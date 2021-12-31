Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Buys Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Generac Holdings Inc, ASML Holding NV, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, WEX Inc, Unilever PLC

Investment company Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Generac Holdings Inc, ASML Holding NV, VANGUARD TAX MANAG, Norfolk Southern Corp, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, WEX Inc, Unilever PLC, Colgate-Palmolive Co, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp. As of 2021Q4, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp owns 728 stocks with a total value of $10.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of LORING WOLCOTT & COOLIDGE FIDUCIARY ADVISORS LLP
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,099,073 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86%
  2. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,017,291 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,704,255 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 1,785,713 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  5. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 1,513,565 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
New Purchase: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Royal Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.27 and $107.67, with an estimated average price of $100.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $98.53, with an estimated average price of $94.82. The stock is now traded at around $97.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 17,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $109.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The purchase prices were between $149.24 and $170.44, with an estimated average price of $163.67. The stock is now traded at around $155.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.2 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $67.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 21.91%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $64.08, with an estimated average price of $57.8. The stock is now traded at around $40.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,181,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 690.77%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $276.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 65.81%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $656.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 980.62%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 37,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 42.97%. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $275.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp added to a holding in Dow Inc by 24.31%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $61.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 49,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: WPP PLC (WPP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in WPP PLC. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $76.2, with an estimated average price of $71.37.

Sold Out: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66.

Sold Out: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $31.82 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $37.29.

Sold Out: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109.



