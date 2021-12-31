Rench Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Applied Materials Inc, Alphabet Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Devon Energy Corp, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

- Added Positions: T, AMAT, GOOG, AMZN, NVDA, VZ, INTC, PEP, LRCX, MDT, SCHD, IBM,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, BAC, AJG, PG, MCHP, PAYX, ABT, DVN, JPM, CVS, KMB,
- Sold Out: KD,
For the details of Rench Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rench+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Rench Wealth Management, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,014 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.63%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 56,633 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 66,706 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 60,220 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 67,611 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
Rench Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2728.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 399 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Rench Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 31.86%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $139.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Rench Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $264.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Rench Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
