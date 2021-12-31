Diametric Capital, LP Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, TransDigm Group Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc

New Purchases: VB, TDG, GNRC, ASTL, ZIM, GGPI, IJS, LMT, AGFY, VLRS, DAC, ERJ, TWTR, ESTE, HRBR, UPS, COLL, MX, JBI, JBI, SEAT, TSAT, GRPN, WH, MNR, ATC, BTI, TRIP, APPS, OCUP, DS, FOE, FMBI, TGP, KL, MCFE, FRTA, LEE, MGLN, NUAN, CONE, FTSI, DWSN, NCLH, MILE, FBC, AEO, ANAT, ISBC, CBTX, AGO, MGNI, CIVI, CIVI, NPTN, PBCT, CNDT, JACK, CPLG, FVCB, IHC, GWB, STL, KRA, XENT, GOED, INFO, FLOW, TSC, SHIP, WBT, CLBT, GTS, ATTO, GSS, MOGO, STNE, VTNR, ASLE, GSKY, KLR, PAE, LFMD, ZENV, GNOG, CSPR, UBER, BTU, VEEE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, TransDigm Group Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, nVent Electric PLC, Generac Holdings Inc, sells Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Interactive Brokers Group Inc, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, Vanguard Large Cap ETF, CME Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diametric Capital, LP. As of 2021Q4, Diametric Capital, LP owns 155 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) - 265,880 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64% Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) - 86,686 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.91% International Game Technology PLC (IGT) - 183,814 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.03% nVent Electric PLC (NVT) - 139,460 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.65% Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 58,190 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 289.65%

Diametric Capital, LP initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $212.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 21,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $656.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 7,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $276.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 7,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 191,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $72.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 26,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP initiated holding in Gores Guggenheim Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $11.56. The stock is now traded at around $11.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 119,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 289.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28. The stock is now traded at around $71.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 58,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP added to a holding in nVent Electric PLC by 104.65%. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $35.59. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 139,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP added to a holding in AAR Corp by 53.82%. The purchase prices were between $31.92 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $35.8. The stock is now traded at around $43.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 119,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP added to a holding in Ferroglobe PLC by 81.32%. The purchase prices were between $5.67 and $9.24, with an estimated average price of $6.79. The stock is now traded at around $8.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 434,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP added to a holding in Arch Resources Inc by 198.62%. The purchase prices were between $76.22 and $100.31, with an estimated average price of $88.57. The stock is now traded at around $119.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 17,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP added to a holding in RH by 110.69%. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $426.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07.

Diametric Capital, LP sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.9 and $81.44, with an estimated average price of $74.7.

Diametric Capital, LP sold out a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $19.07 and $23.28, with an estimated average price of $21.06.

Diametric Capital, LP sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95.

Diametric Capital, LP sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67.

Diametric Capital, LP sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Diametric Capital, LP reduced to a holding in Semler Scientific Inc by 39.87%. The sale prices were between $89.61 and $149.99, with an estimated average price of $111.28. The stock is now traded at around $77.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. Diametric Capital, LP still held 18,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP reduced to a holding in R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co by 84.53%. The sale prices were between $4.93 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Diametric Capital, LP still held 34,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diametric Capital, LP reduced to a holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc by 46.29%. The sale prices were between $57.44 and $69, with an estimated average price of $63.09. The stock is now traded at around $70.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. Diametric Capital, LP still held 20,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.