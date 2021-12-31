Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Buys Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Generac Holdings Inc, ASML Holding NV, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, WEX Inc, Unilever PLC

- New Purchases: OP, U, ABNB, CPNG, BIGZ, MTTR, TSVT, ONL, RIVN, AUR, NET, ASHR, JETS, PBW, RCD, RFV, RWR, TIP, VIS, STX, COF, HBAN, IMMR, IRM, MLM, RPM, RIO, RGLD, AJG, SCCO, LUV, CII, PDI, ARES, ANET, RDFN, BITF,
- Added Positions: PYPL, NKE, TMO, HASI, GNRC, AMZN, NOW, ASML, COST, SYK, IQV, NSC, ROP, VEA, CP, DD, MRK, TREX, DIS, TTD, DOW, EFA, IEMG, IWN, IWO, T, AFL, ALGN, AXP, AMP, AMGN, ANSS, AMAT, ADSK, BAC, BA, CTRA, KMX, LUMN, CVX, KO, CMCSA, COP, GLW, CCI, EQIX, EXAS, FE, GE, GILD, GSK, IBM, ILMN, JPM, MDT, NCR, ORCL, PNC, PEP, O, REGN, RDS.A, SLB, TSCO, RIG, VZ, WAB, WMT, WSO, XRX, BF.A, CMG, MYN, TDC, TSLA, PCRX, ENPH, PSX, PANW, ZTS, LIND, GOOG, FIVN, ETSY, SHOP, CC, SQ, CRSP, CNDT, DOCU, ESTC, CTVA, CRWD, BNTX, AFRM, RBLX, APPH, KD, AMJ, GLD, IWR, VIG,
- Reduced Positions: BDX, TJX, WEX, INTU, ADP, EOG, UL, HDB, PAYC, FISV, AAPL, CHD, CL, EW, RTX, ACN, BRK.B, IDXX, JKHY, ROST, BR, ULTA, FRC, ABBV, BYND, IVV, IVW, IWF, VWO, MMM, CB, ATVI, AAP, A, APD, APH, ADI, ATR, AZN, BIDU, BLL, BIIB, BLK, BAM, CVS, CSL, FIS, SCHW, CHKP, CTAS, CSCO, C, CGNX, CTSH, XRAY, DE, DISCA, DUK, LLY, EMR, ENB, EXC, XOM, FDS, FDX, F, GD, GIS, HUM, INTC, IFF, SJM, JCI, KMB, LNC, LOGI, MMP, MKC, MCD, MCO, MS, VTRS, NTES, NYT, NEM, NOK, NVS, NVO, OXY, PAYX, SIG, SO, SLF, TROW, TSM, TGT, TTEK, TTE, USB, VLO, VRTX, VNO, WBA, WFC, XEL, YUM, EBAY, BX, TEL, VMW, HI, STLA, VRSK, FANG, WDAY, ICLR, CDW, BABA, LBRDK, KHC, RUN, HPE, FTV, EVBG, MRNA, DELL, ALC, ZM, UBER, VNT, OGN, DGRW, IAU, IBB, IJH, IWD, QCLN, QQQ, SPY, SUSA, VCR, VCSH, VGT, VTI, XLF, XLK,
- Sold Out: KSU, SYF, EDIT, BGNE, NTRA, BPMC, WPGHQ.PFD, KEYS, W, UA, XLRN, PCI, VER, HZNP, CFX, WEC, WAT, VFC, COUP, CLDR, LYFT, PINS, IAA, RTPY, BAMR, ARKW, FREL, IEF, IEFA, IGV, MINT, REET, SCZ, IP, BANR, BCO, COLM, DXC, CLB, DLR, EFX, FLR, FUL, HALO, HE, HRC, HUBB, IIVI, TT, WPP, IPG, KEY, MMS, NICE, PENN, PCYO, RAVN, RGEN, XPO, SSYS, AXON, GL, ACIW, UAA, DDD,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,099,073 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,017,291 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,704,255 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 1,785,713 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 1,513,565 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Royal Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.27 and $107.67, with an estimated average price of $100.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $98.53, with an estimated average price of $94.82. The stock is now traded at around $97.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 17,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $109.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $155.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.2 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $67.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 21.91%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $57.8. The stock is now traded at around $40.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,181,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 690.77%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $276.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 65.81%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $656.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 980.62%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 37,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 42.97%. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $275.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dow Inc (DOW)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Dow Inc by 24.31%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $61.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 49,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: WPP PLC (WPP)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in WPP PLC. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $76.2, with an estimated average price of $71.37.Sold Out: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81.Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66.Sold Out: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $31.82 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $37.29.Sold Out: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109.
