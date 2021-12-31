Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. Buys SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Enphase Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc

New Purchases: TEO,

TEO, Added Positions: SEDG, NOVA, GGAL, PAM, BMA, LOMA, CEPU, IRS,

SEDG, NOVA, GGAL, PAM, BMA, LOMA, CEPU, IRS, Reduced Positions: SPY, ENPH, AES, RUN, ALE, AGR,

SPY, ENPH, AES, RUN, ALE, AGR, Sold Out: NEE, SPWR, TTEK, AMRC, SMTC, TPIC,

St. Helier, Y9, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, Telecom Argentina SA, Pampa Energia SA, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Enphase Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, SunPower Corp, Tetra Tech Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/autonomy+capital+%28jersey%29+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 3,010,000 shares, 57.98% of the total portfolio. SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 37,037 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.30% Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA) - 252,115 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.85% IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (IRS) - 1,647,618 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00% Loma Negra Cia Industria Argentina SA (LOMA) - 948,014 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.79%

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in Telecom Argentina SA. The purchase prices were between $4.85 and $5.6, with an estimated average price of $5.13. The stock is now traded at around $5.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 73.30%. The purchase prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $262.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 37,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. added to a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc by 95.85%. The purchase prices were between $25.19 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $18.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 252,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. added to a holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia SA by 33.85%. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 431,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. added to a holding in Pampa Energia SA by 44.30%. The purchase prices were between $16.52 and $21.11, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $19.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 119,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. added to a holding in Banco Macro SA by 28.80%. The purchase prices were between $13.25 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $13.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 242,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. added to a holding in Central Puerto SA by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $2.98 and $4.24, with an estimated average price of $3.44. The stock is now traded at around $3.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 757,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. sold out a holding in SunPower Corp. The sale prices were between $19.86 and $33.85, with an estimated average price of $27.03.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. sold out a holding in Tetra Tech Inc. The sale prices were between $151.16 and $190.38, with an estimated average price of $172.73.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. sold out a holding in Ameresco Inc. The sale prices were between $57.42 and $97.5, with an estimated average price of $80.42.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. sold out a holding in Semtech Corp. The sale prices were between $74.76 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $85.33.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 87.99%. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $446.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.57%. Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. still held 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. reduced to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 99.9%. The sale prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $154.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.2%. Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. still held 40 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. reduced to a holding in ALLETE Inc by 33.34%. The sale prices were between $58.63 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $62.74. The stock is now traded at around $60.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. still held 14,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.