 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,972,210 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,548,896 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 3,537,675 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 6,299,205 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio.

Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.32 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $43.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,765,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $131.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 163,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $134.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $127.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $342.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 1556.15%. The purchase prices were between $637.64 and $755.03, with an estimated average price of $705.17. The stock is now traded at around $645.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 151,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in YETI Holdings Inc by 1550.36%. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82. The stock is now traded at around $66.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,046,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 74.68%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $197.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 594,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 81.20%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $233.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 364,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC by 47.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.16 and $81.31, with an estimated average price of $75.83. The stock is now traded at around $67.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,388,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 55.62%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $183.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 419,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65.

Nissay Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Voya Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $61.57 and $70.15, with an estimated average price of $65.95.