Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys Citrix Systems Inc, FedEx Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Sells Organon, Science Applications International Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp

Cranberry Township, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Citrix Systems Inc, FedEx Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, Allstate Corp, sells Organon, Science Applications International Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rodgers Brothers Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Rodgers Brothers Inc. owns 207 stocks with a total value of $562 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 84,203 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 338,132 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 110,175 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - 149,421 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 124,626 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $136.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $124.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 15,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 44,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $23.92, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 73,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 28,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 186.40%. The purchase prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07. The stock is now traded at around $102.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 78,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 46.29%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $230.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 27,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 37.86%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 63,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 73.18%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.91%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $221.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. sold out a holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.83 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $38.89 and $44.49, with an estimated average price of $42.09.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.