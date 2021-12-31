Rench Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Applied Materials Inc, Alphabet Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Devon Energy Corp, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

Added Positions: T, AMAT, GOOG, AMZN, NVDA, VZ, INTC, PEP, LRCX, MDT, SCHD, IBM,

Denton, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Applied Materials Inc, Alphabet Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Devon Energy Corp, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rench Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Rench Wealth Management, Inc. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,014 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,633 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 66,706 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 60,220 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 67,611 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%

Rench Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2728.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rench Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 31.86%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $139.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rench Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $264.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rench Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.