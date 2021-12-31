Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys Citrix Systems Inc, FedEx Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Sells Organon, Science Applications International Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp

Cranberry Township, PA, based Investment company Rodgers Brothers Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Citrix Systems Inc, FedEx Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, Allstate Corp, sells Organon, Science Applications International Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp, Meredith Holdings Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rodgers Brothers Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Rodgers Brothers Inc. owns 207 stocks with a total value of $562 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Rodgers Brothers Inc.
  1. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 84,203 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  2. II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 338,132 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 110,175 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  4. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - 149,421 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 124,626 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
New Purchase: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $136.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $124.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 15,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 44,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.5 and $23.92, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $22.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 73,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 28,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 186.40%. The purchase prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07. The stock is now traded at around $102.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 78,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 46.29%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $230.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 27,177 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 37.86%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 63,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 73.18%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 35.91%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3130.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $221.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 930 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Sold Out: GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. sold out a holding in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $20.83 and $31.93, with an estimated average price of $25.61.

Sold Out: Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP. The sale prices were between $38.89 and $44.49, with an estimated average price of $42.09.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.



