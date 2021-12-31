Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Buys Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Generac Holdings Inc, ASML Holding NV, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, WEX Inc, Unilever PLC

Investment company Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Current Portfolio ) buys Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Generac Holdings Inc, ASML Holding NV, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Norfolk Southern Corp, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, WEX Inc, Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp. As of 2021Q4, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp owns 728 stocks with a total value of $10.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,099,073 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,017,291 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,704,255 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 1,785,713 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 1,513,565 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Royal Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.27 and $107.67, with an estimated average price of $100.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $98.53, with an estimated average price of $94.82. The stock is now traded at around $97.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 17,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $109.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $155.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.2 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $67.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 21.91%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $57.8. The stock is now traded at around $40.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,181,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 690.77%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $276.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 65.81%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $656.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 980.62%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 37,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 42.97%. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $275.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Dow Inc by 24.31%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $61.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 49,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in WPP PLC. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $76.2, with an estimated average price of $71.37.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $31.82 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $37.29.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109.