Rench Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Applied Materials Inc, Alphabet Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Devon Energy Corp, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

Denton, TX, based Investment company Rench Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Applied Materials Inc, Alphabet Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Devon Energy Corp, Kyndryl Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rench Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Rench Wealth Management, Inc. owns 41 stocks with a total value of $222 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Rench Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,014 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,633 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 66,706 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 60,220 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 67,611 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Rench Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2728.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Rench Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 31.86%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $139.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Rench Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $264.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Rench Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.



